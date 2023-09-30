NEWS
Commissioners to discuss JP2 position
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will have a called meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 2.
An executive session is the only item on the agenda listed as personnel matters pertaining to Montague County Justice of the Peace Two, which is filled by Jack Pigg.
The court will return to open session to take any action on the closed executive session topic.
NEWS
BISD readies bond election public meetings
Bowie Independent School District bond election public meetings have been scheduled for October, prior to the Nov. 7 election.
BISD is offering voters a $90 million bond election for various building projects including a new intermediate school and renovations to the present intermediate school to accommodate junior high students, who would be moved to that building. The present junior high would then be used for administration and other district programs.
Topics of discussion at these meetings will be bond facts, bond scope, impact on safety, tax impact and voting. Visit bowieisdnet and click the bond election tab.
The meetings will be Oct. 2 at the junior high, Oct. 12 at the intermediate and Oct. 23, junior high.
They open at 5:30 p.m. for campus tours, 6 p.m. for information and question and answer with Superintendent Blake Enlow at 6:30 p.m. plus building tours.
NEWS
Nocona ISD offers $19 million bond proposal on Nov. 7 ballot
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It has been more than 20 years since the Nocona Independent School District took on any debt to build new campuses and back in spring 2016 voters said no to a $15.1 million bond issue for a new high school.
Before that 2016 bond election it had been 38 years since citizens were asked to cast a bond ballot. The second in a series of public meetings took place Sept. 25 saw less half a dozen people in attendance to learn about the $19 million bond proposal.
The next meetings are: Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m., elementary cafeteria; Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. NES cafeteria (Spanish) and Oct. 20, 7 p.m., middle school cafeteria.
A facilities’ committee spent months developing a plan and a slate of objectives that includes providing tornado shelters for all students and staff, no students crossing roads to go to classes and eliminating students leaving secure areas during the instructional day, ending the use of portable buildings for instruction and providing adequate space for current programs on all three campuses.
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
NEWS
TxDOT to reconfigure Hwy. 59/Mill St. intersection
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start an intersection safety improvement project at North Mill Street ant State Highway 59 next week.
The project will remove a portion of pavement on the north end of Mill St. to reduce the intersection to just one access point. Having only one intersection with SH-59 instead of two so close together will reduce confusion according to a TxDOT spokesperson.
The job also includes new signage for the intersection. New speed limit signs (30 mph), curve ahead warning and chevrons will be installed. Demolition work is scheduled to start Oct. 3, weather permitting. During the work, drivers will still have access to SH-59 using the remaining curved intersection, but drivers may want to avoid this area due to construction.
Trending
-
NEWS10 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS5 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS9 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS5 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS10 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS6 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash