OBITUARIES
Mary Lou (Smith) Winn
May 29, 1940 – September 21, 2023
Bowie – Mary Lou (Smith) Winn, 83, passed away Sept. 21.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on, Oct. 3 at the White family Funeral Home. A Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Mary Lou was born May 29, 1940 in Ventura, CA to Floyd and Lena Smith. Mary Lou graduated high school in Monahans, TX. She was a majorette in the band, enjoyed ballet and was an avid dove hunter.
After graduating high school, one of her fondest memories was of her senior trip to California with her classmates. She moved to Houston to attend Southwest Medical School. Post medical school, she moved to Euless and worked many years at Irving Community Hospital and Medical Cities Dallas managing the lab department.
Mary Lou married Kenneth Winn in April 1977. She continued in the medical field, working 17 years at Bowie Memorial Hospital. She also owned a store in downtown Bowie known as Collections for many years. It was in those first years of their lives together that they started taking their family to Vail, CO every summer. This tradition continued until they retired and were able to fulfill a lifetime dream of owning a home in the mountains. From that point, they spent summers in Colorado and winters in Texas.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lena Smith; brother, Gordan Smith; and great-grandchild, Eli Sorensen.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Cindy McKinley, Tod Ramirez and wife Tracie, Jeff Winn and wife Mary Lynn, Kim Ramirez, Kris Winn, Tiffany Reese and husband Brad; grandchildren, Lee McKinley, Constance Sorensen, Ryan Ramirez, Jacob Anderson, Alyssa Cole, Lucas Winn, Keni Reese and Roxi Reese; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Smith and wife Janet; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.
Billy Warren Godfrey
July 18, 1940- September 25, 2023
BOWIE – Billy Warren Godfrey, 83, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on the evening of Sept. 25 surrounded by his family. Despite the devastating prognosis, Bill’s faith never wavered, and he never lost his wit and humor. He was making jokes and laughing with family and friends until the end.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the White Family Funeral Home
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29, at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie with a burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Donny Bishop, Scott Bishop, Jon Butler, Rex Hamilton, Ron McInroe, and Larry Sanders. Honorary Pallbearers were Lucas Butler, Jacob Butler, Chris Cothes, Paul Oyler, Jack Uselton and Tyson Winton.
Bill was born July 18, 1940 in Buffalo Springs, to Bonnie and Sidney Godfrey. He spent most of his childhood in Bowie, where he graduated from Bowie High School in 1959.
After high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Army National Guard. However, Bill’s greatest life achievements were his marriage of 56 years to Mary (Posey), his daughters, Kristal and Karmen, and grandchildren, Faith, Lucas, and Jacob. His family and faith were the centerpieces of Bill’s life.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ennis and Estelle Posey; son-in-law, Michael Wood; and brother-in-law, JD Allen.
Bill is survived by his wife; daughters, Jackie Hardwick and husband Jim, Kristal Butler and husband Jon, and Karmen Wood; his grandchildren, Cooper Syvertsen, Meagan Hardwick, Faith Butler, Lucas Butler, and Jacob Butler; his sisters-in-laws, Delores Ellis, Patsy McInroe and husband Ron, and Jan Frost. He also leaves behind many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Bill’s caregivers Kelley Hamilton and Ashton Talamantes, as well as the staff at Advanced Nursing and Rehab and the staff at UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael Wood Endowed Scholarship in Finance & Accounting at Baylor University or Camp John Marc to aid in their mission in providing a camp experience to kids, teens, and families living with chronic medical and physical challenges at no cost to the families.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.
Wanda Rae (Scarber) Davis
May 24, 1929 – September 22, 2023
BOWIE – Wanda Rae (Scarber) Davis, passed away Sept. 22 in Bowie at the age of 94 years old.
She was born on May 24, 1929 in Post Oak to Riley and Edna (Coker) Scarber.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. Burial followed at Post Oak Cemetery.
Wanda married Oscar Davis on July 2, 1950, in Bowie. Together they made their home in Post Oak, where they raised their family. Wanda was one of the original organizers of the Post Oak Busy Bees Quilting Club, where she made many beautiful quilts and friends.
She also was an active member of the Post Oak Community Center and the Post Oak Cemetery Association. Wanda was also well known for her weekly articles in the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette, The Bowie News, and the Clay County Leader. Wanda will be truly missed by those who loved and knew her.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children; Sheila Schindler and Mitchel Davis and wife Brandin; grandchildren, Parker Davis and wife Cynthia, Carter Davis and wife Sydney, Taylor Sorensen, Caden Eary, and Ryan Eary; four great-grandchildren; and brother Nathan Scarber.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Post Oak Cemetery Association 22629 FM 2127, Bowie, TX 7623 or Jack County Rural Fire Department P.O. Box 150, Jacksboro, TX 76458.
Roy Arnold Gifford
November 19, 1927 – September 18, 2023
Jacksboro – Roy Arnold Gifford, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 18, 2023.
A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2023, at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2023, at Bible Baptist Church in Jacksboro. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery.
Roy was born on Nov. 19, 1927, in Fort Worth, to Roy Emmit Gifford and Della Marie (Votaw) Gifford.
Roy married Mary Virginia Grammer on May 1, 1948, at his parent’s home in Fort Worth. Together they raised six children. He was a telephone repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years and a member of Newport Baptist Church. Roy was also a very active member of the Bluegrove Masonic Lodge #965, recently being awarded with his 60-year service pin. Roy will be truly missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gifford; son, Roy Wayne Gifford and parents.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Virginia Glover, Bowie, Ronny Gifford and wife CJ, Bowie, Danny Gifford, Bowie, Mary Jane Massie and husband Gary, Bowie, Marla Gifford, Bowie, and Larry (Pete) Gifford and wife Laura, Alvord; 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
