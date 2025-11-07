7 quick steps to prepare your home for winter

(Family Features) As days grow shorter and temperatures begin to dip, it’s the perfect reminder to begin preparing your home for winter. A little effort to winterize now can prevent costly repairs, improve energy efficiency and keep your family warm and comfortable even after the first snowflakes fall.

1. Service the HVAC System

Before you need to rely on your furnace or heat pump, schedule a professional inspection. A tune-up can extend your system’s life and lower energy bills. Also remember to replace filters and clean vents to ensure your system is running efficiently.

2. Seal Doors and Windows

Drafty windows and doors are some of the most common culprits of heat loss. Check for gaps, cracks or worn weatherstripping and seal them with caulk or foam, if necessary. Adding thermal curtains or door sweeps can also help block cold air and keep your home warm inside.

3. Clear Gutters and Downspouts

Clogged gutters can lead to ice dams, roof leaks and water damage. Clear leaves and debris, and ensure downspouts direct water away from your foundation, which can help prevent additional problems when snow melts and refreezes.

4. Protect Pipes

Frozen pipes can burst and cause major damage. In basements, attics and crawl spaces, insulate any exposed pipes, and consider letting faucets drip slightly to keep water moving on especially chilly nights.

5. Reverse Ceiling Fans

During the winter months, ensure your ceiling fans are spinning clockwise, which helps push warm air down, improving heat circulation and comfort in your living spaces. Don’t forget to flip them back to counterclockwise in the spring to move hot air upwards to keep your home comfortable.

6. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Heating systems, fireplaces and space heaters, which are more often in use during the winter months, can increase fire and carbon monoxide risks. Test your detectors, replacing batteries if necessary, and ensure you have a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home and a smoke alarm outside each sleeping area.

7. Winterize Outdoor Faucets and Hoses

To prevent freezing, shut off outdoor water valves and disconnect garden hoses. For extra protection, consider installing insulated faucet covers.

Don’t wait until the first snow to prepare. Visit eLivingtoday.com for more tips to keep your home cozy all winter long.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

eLivingtoday.com