SCHOOL NEWS
BISD meets early Thursday for budget
The Bowie Independent School District will finalize its 2024-25 budget when the board of trustees meet for a pair of early morning meetings on Aug. 31, the last day of the fiscal year.
The public hearing for the proposed tax rate and budget will be at 7 a.m. on Aug. 31.
The proposed budget projects expenses of $18,186,973 and revenues of $17,649,586. It includes a 2% pay increase for teachers and paraprofessionals, and all would move to the next step. Non-step employees would get a 2% raise.
Calculations for the budget have been difficult to narrow down as the State Legislature will have a special session on school funding in October and there is a special election to increase the homestead tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, which is expected to pass on Nov. 7. The state template for the school year funding has not been finalized and BISD has not received its final two state funding payments for the present fiscal years, which leaves the end-of-year figures in questions.
The proposed tax rate is .887180, which is lower than the 2022 rate of $1.03460 per $100 in property value. Maintenance and operation would receive .69180 cents and .18 for debt service. Per the district’s tax rate publication the average market value of a home in the district is $180,509 this year and with the proposed tax rate taxes for that value will go down $459.71.
Taxable revenue will change significantly if the homestead exemption changes to the higher amount and those adjustments will have to be made after those results are known. The legislature has indicated it will help make up any funding loss, but no specifics have been made public.
In a second meeting at 7:15 a.m. the board will make any amendments to the 2022-23 budget, designate the committed fund balance, approve the salary schedule and budget for 2023-24 and the 2023 tax rate.
BISD board to meet Aug. 29
Members of the Bowie School Board will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 for a training program and a budget workshop.
The training will be done by Region 9 Education Service Center staff.
Along with the budget workshop the board will look at an agreement for the purchase of attendance credits related to recapture for state funding.
Enrollment down slightly at BISD, district on verge of paying ‘recapture’
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Enrollment for the new school year, a budget workshop and a notice of the Bowie Independent School District possibly facing state “recapture” in regard to local revenue were a few of the other topics from Monday night’s board meeting.
Superintendent Blake Enlow reported total enrollment is 1,575, compared to 1,604 at this time last year. By campus there are 503 at the high school (147 freshmen, 121 sophomores, 122 juniors and 113 seniors); 354 at the junior high (122 eighth, 117 seventh and 115 sixth); 344 at the intermediate (123 fifth, 113 fourth and 108 third) and elementary is at 374 (119 second, 93 first, 95 kindergarten and 67 early childhood, Head Start and pre-K).
He pointed to a much smaller kindergarten class this year and a much larger senior class graduating last year as big changes.
Recapture
In July BISD was informed it was on the verge of going into recapture mode where the local revenue level is in excess of entitlement for school year 2023-24. At the last meeting, Enlow told the board the district has been on the verge in recent years and now is close.
Per the letter from the Texas Education Agency, districts subject to recapture are based on estimates of enrollment for the new school year and estimated property values for tax year 2023. Because the agency has not yet received final state-certified property values it is using 2022 values increased by 4.43%.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Community Pep Rally opens season for Jackrabbits, time changes for Friday game
There will be a Community Jackrabbit Pep Rally at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the high school gym. The public is invited to come support the maroon and white as the football season begins this Friday.
Bowie Intermediate School will sing the National Anthem prior to the Bowie High School football game on Aug. 25, accompanied by the Mighty Marching Maroon Band. The original times published have changed since the game was moved to 7:30 p.m.
Students who sing will get free admission to the game. They need to meet at 6:50 p.m. in small bleachers on the home side and they will sing at 7 p.m.
