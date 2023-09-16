NEWS
City of Bowie to provide funds to Farabee center
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors gave final approval to the 2023-24 budget and declared the city’s intent to pursue certificates of obligation to finance the Nelson Street drainage project and a new ambulance.
The council also reconsidered a request to provide funding for the Helen Farabee Center and will provide $8,000 from the city council budget line item.
A request for funding for the center was made at the previous council meeting by Denise Truax, local center manager. The center provides mental health, substance abuse, child and adolescent and IDD services for Montague County.
The city had funded the center for several years and more recently from 2005-2015 at $8,000 a year, but it stopped in 2015.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona City Council adopts budget, tax rate
Nocona City Councilors wrapped up their budget work during a lengthy Tuesday night session and a brief called meeting on Wednesday.
There was a unanimous vote on both financial items. The general fund budget is $2,835,421, golf fund budget at $226,700, utility fund budget at $1,435,300 and the Nocona Economic Development Corporations (Type A and B) are $435,000.
In ratifying the property tax, the city will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year by $25,593, which is a 4.1% increase from last year. This is primarily due to an increase in property values.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
TxDOT seeking public input on U.S. 82
The Texas Department of Transportation is working to shape the future of one of the most important highways in the Wichita Falls area, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow.
TxDOT is conducting an online survey Sept. 11 – Oct. 18, asking the public for their input and perspective on U.S. Highway 82, which stretches across Texas for more than 570 miles from Arkansas to New Mexico. It crosses all of Montague County east to west.
The survey, part of TxDOT’s U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Study, will give the public an important voice in shaping the future of US 82 and the many communities it serves.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. Below is the link to the survey.
https://www.txdot.gov/projects/projects-studies/statewide/us82-corridor-study.html.
NEWS
BISD board to meet Monday
The Bowie School Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 with a variety of topics on its regular agenda.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will report on enrollment, the bond proposal, and a board training. Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will discuss the accountability rating delay, followed by the other campus and administrator reports.
Action items will include activating a nonrenewable permit for teaching assignments at the elementary, plus three emergency permit activations for one staff member at the intermediate, junior high and high school.
The board is expected to cancel its Nov. 7 election after Chase Thomas dropped out of the place six race, leaving no contested races.
An executive session is planned to discuss the superintendent’s salary addendum.
