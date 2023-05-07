EDIBLES
Summer of Caesar: Celebrate the season with salad charcuterie board
(Family Features) Summer celebrations come in many forms – backyard games, fun at the pool, time with family – but perhaps a favorite is enjoying fresh, delicious foods that are easy to prepare. Put a twist on the classic Caesar salad this summer with crunchy textures and energizing flavors to keep the excitement rolling all season long.
Capitalize on a food trend that’s all the rage with this easy-to-assemble Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board for a unique way to share a meal. Sliced chicken provides that familiar taste of grilled summer fare combined with hard-cooked eggs, fruits, veggies, cheese and crostini.
At the heart of the dish is the Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit, which provides a spin on traditional Caesar flavor by adding in bright notes of lemon. The kit features crisp iceberg lettuce, colorful and sweet dried cherries, crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps and lemon white wine Caesar dressing to bring a little sunshine to each bite.
A convenient, ideal bed for this salad charcuterie board, the kits can also be enjoyed as an easy summer salad on their own and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores.
Visit FreshExpress.com for more mealtime inspiration and to find salad kits near you.
Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
- 3 packages (9.1 ounces each) Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kits
- 2 pounds sliced grilled chicken
- 16 slices crostini
- 1 cup chopped hard-cooked eggs
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped apple
- 1 cup chopped tomato
- 1 cup shaved Romano cheese
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup golden raisins
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Place lettuce from salad kits in large bowl; place in center of large round cutting board or platter.
- Arrange sliced chicken and crostini around bowl of lettuce.
- Place salad dressings and toppings from salad kits in individual small bowls. Place eggs, celery, cucumber, red onion, apple, tomato, Romano cheese, pecans, raisins and lemon slices in individual small bowls.
- Arrange bowls in circle around lettuce, chicken and crostini.
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
New ways to savor fresh-grilled summer seafood
(Family Features) Keep the grill cooking all summer long with a family favorite, seafood, and satisfy taste buds with fresh flavors hot off the grates. While some people assume seafood is challenging to cook, it can actually be an easy meal for home chefs of all skill levels.
To ensure your cookout is an unrivaled success, start with seafood that brings superior taste to the table. From crustaceans to a wide selection of unique-tasting oysters and sea scallops, mussels and clams, Maine Seafood offers something for all seafood lovers.
With a coastline that stretches 3,478 miles along the cold, clean North Atlantic, the state is home to a diversity of both wild-caught and farmed species.
Get inspired by these Maine Seafood grilling tips, sure to elevate your at-home seafood experience with the state’s superior taste and quality:
Littleneck Clams
Heat grill to medium-high heat then place littleneck clams directly on grill grates or in a single layer on a large baking pan. After 5-7 minutes on the grill, clams will begin to open. Without spilling juice, carefully place clams on a serving platter. Serve with melted butter or in pasta. Discard clams that don’t open.
Oysters
Place oysters cupped sides down directly on grill heated to medium-high. Cover the grill and cook until oysters open and meat is opaque and cooked through, about 5 minutes for smaller oysters and 8-10 minutes for larger ones. Place on a serving platter, remove top shells and run a sharp knife along insides of bottom shells to detach oysters. Top with garlic butter and serve with lemon.
Salmon
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry; brush with olive oil and top with seasonings. Place salmon skin side down on grill grates and cook 6-8 minutes, or until meat turns opaque. You can also try a grill-safe cedar plank to infuse added flavor.
Haddock
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat haddock – flaky white fish that’s sweet and delicate – dry and brush with olive oil. Wrap fillets in aluminum foil with herbs and seasonings; completely seal with seam sides facing upward. Grill 8-10 minutes, or until meat turns opaque.
Lobster Tail
For a delicious twist this summer, enjoy these tender, tasty Grilled Lobster Tacos with vinegar slaw and cilantro lime crema.
For easy, delicious recipe inspiration and to order seafood straight to your door, visit SeafoodfromMaine.com.
