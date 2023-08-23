EDIBLES
Heart-healthy pita pizzas
(Family Features) As the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease often results from uncontrolled high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, overweight and obesity. However, a heart-healthy eating plan can help lower or control these risk factors and put you and your family on a path toward better heart health.
With back-to-school season adding stress to already busy schedules, it’s important for families to make time for healthy eating decisions. Consider these five steps recommended by The Heart Truth program of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI):
Eat Smart
One way to get started on a path toward heart-healthy eating is to change your way of thinking about how and what you eat. For example, use smaller plates to help limit portion sizes. Chew food slowly and consider the textures and flavors of different food as you eat.
Plan to Eat Heart Healthy
Put together an eating plan that offers a balance of calories and nutrients including vegetables, fruits, whole grains and low-fat or fat-free dairy. Consider make-at-home favorites like Heart-Healthy Pita Pizzas, which include grilled chicken as a better-for-you alternative to methods such as frying.
Choose Healthy Snacks
After a full day of learning or working, it’s tempting for children and adults to grab a quick snack that may not be healthy. Swap out sugary or salty snacks and instead enjoy lower-calorie after-school treats that fit into your daily eating plan. Try options like a cup of seedless grapes, small banana, cup of cherry tomatoes, handful of unsalted nuts or half cup of low-fat or fat-free yogurt.
Find Heart-Healthy Menus
How you eat day after day can make a difference in your heart health over time. Developed through research by NHLBI, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, low-fat dairy and healthy oils to help keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. DASH focuses on lowering sodium and limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, including fatty meats, full-fat dairy and tropical oils.
Stay On Track When Dining Out
It is possible to eat healthy foods in restaurants. To control portion sizes, try tactics like eating half your entree and taking leftovers home for another meal. Choose foods that are broiled, baked or roasted to limit calories. Ask for low-sodium menu options and request butter, gravy, sauces and salad dressings on the side or leave them off completely.
Visit hearttruth.gov to find more healthy eating inspiration and find DASH-friendly back-to-school recipes at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Heart-Healthy Pita Pizzas
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Servings: 4
- 4 whole-wheat pitas (6 1/2 inches each)
- 1 cup chunky tomato sauce
- 1 cup grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced (about 2 small breasts)
- 1 cup broccoli, rinsed, chopped and cooked
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- Preheat oven or toaster oven to 450 F.
- On each pita, spread 1/4 cup tomato sauce and top with 1/4 cup chicken, 1/4 cup broccoli, 1/2 tablespoon Parmesan cheese and 1/4 tablespoon chopped basil.
- Place pitas on nonstick baking sheet and bake 5-8 minutes until pitas are golden brown and chicken is heated through.
Fight hunger with family meals
Selfless ways to support community members in need
(Family Features) With hectic day-to-day schedules and varying dietary needs, many families face the dreaded daily question: “What sounds good for dinner?” In contrast, millions struggle to put food on the table each night, impacting about 1 in 8 children, according to Feeding America.
You can help support those in need through Safeway and Albertsons’ “Fight Hunger, Serve Hope” cause program – an initiative to fight hunger in local communities during summer months when households with school-aged children face higher rates of food insecurity. The company’s private label will donate one meal for every O Organics® product purchased, up to $7 million and the equivalent of 28 million meals. Donations will be made to Nourishing Neighbors, a program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, to fund grants dedicated to providing healthy meals for at-risk youth throughout the summer.
“While summertime sparks excitement for countless students, it also marks the unfortunate reality that millions of children face when they lose access to school cafeteria lunches and breakfasts they depend on throughout the school year,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons Companies. “As a company, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in need. For the first time, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to support this mission by connecting each purchase of our O Organics brand to hunger relief efforts in the communities we serve.”
Following the campaign period, families looking to help in their communities can give back in a variety of ways.
Donate Canned Goods
Once school is in session, many classrooms participate in canned food drives for a variety of causes while serving a dual purpose: feeding those in need and teaching children the importance of giving back. Sending your students to school with canned goods can show them the value of helping others and instill a sense of responsibility.
Volunteer at a Food Pantry
Sharing valuable resources like canned goods helps make a difference in communities, but local food pantries also need willing volunteers to sort and distribute food, among other duties. It can provide a unique sense of perspective as you meet other volunteers, improve the lives of people in your community and gain new skills.
