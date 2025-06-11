HEALTHY LIVING
Heart-body connection: How other organ systems affect heart health
(Family Features) Heart health is about more than just the heart itself. It’s a two-way street between the heart and the rest of the body. However, many U.S. adults aren’t aware of the connection between organs.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, 42% of U.S. adults do not understand how the heart can be impacted by other organ systems.
Health issues in other organ systems, like the kidneys or metabolic system – which includes how the body manages weight and blood glucose – can lead to heart trouble.
The close relationship between heart health, kidney health and metabolic health is known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, or CKM health, and it is the focus of an American Heart Association initiative to raise awareness of how the systems function together. When one system is affected, it can make the others worse – creating a condition called CKM syndrome.
Close to 9 in 10 U.S. adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome, according to a study in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.” Components include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or other lipids, high blood glucose (sugar), excess weight and reduced kidney function. The interplay of these risk factors increases the risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure more than any one of them alone.
The survey also found that while only 12% of U.S. adults have heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome, 72% said they’re interested in learning more and 79% agreed that it is important that they understand more about CKM health.
“What we want people to know is it’s really common to have heart disease, diabetes or metabolic disease and reduced kidney function at the same time,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “It’s reassuring to hear that once the CKM connection was defined around three-quarters of respondents understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”
//www.youtube.com/embed/IbHwmhWthzM
Highlighting the two-way street of the heart-body connection, the “2 Truths and No Lie” video offers a simplified visual:
- The heart pumps blood to the body.
- The metabolic system turns glucose (sugar) in the blood into energy.
- The process of metabolism dumps waste back into the blood.
- The kidneys filter waste from the blood and balance fluids, which helps with blood pressure.
- Blood pressure affects how the heart pumps blood to the body.
While providing resources to help people understand how heart, kidney and metabolic health are connected, the American Heart Association’s CKM Health Initiative is also working with health care teams across the country to improve collaboration among health care professionals who care for patients living with multiple health conditions. Better awareness and improved screening can help people take action early to prevent a heart attack, heart failure or stroke.
The initiative is made possible by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.
Learn more about CKM health by visiting heart.org/myCKMhealth.
How to cut medication costs without cutting corners
A health care insider shares tips for staying well and financially grounded, even in a tough economy
(Family Features) As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions – weighing whether to pay rent, get groceries or fill prescriptions. Skipping medications might seem like a quick way to save money, but this can lead to serious health risks and even higher costs down the road.
In fact, research shows 27% of Americans skip prescriptions each month due to cost. More than half of Americans who filled a prescription this year said the cost felt like a financial burden, with 1 in 3 people cutting back on essentials like food or clothing to afford their medications.
These trade-offs highlight just how important it is to find practical, affordable ways to stay on treatment. Fortunately, there are proven strategies to help individuals stay current with their medications without breaking the bank. Cindy George, MPH, a senior personal finance editor at GoodRx and nationally recognized health journalist, shared expert advice to help consumers and their families improve their health care cost literacy, reduce expenses and stay healthy without overspending.
Understand the True Cost of Medications
Many people assume the pharmacy counter price is non-negotiable, but in reality, the cost of the same medication can vary significantly depending on the pharmacy or use of available savings tools.
“Many people don’t realize there is no single price for a prescription,” George said. “Costs can vary by upwards of $100 from one pharmacy to the next, even in the same ZIP code. Understanding how to compare prices and find the most affordable option is incredibly valuable. Just like travel sites show you different options for airlines or hotels and their associated expenses, prescription price comparison sites show how much your medication costs at each pharmacy and provide you with available savings.”
By entering the medication name, along with dosage and ZIP code, individuals can quickly compare prices in their area using GoodRx. Using the website or app, you can explore alternative forms of a medication and get suggestions to help you talk with your doctor or pharmacist about more affordable options.
When Insurance Falls Short, You Still Have Options
Today, only about half of all prescriptions are fully covered by insurance without restrictions. Many have conditions, such as step therapy, quantity limits or prior authorizations, that can lead to delays or higher costs at the pharmacy counter.
“Even insured individuals are struggling to keep up with health care costs,” George said. “More and more are finding themselves underinsured, and that’s making basic health care harder to afford – and harder to access – for millions of families.”
That’s why comparison shopping is increasingly important for people in the U.S. Even those with Medicare or Medicaid may benefit from cost comparisons. For that reason, George said it’s smart to look at all your options, including price comparisons at different pharmacies.
“Cost comparison tools can help people find lower prices on both generic and brand-name medications, regardless of their coverage status,” she said.
While these resources are not a full replacement for health insurance, they can be a helpful way to reduce medication costs and avoid unexpected surprises at the pharmacy.
Build Confidence Through Cost Literacy
Cost literacy is about more than just looking up prices. It involves understanding how insurance works, what’s included in a plan’s formulary, how to interpret billing documents and how to challenge costs that seem too high. According to George, “health care cost literacy” is one of the best investments you can make in your overall financial well-being.
