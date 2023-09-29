Mary Lou (Smith) Winn

July 18, 1940- September 25, 2023

BOWIE – Billy Warren Godfrey, 83, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on the evening of Sept. 25 surrounded by his family. Despite the devastating prognosis, Bill’s faith never wavered, and he never lost his wit and humor. He was making jokes and laughing with family and friends until the end.

A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the White Family Funeral Home

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29, at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie with a burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Donny Bishop, Scott Bishop, Jon Butler, Rex Hamilton, Ron McInroe, and Larry Sanders. Honorary Pallbearers were Lucas Butler, Jacob Butler, Chris Cothes, Paul Oyler, Jack Uselton and Tyson Winton.

Bill was born July 18, 1940 in Buffalo Springs, to Bonnie and Sidney Godfrey. He spent most of his childhood in Bowie, where he graduated from Bowie High School in 1959.

After high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Army National Guard. However, Bill’s greatest life achievements were his marriage of 56 years to Mary (Posey), his daughters, Kristal and Karmen, and grandchildren, Faith, Lucas, and Jacob. His family and faith were the centerpieces of Bill’s life.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ennis and Estelle Posey; son-in-law, Michael Wood; and brother-in-law, JD Allen.

Bill is survived by his wife; daughters, Jackie Hardwick and husband Jim, Kristal Butler and husband Jon, and Karmen Wood; his grandchildren, Cooper Syvertsen, Meagan Hardwick, Faith Butler, Lucas Butler, and Jacob Butler; his sisters-in-laws, Delores Ellis, Patsy McInroe and husband Ron, and Jan Frost. He also leaves behind many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

The family wishes to thank Bill’s caregivers Kelley Hamilton and Ashton Talamantes, as well as the staff at Advanced Nursing and Rehab and the staff at UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael Wood Endowed Scholarship in Finance & Accounting at Baylor University or Camp John Marc to aid in their mission in providing a camp experience to kids, teens, and families living with chronic medical and physical challenges at no cost to the families.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.