Promote the Power of Family Meals
Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or all three, sharing a meal with neighbors can be a powerful moment. It provides an opportunity to connect while enjoying easy-to-make recipes like Ribeye Steak, Grape Tomato and Mushroom Kebabs; Grilled Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese, Fresh Raspberries and Pecans; and Mixed Berry-Lime Smoothie Bowl with Banana and Granola.
Find more meal ideas by visiting Safeway.com and Albertsons.com.
Ribeye Steak, Grape Tomato and Mushroom Kebabs
Recipe courtesy of Safeway and Albertsons
Total time: 30 minutes
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 small bunch Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
- 1/4 cup O Organics extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons O Organics Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3/4 pound O Organics ribeye steak
- 1/2 pint O Organics grape tomatoes
- 1/4 pound O Organics white mushrooms
- green pepper, sliced (optional)
- 1/2 medium red onion
- 6 skewers
- Peel and mince garlic. Wash and dry parsley. Shave leaves off stems; discard stems and mince leaves.
- In large bowl, whisk minced garlic, half the minced parsley (reserve remainder for garnish), olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
- Cut steak into cubes; transfer to marinade bowl and toss to coat.
- Wash tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper. Halve mushrooms. Add tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper to marinade. Peel onion and cut into chunks; add to marinade. Toss beef and vegetables until well coated.
- Heat grill pan, outdoor grill or skillet to medium-high heat.
- Thread steak and vegetables onto six skewers.
- Cook kebabs in batches until steak is browned and vegetables are tender, 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate and repeat with remaining kebabs.
- To serve, plate kebabs and sprinkle with remaining minced parsley.
Grilled Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese, Fresh Blueberries and Pecans
Recipe courtesy of Safeway and Albertsons
Total time: 20 minutes
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless O Organics chicken breasts
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons O Organics extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 package (5 ounces) O Organics spring mix
- 1 package (6 ounces) O Organics blueberries (or desired berry)
- 1/4 cup O Organics pecan halves
- 3 tablespoons O Organics olive oil
- 1 tablespoon O Organics balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 log (4 ounces) O Organics goat cheese
- Pat chicken dry with paper towels and place on cutting board. Cut chicken in half horizontally to form thin cutlets. Season with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Preheat grill pan, outdoor grill or skillet to medium-high heat.
- Once pan is hot, coat with oil. Add chicken to pan and grill, turning once, until cooked through, 3-4 minutes per side.
- Wash and dry spring mix. Place in medium bowl.
- Wash and dry blueberries. Add to bowl with mixed greens. Using clean cutting board, roughly chop pecans. Add to bowl.
- Transfer cooked chicken to cutting board and cut into thin strips.
- In bowl, mix olive oil and balsamic vinegar to create dressing.
- Add chicken and dressing to salad bowl; toss to combine.
- To serve, divide salad between plates or bowls and crumble goat cheese over top.
Mixed Berry-Lime Smoothie Bowl with Banana and Granola
Recipe courtesy of Safeway and Albertsons
Total time: 10 minutes
Yield: 3 cups
- 1 banana
- 1/2 package (6 ounces) O Organics blackberries
- 1/2 lime
- 2 cups O Organics frozen mixed berries
- 1 cup plain O Organics Greek yogurt
- 4 fluid ounces O Organics whole milk
- 1/8 cup O Organics honey
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2/3 cup O Organics granola of choice
- Wash and dry banana and blackberries.
- Peel and thinly slice banana; set aside.
- Zest and juice lime into blender. Add frozen mixed berries, yogurt, milk, honey and cinnamon. Blend on high speed until smooth, 1-2 minutes.
- To serve, divide smoothie between bowls and top with banana, blackberries and granola.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images (kebabs)
SOURCE:
Albertsons
Safeway
Save time with sweet, savory, salty snacks
(Family Features) Work, social commitments, kids’ activities and the daily grind can take over schedules and wreak havoc on your opportunities to sit at the table for meals. As your calendar seems to fill up with meetings, family occasions and more, you might just find yourself skipping breakfast or lunch and opting for filling snacks instead.
In fact, according to the International Food Information Council’s 2022 Food and Health Survey, 75% of Americans snack at least once per day, which means 2023 could become the year of the snack. Whether it’s forgoing breakfast at home for a bite on the go or powering up with an afternoon morsel, one flavor favorite and nutritional powerhouse you can turn to is the pecan.
As pecans are used in an increasing number of snack innovations, they’re being hailed as the fastest growing nut in new snack applications, according to Information Resources Inc. They’re an ideal snack for punching up your routine with great taste, plant-based nutrition and an easy-to-pair profile.