Grilled Maine Lobster Tacos
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
Vinegar Slaw:
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 2/3 cup white sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded or cut thinly (approximately 8 cups)
Cilantro Lime Crema:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1 lime, zest only, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- kosher salt, plus additional to taste, divided
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Lobster Tacos:
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 large (4-6 ounces each) Maine Lobster tails, defrosted
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 small flour tortillas
- pico de gallo
- 1 lime, cut into wedges for serving
- To make vinegar slaw: In small saucepan over medium heat, heat apple cider vinegar, celery seeds, sugar and water; stir until sugar dissolves. In large bowl, pour mixture over cabbage; cover and refrigerate.
- To make cilantro lime crema: In blender, blend sour cream, cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, lime zest and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; refrigerate.
- To make lobster tacos: Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush grill grates with oil to prevent sticking. Using kitchen shears, cut lobster shells in half lengthwise. Place skewer through meat to prevent curling during cooking.
- Brush lobster meat with melted butter and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill lobster tails meat side down 5 minutes then flip.
- Brush meat again with butter and cook 5 minutes, or until opaque throughout. Cook to 140 F internal temperature.
- Remove meat from shells and cut into bite-sized chunks or leave whole, if desired.
- Place tortillas on grill 30-60 seconds per side, or until warmed and slightly brown.
- Add drained slaw to tortillas. Top with lobster meat, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce. Serve with lime wedges.
SOURCE:
Maine Seafood
Dial up flavor with summer favorites
(Family Features) Turn up the heat this summer and spice your way to delicious warm-weather recipes by using subtle ingredients that bring out bold flavors in your favorite foods. Adding a taste-enhancing option to your repertoire – Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce – can make your summer get-togethers the talk of the neighborhood.
Cool off while enjoying mildly spicy dishes. Made with 100% natural chiles, lime juice, sea salt and a hint of apricot, Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce offers a unique sweet-and-spicy flavor without too much heat. Perfect for drizzling over fresh fruits and veggies like mango, pineapple, watermelon and more, it’s also commonly used to bring fruity, subtle spice to a wide variety of recipes including beverages and snacks, like smoothies, mangonadas, ice pops and cold drinks.
For example, in this Savory Mango Chamoy Daiquiri, the apricots create a fruity, tangy flavor that’s a nice, refreshing twist on a traditional drink.
Bringing a touch of heat to summer cookouts can be a breeze with mild hot sauces added to dishes like these Spiced Pork Ribs, which can be created start-to-finish in the oven or taken outside to sear on the grill. Just a handful of ingredients are required to season the ribs to spicy perfection before wrapping them in foil and letting your oven do the work.
The key ingredient for the right touch of subtle heat without being overwhelming is Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, a unique, flavorful addition to your cabinet that pairs well with savory snacks like tortilla chips, chicken wings, pizza and even micheladas. The lime is what makes it different from other hot sauces.
Made with 100% natural mild chiles, lime juice and sea salt without added sugars or coloring, it can be enjoyed by the whole family as a versatile way to enhance favorite foods with a mild but wild flavor.
Both recipes can be easily enhanced with a simple concept: just pair Tajín Clásico seasoning with either or both of the sauces to create unique flavor combinations, a tasty “mix it” tactic to add to your warm-weather menu and make it uniquely yours.
Find more recipes that crank up the heat this summer by visiting Tajín.com/us.
Spiced Pork Ribs
Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes
Servings: 6
- 2 racks (about 4 pounds) baby back ribs
- 1/4 cup Tajín Clásíco Seasoning
- 1/4 cup Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, plus additional for serving, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- lime wedges, for serving
- mashed potatoes or steamed rice, for serving (optional)
- Rub ribs with seasoning. Marinate at least 4 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 300 F. Combine hot sauce, oil and brown sugar; brush over both rib racks.
- Line baking sheet with double layer of aluminum foil with enough overhang to wrap foil around ribs.
- Lay ribs, bone side down, on foil-lined baking sheet. Wrap foil around ribs and seal. Place on baking sheet.
- Fill large baking dish or roasting pan with 2 inches of boiling water. Place on lower oven rack to keep ribs moist as they bake. Place ribs on middle oven rack.
- Bake 2 1/2-3 hours, or until meat is tender and just starting to fall off bone.
