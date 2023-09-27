OBITUARIES
Billy Warren Godfrey
July 18, 1940- September 25, 2023
BOWIE – Billy Warren Godfrey, 83, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on the evening of Sept. 25 surrounded by his family. Despite the devastating prognosis, Bill’s faith never wavered, and he never lost his wit and humor. He was making jokes and laughing with family and friends until the end.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the White Family Funeral Home
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29, at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie with a burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Donny Bishop, Scott Bishop, Jon Butler, Rex Hamilton, Ron McInroe, and Larry Sanders. Honorary Pallbearers are Lucas Butler, Jacob Butler, Chris Cothes, Paul Oyler, Jack Uselton, and Tyson Winton.
Bill was born July 18, 1940 in Buffalo Springs, to Bonnie and Sidney Godfrey. He spent most of his childhood in Bowie, where he graduated from Bowie High School in 1959.
After high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Army National Guard. However, Bill’s greatest life achievements were his marriage of 56 years to Mary (Posey), his daughters, Kristal and Karmen, and grandchildren, Faith, Lucas, and Jacob. His family and faith were the centerpieces of Bill’s life.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ennis and Estelle Posey; son-in-law, Michael Wood; and brother-in-law, JD Allen.
Bill is survived by his wife; daughters, Jackie Hardwick and husband Jim, Kristal Butler and husband Jon, and Karmen Wood; his grandchildren, Cooper Syvertsen, Meagan Hardwick, Faith Butler, Lucas Butler, and Jacob Butler; his sisters-in-laws, Delores Ellis, Patsy McInroe and husband Ron, and Jan Frost. He also leaves behind many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Bill’s caregivers Kelley Hamilton and Ashton Talamantes, as well as the staff at Advanced Nursing and Rehab and the staff at UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael Wood Endowed Scholarship in Finance & Accounting at Baylor University or Camp John Marc to aid in their mission in providing a camp experience to kids, teens, and families living with chronic medical and physical challenges at no cost to the families.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.
Paid Publication
1418 Highway 59 N.
Bowie, Texas
(940)-872-9993
OBITUARIES
Wanda Rae (Scarber) Davis
May 24, 1929 – September 22, 2023
BOWIE – Wanda Rae (Scarber) Davis, passed away Sept. 22 in Bowie at the age of 94 years old.
She was born on May 24, 1929 in Post Oak to Riley and Edna (Coker) Scarber.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. Burial followed at Post Oak Cemetery.
Wanda married Oscar Davis on July 2, 1950, in Bowie. Together they made their home in Post Oak, where they raised their family. Wanda was one of the original organizers of the Post Oak Busy Bees Quilting Club, where she made many beautiful quilts and friends.
She also was an active member of the Post Oak Community Center and the Post Oak Cemetery Association. Wanda was also well known for her weekly articles in the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette, The Bowie News, and the Clay County Leader. Wanda will be truly missed by those who loved and knew her.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children; Sheila Schindler and Mitchel Davis and wife Brandin; grandchildren, Parker Davis and wife Cynthia, Carter Davis and wife Sydney, Taylor Sorensen, Caden Eary, and Ryan Eary; four great-grandchildren; and brother Nathan Scarber.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Post Oak Cemetery Association 22629 FM 2127, Bowie, TX 7623 or Jack County Rural Fire Department P.O. Box 150, Jacksboro, TX 76458.
Paid Publication
OBITUARIES
Roy Arnold Gifford
November 19, 1927 – September 18, 2023
Jacksboro – Roy Arnold Gifford, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 18, 2023.
A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2023, at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2023, at Bible Baptist Church in Jacksboro. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery.
Roy was born on Nov. 19, 1927, in Fort Worth, to Roy Emmit Gifford and Della Marie (Votaw) Gifford.
Roy married Mary Virginia Grammer on May 1, 1948, at his parent’s home in Fort Worth. Together they raised six children. He was a telephone repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years and a member of Newport Baptist Church. Roy was also a very active member of the Bluegrove Masonic Lodge #965, recently being awarded with his 60-year service pin. Roy will be truly missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gifford; son, Roy Wayne Gifford and parents.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Virginia Glover, Bowie, Ronny Gifford and wife CJ, Bowie, Danny Gifford, Bowie, Mary Jane Massie and husband Gary, Bowie, Marla Gifford, Bowie, and Larry (Pete) Gifford and wife Laura, Alvord; 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Paid Publication
152 TX-148 Jacksboro, Texas 76458
940-567-3778
www.cokerfuneralhome.com
OBITUARIES
Don Fenner
December 23, 1933- September 13, 2023
NOCONA – Don Fenner, 89, died on Sept. 13, 2023 in Nocona.
A family visitation was from 6-7 p.m., Sept. 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A celebration of life was at 2 p.m Sept. 19 at Bethel Baptist Church, Nocona, officiated by Jonathan Brown.
Interment followed at Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robin Walker, Cecil Sparks, David Woolery, Dana Woolery, Ken Koontz, Clint Snow, Jerry Dan Davis, and Donnie Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are Dax Stilwell, Jameson and River Fenner, Tommy Walker, Heath Walker, Kolby Walker, Andre’ Walker, Tyler Price, RJ Walker, Collin Fergason, Liam and Leroy Walker.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1933 in Iowa Park to Jesse Leonard “Jack” Fenner and Louisa Ellen “Louell” Smith Fenner. He was a 1952 graduate of Nocona High School where he played football. He played basketball, baseball, ran track, and participated in FFA. After graduation, he continued playing sports for many years while participating in the Montague County Men’s Inter-Mural Volleyball League, Bowling leagues, and was even a Golden Gloves boxer in 1961. He served as a volunteer fireman, a youth league umpire, and coached for the Golden Gloves Boxing organization. He was a charter member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.
In 1961, He married Virginia Mae Rich Fenner at his parent’s home in Nocona. Together they shared a blended family of four children. After getting married, they first lived in Bridgeport and eventually settled in Nocona.
He worked on a work-over unit servicing oil wells. Then, he held various jobs for multiple oil companies and later ran his own work-over rig. Around 1971, he began pumping at the North Field in Spanish Fort. He pumped for multiple companies and independent well owners until his retirement in 2018 at age 85.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louell Fenner; sisters, Noma Martin, Bennie Dennis, and Lavene Taylor; brothers, Leonard Doyle and Walter “Lee” Fenner; sons, Leslie Wade Walker and Ricky Alan Walker; one grandson and two great-grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Fenner; daughter, Debra “LeAnne” Owen; son, Farrell Fenner and 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandbabies.
In lieu of flowers can be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter 653 Airport Rd. Nocona, TX 76255, or to Bethel Baptist Church 310 Seventh St., Nocona, TX 76255 or a charity of your choice.
