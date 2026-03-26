HEALTHY LIVING
Seeing the possibilities: Living with low vision
(Family Features) Millions of Americans are living with low vision, a visual impairment that can turn everyday moments – recognizing a friend’s face across the street, reading a recipe or checking a text message – into unexpected challenges.
Low vision isn’t a natural part of getting older, though the conditions that cause it do become more common with age.
Whether low vision is affecting you or a loved one, Low Vision Awareness Month is a perfect time to have your eyes examined for signs of eye diseases and to take steps to make daily life easier if you are experiencing low vision.
Consider this information from the National Eye Institute to make the most of your vision and improve your quality of life.
Understanding low vision
You may have low vision if you can’t see well enough to read, drive, recognize faces, distinguish colors or see screens clearly.
Many different eye conditions can cause low vision, but the most common causes are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.
The most common types of low vision are:
- Central vision loss (not being able to see things in the center of your vision)
- Peripheral vision loss (not being able to see things out of the corners of your eyes)
- Night blindness (not being able to see in low light)
- Blurry or hazy vision
Diagnosing low vision
Your doctor can check for low vision as part of a simple, painless comprehensive dilated eye exam. He or she will ask you to read letters that are up close and far away and will check whether you can see things in the center and at the edges of your vision.
Then eye drops are used to widen your pupils and check for other eye problems – including conditions that could cause low vision.
Low vision is usually permanent, but glasses, medicine or surgery may help with daily activities or slow progression.
Living with low vision
If you have low vision, you aren’t alone. There are steps you can take to make life easier.
For minor vision loss, simple adjustments like using brighter lights, wearing anti-glare sunglasses and using magnifiers can help. Changing the settings on your phone and computer to increase contrast, make text larger or have the device read out loud may also help.
If your vision loss is getting in the way of everyday activities, ask your eye doctor about vision rehabilitation. These services can give you skills and resources to help manage your daily life and keep your independence. Examples include:
- Employment and job training
- Environmental modifications, like improving lighting and contrast
- Assistive devices and technologies, like magnifiers, filters and screen readers
- Adaptive strategies for daily living and independent living skills training
- Emotional support, like counseling or support groups
- Transportation and household services
Finding the right vision rehabilitation services and support may take time, but working closely with your eye doctor or care team is an important first step. Discuss your needs and goals for living with your visual impairment so they can help identify the best services for you.
For additional resources and information on vision rehabilitation, visit nei.nih.gov/VisionRehab.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Maximized nutritional goals while on a GLP-1
(Feature Impact) The first GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) medication was approved for weight loss use more than a decade ago with new more effective versions being approved by the FDA over the past few years. As the use of these medications continues to rise, new research highlights the important role nutrition and lifestyle habits can play in supporting muscle, metabolism and long-term weight loss when using the medication.
Whether you’re new to GLP‑1s or navigating the next phase of your journey, small nutrition shifts powered by protein, fiber and hydration can help you feel strong, confident and supported.
Common side effects experienced by GLP-1 users are often digestive and include nausea, constipation, stomach pain, bloating and more. A pilot clinical trial by Atkins suggests pairing GLP‑1 use with targeted macronutrients, especially protein and fiber, may support healthier body composition and a lower-carb diet with higher protein and fiber intake is well tolerated.
Feast On Fiber
Digestive slow‑downs, including constipation, are among the most common GLP‑1 side effects. Prioritizing fiber not only helps food move comfortably through the body, it supports your gut health and steady energy. Many fibers are prebiotics, meaning they promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Prioritize foods like apples, melon, berries, cruciferous vegetables and leafy greens to boost fiber intake.
Prioritize Protein
When your appetite changes, structure helps. Anchoring your day with reliable protein sources helps make nutrition easy. Prioritizing protein may help prevent lean muscle loss, and nutrient dense protein sources can help you get enough essential nutrients to support overall health. Supporting a protein- and fiber-rich diet can start with a solution like Atkins High Protein Shakes, which are packed with 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of prebiotic fiber and provide more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals.
