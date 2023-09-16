Nocona City Council adopts budget, tax rate

Nocona City Councilors wrapped up their budget work during a lengthy Tuesday night session and a brief called meeting on Wednesday.

There was a unanimous vote on both financial items. The general fund budget is $2,835,421, golf fund budget at $226,700, utility fund budget at $1,435,300 and the Nocona Economic Development Corporations (Type A and B) are $435,000.

In ratifying the property tax, the city will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year by $25,593, which is a 4.1% increase from last year. This is primarily due to an increase in property values.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.