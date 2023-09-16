City of Bowie to provide funds to Farabee center

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors gave final approval to the 2023-24 budget and declared the city’s intent to pursue certificates of obligation to finance the Nelson Street drainage project and a new ambulance.

The council also reconsidered a request to provide funding for the Helen Farabee Center and will provide $8,000 from the city council budget line item.

A request for funding for the center was made at the previous council meeting by Denise Truax, local center manager. The center provides mental health, substance abuse, child and adolescent and IDD services for Montague County.

The city had funded the center for several years and more recently from 2005-2015 at $8,000 a year, but it stopped in 2015.