Designed to be an ally for your nutritional goals, they’re gluten-free, low-glycemic and keto-friendly with 3 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Experts recommend making sure you’re consuming enough protein to help limit lean muscle loss when using a GLP-1 to lose weight.
Hydrate to Help Prevent Side Effects
GLP-1 users in particular are encouraged to prioritize fluids. Staying hydrated can help with both constipation and nausea, two common side effects. Drinking water helps support kidney and liver function, which are vital for weight loss and overall health. Adequate fluids help food move through your body, combat fatigue and replenish losses from potential nausea or constipation, preventing complications and improving tolerance to GLP-1s.
Eat Small, Frequent Meals
Large meals can feel uncomfortable when digestion slows. Instead, focus on smaller, more frequent eating moments that give your body a steady supply of nutrients without overwhelming your system.
For an easy, GLP‑1‑friendly option, try Atkins High Protein Bars, which are high in protein and fiber while minimizing net carbs. Available in flavors like Cookie Fusion, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Brownie Delight, they’re a satisfying way to stay fueled between meals and a simple solution when appetite cues are muted. The snacks are designed to take the guesswork out of choosing high‑protein, low‑carb options that support your goals.
Living well on a GLP‑1 is about support, confidence and clarity. Consuming adequate amounts of protein and fiber, staying hydrated and maintaining daily structure can help you feel energized and empowered every step of the way. By following nutritional guidelines and making mindful lifestyle choices, GLP-1 users can experience better outcomes on their weight loss journeys.
To explore products that prioritize protein and fiber that can be a part of anyone’s daily diet, visit Atkins.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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Atkins
HEALTHY LIVING
Book early for your family’s spring getaway
(Family Features) If winter’s chill has you dreaming of sunshine and quality time together, it’s the perfect moment to start planning your next family getaway. Spring break may feel far off, but booking early means more time to look forward to reconnecting with the whole family in a destination full of enriching experiences. Whether you’re seeking excitement or a laid-back escape to recharge, now’s the time to plan and take advantage of the season’s most rewarding offers.
Designed for connection and comfort – from studios to sprawling three-bedroom suites – each Hyatt Vacation Club resort offers a resort experience with a refined sense of home, featuring fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, in-unit washers and dryers, and private balconies. Guests can linger over morning coffee, share home-cooked meals or unwind with a glass of wine under the stars.
The in-room experience is just as exceptional as what awaits beyond it: luxurious pools, unique on-site activities, fine dining and more. Every detail is crafted to bring families and groups together, blending the ease of vacation with the inviting warmth of home.
With more than 20 residential-style resorts sprinkled across North America and the Caribbean, the resorts offer guests and World of Hyatt members a chance to slow down and immerse in local experiences, breathtaking scenery or shared experiences that linger long after you leave.
From ocean breezes in Key West to Pacific views in Cabo, Hyatt Vacation Club resorts offer freedom to explore and rewards that keep you coming back. For a limited time, members who register by March 22, 2026, can earn 3,000 Bonus Points per night (up to 30,000 total) for stays at participating properties through March 29, 2026, just in time to make your spring break escape even more rewarding.
When planning your spring break destination, consider these inspirational places that offer spacious accommodations, and find more information by visiting Hyatt.com/HVC-3K-points.
Your Gateway to Sedona’s Great Outdoors: At Hyatt Vacation Club at Pinon Pointe, just off historic Route 66 in Sedona, Arizona, adventure begins right outside your door. Explore scenic hiking trails, ancient Native American ruins and landmarks that define this stunning desert landscape. Surrounded by Sedona’s iconic red rocks, this Southwest retreat offers cozy studios and spacious two-bedroom villas – each with a full kitchen, living area, furnished balcony or patio and a fireplace. Guests can also enjoy a heated outdoor pool with desert views and curated on-site programming, from self-guided art walks to chakra and crystal workshops, that explore Sedona’s spiritual history.
