Tiny houses expanding rental market across City of Bowie

Tiny homes are coming to Bowie in a big way as several developers launch rental projects on the south side of town.



Within the next six months there are plans for 17 tiny homes, four of which have already been completed and are ready to rent.



Back in February the Bowie City Council approved a code change that would allow the construction and placement of tiny homes, defined at 400-square feet or less. Two area developers are taking advantage of that change to create tiny home development for rental and potential sale.



For single-family residence the minimum footage is 1,000-square feet, but where manufactured housing is included in the zoning district the minimum is 840-square feet and tiny homes are allowed.

