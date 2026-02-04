Heart risks go behind the heart

(Feature Impact) Diabetes and kidney disease are major risk factors for heart disease, yet many cases are undiagnosed. In fact, most people don’t realize their heart, kidney and metabolic health – how the body creates, uses and stores energy – are connected. Understanding these connections can help you take steps toward protecting your long-term health.

Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is a health condition that includes heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity. Many people don’t realize they’re at risk, though, because they aren’t aware of health risks beyond the heart. Almost 1 in 4 U.S. adults with diabetes are unaware they have it, according to a 2026 statistics update from the American Heart Association. In addition, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as many as 9 in 10 adults with chronic kidney disease don’t know they’re living with the condition.

Learning about CKM syndrome can be a helpful step in understanding your overall health picture.

How are CKM conditions connected?

Heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes have shared risk factors – including high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar; excess weight; and reduced kidney function – and they’re closely linked. Having one condition often increases the likelihood of developing the others.

“We are encouraging people to become aware of the connection between conditions so they and their health care team can think about their overall health beyond individual conditions,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health. “Understanding the connection helps you better prevent complications through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment.”

The biggest health threats from CKM syndrome are disability and death from heart disease and stroke, which make up the “cardiovascular” part of CKM. The “metabolic” part includes diabetes and obesity. Kidney disease is closely linked with both metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

How common is CKM syndrome?

CKM-related risks are common. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for CKM syndrome. The 2026 statistics report showed about half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, about 1 in 3 has high total cholesterol, more than half have prediabetes or diabetes, about 1 in 7 has kidney disease and more than half have a high waist circumference.

These risks often develop slowly, with few or no symptoms at first, but you can stay informed. Rosen emphasizes regular screening of your cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health, which can catch problems early.

“Due to the current risk factor rates, everyone could benefit from being screened this way,” she said.

Regular check-ins with your health care team can offer a clearer picture of your CKM health. They can check your:

Blood pressure

Cholesterol panel (total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides)

Blood glucose (blood sugar), measured in either the short term as fasting glucose or long term as A1C

Body weight and size, measured by body mass index and waist circumference

Kidney function, using both UACR and eGFR

These results can be used in the PREVENT online calculator to estimate your risk for cardiovascular disease over the next 10 or 30 years. CKM syndrome can often be prevented and improved with healthy daily habits like those in Life’s Essential 8 and science-based treatments.

The CKM Health Initiative was introduced by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of the connections between CKM syndrome conditions and improve diagnosis rates. It’s supported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.

Visit Heart.org/myCKMhealth to learn more about CKM health, including screening and treatment options.

SOURCE:

American Heart Association