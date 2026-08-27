HEALTHY LIVING
Daily brain health habits for better cognition
(Feature Impact) Your brain works hard for you, so it’s only fair to return the favor by practicing simple everyday habits to keep this important organ strong and thriving.
Start by tweaking your daily routine to focus on these four habits.
Prioritize Sleep
Getting quality sleep is vital for proper brain function. If you find you’ve slipped into the habit of staying up later than you should or notice your sleep being disrupted during the night, those are signs to revisit your sleep hygiene practices. Start by establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time that will give you the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep. Turn your bedroom into a comfortable refuge from the world – keep it cool and dark, and set up fans or noise machines if you need them to quiet your mind. Avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime and try switching to a book instead of a screen when it’s time to wind down.
Eat Smart
Just like the rest of the body, the brain is nourished by food. Some of its favorite foods are options rich in healthy fats like fish, avocado, olive oil and nuts, as well as vegetables like leafy greens, which offer carotenoids, and fruits such as grapes, which deliver antioxidants and other polyphenols.
Combine several of these powerful brain-boosting foods at once with this California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast recipe. The fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the avocado offers a boost of healthy unsaturated fat, while the grapes add protective dietary flavonols, which may help promote anti-inflammatory and beneficial antioxidant activity.
A study published in the scientific journal “Neurology” found a higher intake of certain flavonols – including three naturally found in grapes – is associated with a 48% decreased risk of developing Alzheimer dementia.
Get Moving
Adding even more proof that what’s good for your body is good for your mind, getting regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your brain. Motivate yourself by choosing a form of movement you genuinely enjoy, whether it’s a daily walk on a nearby nature trail, a dance class, a bike ride or a heart-pumping workout video.
Challenge Your Mind
Don’t forget to give your brain its own workout, too. Doing something mentally stimulating every day is a great way to keep yourself sharp, and there are plenty of ideas to choose from. Try learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, playing a mind-engaging card or board game, doing a puzzle, reading a book or immersing yourself in a creative writing or art project. The options are nearly endless, and if you want to make your brain extra happy, you can snack on handfuls of grapes as you enjoy your hobby.
Learn more about the connection between grapes and brain health and discover more recipes by visiting GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast
Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 large firm, ripe avocado, halved and pitted
- 4 small slices rustic whole grain bread (1/2-inch thick), toasted or grilled
- 1 individual container sardines in olive oil or water, drained
- 1/2 cup quartered red and black Grapes from California
- Aleppo pepper flakes
- fresh cilantro, snipped
- 1 lemon half
- salt (optional)
- With spoon, scoop avocado out of skin and use fork to coarsely mash.
- Spread onto bread slices and top with whole or torn sardines. Sprinkle grapes over sardines.
- Top with generous sprinkle of Aleppo pepper, cilantro, squeeze of fresh lemon and salt, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: 290 calories; 11 g protein; 29 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (50% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 20 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 6g fiber.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Protein-packed snacking for school season
Protein-Packed Snacking for Back-to-School Season
(Feature Impact) As busy families prepare for hectic school days, it can be invaluable to have nutritious grab-and-go options on hand for lunches and snacks. Having one less thing to worry about makes a difference when you’re juggling work, school, sports practices and games, and other extracurriculars while trying to keep everyone fed and happy.
Watch this video to learn more
Since protein is an important nutrient for energy and satiety, choosing options like PB2Go Cups could be the perfect solution. As the pioneer of powdered peanut butter, PB2 has made it more portable than ever with the introduction of their new, on-the-go cups.
With 10-11 grams of protein per cup, they’re easy to toss in a lunchbox or backpack, offering a convenient way to keep your family powered up through the afternoon. Simply add water to the fill line, stir with the built-in spoon and enjoy the Original or Chocolate Chip flavors on their own or as a dip with pretzels, crackers, apple slices or bananas for more flavor and fun during your snack break.
“Between packed lunches, busy schedules, and after-school activities, convenient protein options are a game changer,” said registered dietitian Mia Syn, a food and nutrition expert. “That’s why I love PB2Go Cups. With a built-in spoon in the lid, they’re ready to toss in a lunch box, backpack, or gym bag and enjoy wherever the day takes you.”
Whether you’re tackling early-morning school prep or searching for a ready-when-you-are snack to keep in your locker, powdered peanut butter is a healthy, satisfying choice. No stress and no mess makes for a winning combination, and families who value balanced nutrition will appreciate having a quick, pre-portioned source of protein on hand when their schedules are full.
For more information, visit PB2.com.
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HEALTHY LIVING
When the heart can’t keep up: Knowing about heart failure
(Feature Impact) For decades, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States, and heart failure directly accounts for about 8.5% of all heart disease deaths. In fact, more than 7.7 million Americans older than 20 are currently living with heart failure, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
That number is expected to exceed 8 million – about 3% of the population – by 2030, based on findings from the Heart Failure Society of America.