For example, they’re poised to remix your snack mix mentality as they complement sweet, savory, spicy and buttery combinations. Ready in less than half an hour, you can add some sweetness to your workday with this Pecan Snack Mix with Cranberries and Chocolate for a fruity, nutty, chocolatey twist on traditional trail mix.
If a saltier treat is more your speed, consider this Salty Pecan Snack Mix for a grab-and-go breakfast as you head out the door or an easy way to keep hunger at bay in the afternoon. Because pecans pair with a variety of ingredients and flavors, they’re a perfect partner for this combination of rolled oats, coconut, honey, cinnamon and more.
Find more sweet and savory recipe inspiration at EatPecans.com.
Pecan Snack Mix with Cranberries and Chocolate
Recipe courtesy of Jess Larson and the American Pecan Promotion Board
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes, plus 10 minutes cooling time
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 1 cup rice squares cereal (wheat or cinnamon)
- 1/2 cup pretzels
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- In large, microwave-safe bowl, add pecans, rice squares cereal and pretzels. In small, microwave-safe bowl, add butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt and nutmeg. Microwave butter mixture 1-2 minutes until melted then pour over dry mix. Toss well to combine.
- Microwave snack mix in 45-second intervals, about 4-5 intervals total, until mix is fragrant, golden and toasty.
- Cool mix completely then stir in cranberries and dark chocolate chips.
Salty Pecan Snack Mix
Recipe courtesy of Mallory Oniki and the American Pecan Promotion Board
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 15
- 2 cups rice squares cereal
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 cups chopped pecans
- 1 cup oyster crackers
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, add rice squares cereal, oats and unsweetened coconut.
- In small saucepan over medium heat, add honey, coconut oil, cinnamon and salt. Stir until mixture starts to boil then pour over snack mix and stir until well combined.
- Transfer to baking sheet and bake 8-10 minutes.
- In saucepan over medium heat, add butter. Stir until butter browns then add chopped pecans and oyster crackers. Turn heat to low and stir while pecans roast.
- Remove snack mix from oven and add brown butter pecan and cracker mixture; stir to combine.
Send kids back to school with soft, delicious sandwiches
(Family Features) Back-to-school season brings change to routines and often makes each day slightly more hectic, especially for families with little ones. This year, despite the hustle and bustle, you can make quick and easy lunches for your kids (and yourself) that are both simple and better for you. These sandwich suggestions can brighten busy school days with a taste of home.
Brighten your children’s day with a fun, colorful Caterpillar Sandwich inspired by the experts at Nature’s Own. This tasty snack calls for ham, lettuce, cheese, tomato, cucumber and fresh, soft, fluffy bread before using a cookie cutter to cut out sandwich rounds and shape them into a creepy-crawly (yet delicious) “caterpillar.”
For an even simpler lunch you can enjoy at home, grab to go or send off with your little one to savor in the cafeteria, this Fluffernutter Sandwich calls for just three simple ingredients. Spread peanut butter and marshmallow fluff on two slices of bread then enjoy for a flavorful break from the office or classroom.
Both lunchtime favorites are made using Nature’s Own Butterbread, baked with a simple buttery flavor to take sandwiches to new heights. Plus, it’s made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors; no high fructose corn syrup; and 0 grams of trans fat.
Find more inventive sandwich ideas at naturesownbread.com/recipes.
Caterpillar Sandwich
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
- 4 Nature’s Own Butterbread slices
- 4 ham slices
- 2 lettuce leaves
- 4 American cheese slices
- 1 cherry tomato
- 1 green onion
- 2 Roma tomato slices
- 6 cucumber slices
- toothpicks
- mayonnaise or cream cheese
- Using bread, ham, lettuce and cheese, make two ham and cheese sandwiches and two lettuce and cheese sandwiches.
- Cut cherry tomato in half. Cut green onion into circles.
- Using small biscuit or cookie cutter, punch out two rounds from each sandwich.
- Arrange sandwich rounds on sides, alternating slice of cucumber and tomato between each. Use toothpick to secure.
- Place halved cherry tomato on each end.
- Using small amount of mayonnaise or cream cheese, “glue” green onion rounds to cherry tomato for eyes.
Fluffernutter Sandwich
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 2 Nature’s Own Butterbread slices
- 2 tablespoons marshmallow fluff
- Spread peanut butter on one bread slice. Spread marshmallow fluff on second slice.
- Put two bread slices together to form sandwich.
SOURCE:
Nature’s Own