“Improving your health care cost literacy starts with being aware of your options and asking the right questions,” she said. “Learn the basics, like what a premium, deductible or copay means, and review your insurance plan’s benefits and covered medications.”
George recommends starting with trusted tools that break down health care costs and terminology.
“Tools like the GoodRx Guide to Drug Costs, Coverage and Savings, cost estimators from hospitals and insurance plans and State Health Insurance Assistance Programs – known as SHIPs – for Medicare can help you better understand and manage costs,” she said. “If something is unclear, don’t hesitate to ask your provider, pharmacist or insurance representative to walk you through your bills or Explanation of Benefits.”
Simple Strategies Can Add Up
Small adjustments in how medications are filled can make a major difference over time. George recommends a few consistent strategies that can reduce out-of-pocket costs:
- Always compare prices, including your insurance copay. “People assume their insurance copay is the best deal for accessing a medication at the lowest cost, but that’s not always true,” George said. “It’s important to compare prices upfront to ensure you’re taking the most affordable option.”
- Uncover brand-name savings programs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer copay cards or patient assistance programs that can dramatically reduce your costs for brand-name or specialty medications.
- Explore generic medications, if available. Generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts. Check with a health care professional before opting for a generic, because there might be specific reasons the brand-name version was prescribed.
- Consider a 90-day supply. For chronic conditions, ask a health care professional whether you can switch from a 30-day supply of medication to a 90-day supply, since this is often cheaper per dose.
- Try delivery. Ordering through a mail-order pharmacy can add convenience and, in many cases, offer lower prices, particularly for ongoing prescriptions.
Stay Grounded in Your Health – and Your Finances
Rising health care costs can feel overwhelming, but knowledge and planning go a long way. By building confidence through cost literacy, comparing prices and using tools to explore savings opportunities, consumers can remain in control of both their care and their budgets.
Visit GoodRx.com to explore options, compare prices and take more control over your medication costs.
How to talk to your doctor about statin intolerance
(Family Features) If your doctor has concerns about your cholesterol levels, you may be familiar with statins. This is a class of medications that can help reduce your body’s cholesterol production, lowering your risk of heart attack or stroke.
However, up to 30% of adults in the United States have some degree of statin intolerance, according to research published in the “Journal of Clinical Lipidology.” Possible signs or symptoms of statin intolerance are muscle aches and cramps, fatigue, weakness, elevated liver enzymes and the onset of diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance.
As a result, nearly one-third of patients (29%) discontinue their statin within the first year, according to findings published in the “American Journal of Cardiology.” Unfortunately, patients with statin intolerance are at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including higher rates of coronary heart disease and recurrent heart attack.
Lowering Bad Cholesterol
A diagnosis of high cholesterol involves measuring low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol because it leads to the accumulation of plaque in your arteries. Plaque reduces your blood flow, which can cause damage to your cardiovascular system.
Bloodwork is the best indicator of your cholesterol levels, since you may not experience any symptoms of high cholesterol until you already have damage and buildup in your arteries.
To help create your treatment plan, talk to your doctor about your medical history, including whether you’ve had a heart attack or any heart procedures, such as a stent placement or bypass surgery. You’ll also review current medications, recent lab results and notes on any symptoms you may be experiencing.
Your doctor is likely to recommend a series of steps to reduce your cholesterol. Some common recommendations include a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber, especially fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
If you’re not already getting regular physical activity, your doctor will likely encourage you to get at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, find ways to include more movement in your everyday lifestyle and, if necessary, work toward shedding extra weight.
Lifestyle changes can help but may not make a big enough impact to reduce cholesterol to a recommended level. In those cases, doctors rely on cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins. Statins can be highly effective at reducing bad cholesterol, making them a powerful tool to reduce the risks associated with heart disease.
When Statins Are Intolerable or Aren’t Enough
For a variety of reasons, including intolerance to the medication, other health conditions or interactions with other medications, statins may not be the right choice for everyone.
“While statins remain the gold standard for cholesterol lowering, I often see patients who either can’t or won’t take a statin, as well as patients who require further LDL cholesterol reduction,” said Guy L. Mintz, Director of Cardiovascular Health & Lipidolology at Northwell Health System. “For those patients, I prescribe non-statin medications, such as NEXLETOL (an oral prescription medication with the cholesterol lowering agent bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (a combination of cholesterol-lowering medicines bempedoic acid and ezetimibe). I am comfortable using NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, along with a healthy diet and exercise, to reduce LDL cholesterol in adults with high blood cholesterol levels and to reduce risk of heart events. Non-statins are another important therapeutic tool in our lipid lowering toolbox.”
To learn more visit Nexlizet.com.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What are NEXLIZET tablets and NEXLETOL tablets?