Heart failure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. This can occur as the heart becomes weak or stiff over time, making it more difficult to circulate blood effectively. In turn, the body may not get enough oxygen.
Despite the name of the condition, the heart does not stop working when heart failure occurs. Instead, the heart is not keeping up with the body’s demands and requires ongoing medical care.
Heart failure often develops gradually and is commonly linked to conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or previous heart damage, and is the leading cause of hospitalization among older adults, according to the Heart Failure Society of America.
Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms of Heart Failure
In many people, heart failure does not begin with a dramatic warning. It starts with symptoms that people may dismiss as stress, aging or being out of shape.
Common symptoms include:
- Shortness of breath during activities
- Trouble breathing when lying down
- Swelling in the feet, ankles, legs or abdomen
- Sudden weight gain from fluid buildup
- Feeling fatigued or weak
Symptoms can vary between males and females. Women are more likely to experience nausea, heart palpitations, digestive changes, sweating and generalized discomfort while men more commonly experience shortness of breath, chest pressure or swelling in the lower body. However, there can be significant overlap in symptoms between sexes.
Heart failure doesn’t always present with “classic” symptoms, so nonspecific changes can easily be mistaken for other conditions. Any new or unexplained change in breathing, swelling, energy levels or daily function should be evaluated by a health care professional.
How Heart Failure is Diagnosed
Diagnosis typically begins with a medical history review and physical exam. Health care providers may listen to the heart and lungs with a stethoscope to detect abnormal rhythms or signs of fluid in the lungs.
Additional testing helps confirm findings. An echocardiogram shows how well the heart is pumping while an electrocardiogram measures heart rhythm. Blood tests, stress tests and imaging may also be used to evaluate heart function.
Routine medical checkups can also help detect changes in heart health early. This is especially important for people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of heart disease.
Because heart failure develops gradually, awareness is one of the most important tools for early detection. To learn more about heart failure, visit hfsa.org.
Treating and Managing Heart Failure
Although heart failure is a long-term condition, it can be managed with the right care. Treatment typically combines medical care with individually tailored lifestyle adjustments.
Common approaches include:
- Medications to help the heart pump more effectively, reduce fluid buildup and manage related conditions such as high blood pressure
- Lifestyle changes which can include eating a balanced, lower-sodium diet; staying physically active; maintaining a healthy weight; and avoiding smoking
- Medical procedures such as coronary angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery may be necessary to improve blood flow
- Implanted devices like a pacemaker or implantable cardioverter defibrillator can help regulate heart rhythm and support heart function
- Advanced treatment options for more severe cases may require a heart transplant
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Simple snake prevention tips
(Feature Impact) Summer is peak snake season, so if you’ve recently gotten jump-scared while gardening or walking up your porch steps, you’re not alone. Typically, snakes aren’t slithering around looking for someone to bite – they’re often searching for food, water and shelter, and the vast majority (97% in the U.S.) aren’t venomous. Even if the risks of any real danger are low, though, you probably have no desire to share your shelter or yard with any slithering housemates.
Check out these snake prevention tips to reduce the possibility of unwanted reptilian encounters on your property.
Tidy Up Your Yard
If there’s one thing snakes love, it’s overgrown vegetation. Tall grass, piles of leaves and unkempt landscaping offer cool, sheltered hiding places for snakes and other pests. By keeping your lawn mowed, shrubs trimmed and garden weeded, you immediately make your yard less attractive to snakes and other pests.
Seal Exterior Cracks and Gaps
Seeing a snake outside your home is one thing but inside is a whole new level of startling. Conduct a thorough inspection of your house’s foundation to look for holes or cracks where uninvited guests may be able to infiltrate. Batten down the hatches by sealing these up and installing sturdy mesh over other openings like vents and crawl spaces.
Control Rodent Populations
Households with a mice or rat problem are also susceptible to predators that like to eat rodents. Addressing the first issue removes a major food source for snakes around your property and makes them less likely to hang around.
Don’t Leave Food Around
Speaking of food sources, if you have bird feeders or have other animals you feed outdoors, store your supplies in sealed containers. When you host outdoor gatherings, clean up promptly so crumbs and spills don’t attract insects and rodents (and in turn, snakes). Promptly gather any fallen fruit from trees on your property as well.
Practice Snake Safety
It never hurts to exercise a little extra caution when you’re spending time in places where you might encounter snakes. Stay alert when pulling equipment out of sheds, going elbow-deep in garden weeds, walking around in the dark or moving piles of wood, rocks or debris. Educate family members, especially kids, on what to do if they see a snake: stay calm, don’t provoke it, give it space and tell someone.
If you’re experiencing recurring snake sightings or issues on your property, it might be worth calling a professional. A wildlife removal or pest control specialist can look around your home and give you more specialized guidance on how to keep your spaces safe and snake-free. Visit eLivingtoday.com for additional home and garden guidance.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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