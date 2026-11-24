NEWS
TSA says it is ready for Thanksgiving travelers
WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen approximately 17.6 million air travelers nationwide between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30. The agency projects it will screen more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on Sunday, Nov. 29, the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday period.
“At TSA, our highest priority is security,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “While our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines oversee other aspects of your journey, TSA is responsible for screening everyone safely and securely. DHS is ready to help ensure millions of American families can reach their loved ones as safely and securely as possible over the coming days. I also want to thank our patriotic TSA employees for working tirelessly to deliver on our homeland security mission during this busy holiday season.”
TSA encourages travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Travelers should allow additional time for parking, airline check-in, baggage drop and security screening. Before arriving at the checkpoint, travelers should review TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool and pack appropriately for screening.
“TSA is prepared to handle the increased passenger volumes expected during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period while maintaining our focus on security,” said TSA Administrator David P. Cummins. “I am grateful to the TSA employees who will work throughout the holiday to help ensure the traveling public reaches their destinations safely. A little preparation by passengers can help make the screening process more efficient for everyone.”
TSA offers the following tips as passengers plan their holiday travel:
- Have valid identification: Bring your REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport or other acceptable form of identification and have it ready to present to the TSA officer at the checkpoint entrance.
- Review TSA travel tips: Check TSA’s top travel tips for an efficient and successful trip through security this holiday season.
- Enroll in TSA PreCheck®: Children age 17 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian through TSA PreCheck lanes at no additional cost when eligible. Review the guidelines before traveling.
Have questions about airport security? Text 275-872 (“AskTSA”). Live assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and a virtual assistant is available 24/7. Travelers can also contact the AskTSA team on X, Facebook Messenger and Apple Business Chat.
Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions may contact TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227 to request assistance at the TSA checkpoint. For general information, visit TSA.gov.
NEWS
Freeze warning issues for tonight
Montague County, TX will be under a FREEZE WARNING from 11 pm tonight until 9 am Tuesday. Please plan accordingly.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/OvYNAAw
Posted by Emergency Communications Team Montague County
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
11:24 AM CST Mon Nov 23, 2026
Counties Included: Montague-Cooke-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell-Johnson-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Lampasas-Coryell.
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE…Areas along and west of a line from Gainesville to Fort
Worth to Meridian to Lampasas.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means that the season`s first episode of
sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will
kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender
vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water
NEWS
Gas prices could reach Thanksgiving record despite plunge
By Katherine Buchholz, statista.com
Fuel prices in the U.S. have come down from their peaks just in time for the Thanksgiving travel period. In the week ending Nov. 16, a gallon of regular cost $3.81 on average, down from $4.48 two months ago. This is according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. However, gas prices over the upcoming holiday weekend are projected to be just as high or even higher than in the previous record year of 2022, when they stood at $3.53 a gallon. This will matter to a millions of Americans traveling this Thanksgiving, as cost is already being named as a factor influencing transportation decisions.
Since the start of the Iran war, the destruction of oil infrastructure and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have caused global oil prices to soar. The high price of gas has been repeatedly been named as a factor causing the Republican Party’s poor showing in the U.S. midterm elections, which were held November 5. This had led to accusation by President Donald Trump about implied price rigging, something that Factcheck.org calls misguided. Trump had also posted about gas prices coming off their peaks starting at around one month before the election – to do with seasonal changes, among other factors.
The price of regular is still significantly higher than previous years’ averages. In June of 2022, when gasoline prices were at historical highs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they briefly reached as high as a weekly average of $5. The increase didn’t come as quickly as this time around, however. Between February 21 and June 13, 2022, the average price of regular gasoline climbed from $3.53 to $5.01, a 42-percent increase in 16 weeks. In comparison, gas prices surged 52 percent in just 10 weeks between the U.S. and Israel launched the first airstrikes against Iran on February 28.
NEWS
Commissioners may award bid to replace veterans memorial
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 in regular session and will consider accepting a bid on the construction of the new county veterans memorial.
Three bids were received last month and the engineer has been examining them, with expectations to make a recommendation Monday.
The court also will consider a county animal control ordinance which can assist in dealing with the large numbers of stray or abandoned animals across the county.
Other topics on Monday agenda include: Approve the 2026 tax roll; precinct four to accept unanticipated revenue of $8,000 from the City of Nocona and put it in the gravel line item along with grant revenue for the rainwater harvest project through the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District; consider a non-satellite based computing device agreement for the sheriff’s office; accept the county attorney’s 2026 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture report and the district attorney’s asset forfeiture report and memo of understanding for House Bill 3000 grant sub-agreement between the county and the City of Bowie.
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