- Preheat broiler. Unwrap ribs and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 4-6 minutes on middle oven rack, or until lightly charred and caramelized.
- Serve with lime wedges and additional hot sauce.
- Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed white rice, if desired.
Savory Mango Chamoy Daquiri
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Rim Glass:
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Clásico Seasoning
Drink:
- 4 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, divided
- 1 cup frozen mango cubes, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1/3 cup natural syrup
- 3 ice cubes
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico Seasoning, for garnish
- To rim glass: Rim glass in chamoy hot sauce then seasoning.
- To make drink: Blend 3 tablespoons chamoy hot sauce, mango cubes, syrup, ice cubes and orange juice.
- In glass, pour remaining chamoy hot sauce.
- To serve, garnish with additional mango cubes and sprinkle with seasoning.
SOURCE:
Tajín
Fresh summer flavors fit for the patio
(Family Features) Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads, Chicken Shawarma Sliders and Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
Visit Culinary.net to find more simple summer recipes to share with loved ones.
Summery Flatbreads for Family and Friends
When dining outdoors with family, friends and neighbors, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy like these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads.
Perfect for al fresco entertaining when served alongside a fresh salad, they’re simple to make and allow guests to personalize with preferred toppings before popping in the oven. As a colorful and fresh dish, it’s an ideal meal for get-togethers on the patio.
For more summer recipe ideas, visit Culinary.net.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads
Recipe adapted from butteryourbiscuit.com
- 2 flatbreads
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 clove garlic, diced
- 4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup ranch dressing
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle seasoning
- 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
- In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.
- Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
Shareable Sliders for a Nutritious Summer Meal
Fresh, mouthwatering foods hot off the grill are a sure sign of summer fun. Hosting sunny get-togethers this year can be made easy when you show off your grilling skills with a simple, nutritious and flavorful recipe.
These Chicken Shawarma Sliders are a delicious example of how to grill healthy summer meals without forgoing favorite flavors. They’re part of a curated 12-recipe collection of healthy, balanced dishes from the snacking experts at family-owned Fresh Cravings, known for its chilled salsas, hummus and other dips, which teamed up with eMeals, America’s leading provider of meal plans.
“These sliders are a fantastic – and healthy – option for your next gathering,” said eMeals Senior Nutrition Writer and Editor Rachel West, RD. “The marinade uses a mix of pantry-friendly dried herbs and fresh garlic to give the lean grilled chicken breast some oomph. The lettuce and red onion add cool crispness and crunch to the sandwiches while Fresh Cravings’ creamy, flavor-packed hummus gets some nutritional bonus points by providing a dose of protein and fiber.”
Find the entire recipe collection by visiting emeals.com/campaign/Fresh-Cravings-Healthy-Eats.
Chicken Shawarma Sliders
Recipe courtesy of eMeals Registered Dietitian Rachel West
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1/2 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 package (12) slider buns
- 1 container (17 ounces) Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeno Hummus
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded lettuce
- 1/2 small red onion, sliced
- In zip-top plastic bag, use meat mallet or heel of hand to pound chicken to even thickness. Cut into 2-inch pieces and place in large bowl. Add oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne; toss.
- Cover chicken and chill 8 hours, or up to 2 days.
- Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill chicken 4-5 minutes per side, or until done.
- Serve chicken on buns with hummus, lettuce and onion.
Unforgettable Fruity Flavor
Summertime often brings cravings for fresh fruits that add a hint of sweetness to warm-weather gatherings. Serving up a delicious dessert for family and guests starts with favorite produce in this Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit.
The touch of tangy tartness is enough to bring loved ones to the dessert table even after a filling meal as fresh lemon juice in the cheesecake base is complemented perfectly when topped with orange slices and raspberries. Garnished with mint leaves, this brightly colored treat is even sweeter when shared with loved ones.
Find more sweet summer desserts at Culinary.net.
Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit
Servings: 6-8
- 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 orange, peeled and separated
- 8 raspberries
- 3 mint leaves, for garnish
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
- In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
- Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
- Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.
SOURCE:
Fresh Cravings
