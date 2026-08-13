Simple snake prevention tips

(Feature Impact) Summer is peak snake season, so if you’ve recently gotten jump-scared while gardening or walking up your porch steps, you’re not alone. Typically, snakes aren’t slithering around looking for someone to bite – they’re often searching for food, water and shelter, and the vast majority (97% in the U.S.) aren’t venomous. Even if the risks of any real danger are low, though, you probably have no desire to share your shelter or yard with any slithering housemates.

Check out these snake prevention tips to reduce the possibility of unwanted reptilian encounters on your property.

Tidy Up Your Yard

If there’s one thing snakes love, it’s overgrown vegetation. Tall grass, piles of leaves and unkempt landscaping offer cool, sheltered hiding places for snakes and other pests. By keeping your lawn mowed, shrubs trimmed and garden weeded, you immediately make your yard less attractive to snakes and other pests.

Seal Exterior Cracks and Gaps

Seeing a snake outside your home is one thing but inside is a whole new level of startling. Conduct a thorough inspection of your house’s foundation to look for holes or cracks where uninvited guests may be able to infiltrate. Batten down the hatches by sealing these up and installing sturdy mesh over other openings like vents and crawl spaces.

Control Rodent Populations

Households with a mice or rat problem are also susceptible to predators that like to eat rodents. Addressing the first issue removes a major food source for snakes around your property and makes them less likely to hang around.

Don’t Leave Food Around

Speaking of food sources, if you have bird feeders or have other animals you feed outdoors, store your supplies in sealed containers. When you host outdoor gatherings, clean up promptly so crumbs and spills don’t attract insects and rodents (and in turn, snakes). Promptly gather any fallen fruit from trees on your property as well.

Practice Snake Safety

It never hurts to exercise a little extra caution when you’re spending time in places where you might encounter snakes. Stay alert when pulling equipment out of sheds, going elbow-deep in garden weeds, walking around in the dark or moving piles of wood, rocks or debris. Educate family members, especially kids, on what to do if they see a snake: stay calm, don’t provoke it, give it space and tell someone.

If you’re experiencing recurring snake sightings or issues on your property, it might be worth calling a professional. A wildlife removal or pest control specialist can look around your home and give you more specialized guidance on how to keep your spaces safe and snake-free. Visit eLivingtoday.com for additional home and garden guidance.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

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eLivingtoday.com