- Along with a diet:
- NEXLETOL is used, with other cholesterol-lowering medicines, or alone when use with other cholesterol-lowering medicines is not possible, to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high blood cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- NEXLIZET is used, with or without other cholesterol-lowering medicines, to reduce low- density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- The bempedoic acid portion of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL is used to lower the risk of heart attack and heart procedures like stent placement or bypass surgery, in adults who are unable to take recommended statin treatment (a cholesterol-lowering medicine), or are not taking a statin, who:
- have known heart disease, or
- are at high risk for heart disease but without known heart disease.
Do not take NEXLIZET if you are allergic to ezetimibe or bempedoic acid, or any ingredients in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. If you have any of the following signs and symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room:
- swelling of your face, lips, mouth, or tongue
- wheezing
- severe itching
- fast heartbeat or pounding in your chest
- trouble breathing
- skin rashes, redness, or swelling
- dizziness or fainting
What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL? Tell your healthcare provider if you:
- have, or had, gout
- have or had tendon problems
- are pregnant or breastfeeding or may become pregnant or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL passes into your breastmilk
- have severe kidney or severe liver problems
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.
Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take or plan to take simvastatin or pravastatin, as taking either with bempedoic acid may increase your risk of developing muscle pain or weakness. If you take NEXLIZET, tell your doctor if you take cyclosporine, fibrates, or cholestyramine.
What is the most important safety information I should know about NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL? NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL can cause serious side effects, including:
- increased levels of uric acid in the blood, which can lead to gout, a painful joint condition. Call your doctor if you have any of the following symptoms: severe foot pain especially in the toe joint, warm joints, swelling, tender joints or joint redness.
- tendon rupture or injury. Tendon problems can happen in people who take bempedoic acid, one of the medicines in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. The risk of getting tendon problems while you take NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL is higher if you: are over 60 years of age, are taking steroids, are taking antibiotics called fluoroquinolones, have renal failure, or have had tendon problems in the past. Stop taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL immediately and get medical help if you experience signs of tendon rupture such as snap or pop in tendon area, bruising after an injury in a tendon area, or unable to move or put weight on the affected area.
The most common side effects in people with primary hyperlipidemia:
- NEXLETOL includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia and increased liver enzymes.
- NEXLIZET includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia, increased liver enzymes, diarrhea, joint pain, swelling of sinuses and fatigue.
The most common side effects of bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, in people with heart problems include kidney problems, anemia, increased liver enzymes, muscle spasms, and gallstones.
These are not all the possible side effects of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Support immune health with 4 everyday habits
(Family Features) The coughing and sneezing you hear at home, in the office and at the gym means one thing: It’s cold and flu season. Although it’s impossible to guarantee you won’t get sick, adopting a few healthy habits can go a long way toward avoiding the sniffles and sneezes.
Start by talking with your health care provider about any concerns you may have then follow these lifestyle recommendations for natural immune system support.
Wash Your Hands: While it’s probably the first rule you learn about getting sick as a child, washing your hands remains a critical first line of defense. Use warm, soapy water and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. Don’t forget the backs of your hands, wrists and under your fingernails. Rinse off the soap then dry with a clean towel.
Commit to Healthier Eating: Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains are recommended by experts as essential foods for optimizing your immune system. Consider fresh grapes, a prime example of food that contains beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans.
Healthy cells are the foundation of good health, and the antioxidants and other polyphenols naturally found in grapes help protect the health and function of cells. The good news is that improving your diet doesn’t require a complete overhaul – small steps such as swapping in fresh California grapes for processed snacks or simply adding a handful of fresh grapes to your day will add these beneficial compounds to your daily routine.
Or, you can add grapes to recipes like this Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad, a vibrant and fresh melody of color and flavor. Roasted red and yellow beets meet sweet and juicy grapes, peppery arugula and pumpkin seeds all brought together with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.
Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health.
Avoid Others Who are Sick: Along with washing your hands frequently, steering clear of people who are ill may sound like a no-brainer, but sometimes it’s easier said than done. When loved ones, close friends or coworkers come down with a cold or flu, do your best to keep your distance and avoid touching items with which they came into contact. After bedtime routines with a sick child or afternoon meetings with an under-the-weather associate, thoroughly wash your hands and clean commonly used surfaces like doorknobs or conference room keyboards.
Prioritize Hydration: Even during cooler weather, staying hydrated remains important for immune health by keeping the body’s defenses functioning properly. Drink water throughout the day, and for an extra dose, increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.
Find more health and nutrition information at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad
Servings: 6
- 1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 cups peeled and sliced (1/8-inch thick) raw red and yellow beets, cut into small half-moons or triangles
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 cups halved red Grapes from California
- 1/2 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 cups (3 ounces) baby arugula
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Heat oven to 400 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice and honey; set aside.
- Place sliced beets on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining oil. Add salt and toss well to coat. Spread in single layer and bake 25 minutes, or until tender; let cool.
- Add grapes and pumpkin seeds to bowl with dressing and toss well to coat. Add cooled beets, green onions and arugula. Toss lightly; season with pepper, to taste.
Nutritional information per serving: 250 calories; 5 g protein; 25 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (58% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 320 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.