Your Home Base on the California Coast: Perched high above the Pacific near the charming town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Hyatt Vacation Club at Highlands Inn is a haven for couples, friends and families seeking both comfort and adventure. Spacious, residential-style suites with kitchens and private bedrooms make it easy to settle in while Big Sur’s dramatic coastline calls you to explore. Drive the cliffs of Highway 1, hike hidden trails, unwind on sun-drenched beaches or toast the sunset with a glass of local wine. For those looking to immerse themselves even further, enjoy live piano performances in the lobby and guided botanical walks at the resort.
Relaxation, Reimagined in the Texas Hill Country: Set amid 39 acres of rolling Hill Country landscape, Hyatt Vacation Club at Wild Oak Ranch invites guests to slow down and soak it all in. Float along an 800-foot lazy river, roast s’mores by your personal firepit or catch a movie under the stars. Surrounded by an award-winning golf course and 39 acres of lush landscaping and nature trails, this ranch-inspired haven encourages guests to enjoy the outdoors. If you’re looking for fun on-site experiences for the family – or a chance to make new friends – you can enjoy guacamole-making classes and karaoke.
Soak Up the Spirit of Puerto Rico: Soak up the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico from Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites you to experience paradise with direct beach access, whirlpools and on-site activities like salsa dancing and art tours.
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Hyatt
HEALTHY LIVING
Fresh thinking about frozen food
(Feature Impact) The key to easy preparation of high-quality meals, wasting less food and saving money may already be sitting in your kitchen.
For many families, the freezer is for last-minute meal options. However, new federal nutrition guidance and growing scientific consensus reveal a different reality: frozen foods can be the starting point for healthy eating, not a backup plan. That’s why the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) is launching “Fresh Thinking About Frozen,” a campaign to help families discover these benefits of frozen foods.
Making Nutrition Achievable
The recently released 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the nation’s top nutrition advice, emphasizes portion control and nutrient-dense foods. Frozen options deliver on both counts.
Families who keep frozen produce on hand tend to eat more fruits and vegetables overall. Pre-portioned frozen meals also help people eat what they need without overdoing it. Plus, the convenience factor matters: frozen berries are ready for a morning smoothie, pre-cut frozen vegetables can be added to tonight’s stir-fry and a balanced frozen meal can be quickly paired with a salad.
That isn’t cutting corners. It’s being smart on how best to feed a family well.
Freezing Hits the Pause Button on Fresh Foods
Freezing food only changes a food’s temperature, not its nutrition. Freezing keeps food close to its original state without requiring additives.
Produce begins to lose nutritional value right after it’s harvested. Freezing fruits and vegetables hours after harvest pauses nutrient degradation and locks in the vitamins and minerals, so the food remains farm fresh even as it travels across the country to your grocery store. Frozen meals are similarly made with real ingredients and turned into just-cooked recipes then frozen for families to eat when they’re ready.
The nutrition community understands this. A recent survey conducted by AFFI found 94% of registered dietitians agree frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. Another 92% said frozen foods offer a variety of nutritious meal offerings. These findings are central to the “Fresh Thinking About Frozen” message: Frozen is not second-best. It’s simply smart.
Solving the Food Waste Problem
Nearly 40% of food in the United States gets thrown away, according to the nonprofit ReFED. That translates to roughly $1,500 per year per household, straight into the trash along with unused produce and forgotten leftovers.
Frozen helps fix that problem. Eight in 10 consumers agree buying frozen helps reduce food waste at home, AFFI research finds. The reason is simple: You use what you need, when you need it and the rest stays perfectly preserved. No more dreading the refrigerator cleanouts and feeling guilty over the uneaten food going into the trashcan.
Time for Fresh Thinking
Families already making this shift aren’t settling for less. They’re strategic about nutrition, budget and time. They integrate the freezer into regular meal planning. They feel confident about providing quality foods that are simply frozen.
The freezer isn’t a place of last resort. It’s a tool for eating well in real life. Visit frozenadvantage.org/FTAF for tips, recipes and resources to make the most of your freezer.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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