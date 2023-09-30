TxDOT to reconfigure Hwy. 59/Mill St. intersection

By BARBARA GREEN

It has been more than 20 years since the Nocona Independent School District took on any debt to build new campuses and back in spring 2016 voters said no to a $15.1 million bond issue for a new high school.

Before that 2016 bond election it had been 38 years since citizens were asked to cast a bond ballot. The second in a series of public meetings took place Sept. 25 saw less half a dozen people in attendance to learn about the $19 million bond proposal.

The next meetings are: Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m., elementary cafeteria; Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. NES cafeteria (Spanish) and Oct. 20, 7 p.m., middle school cafeteria.

A facilities’ committee spent months developing a plan and a slate of objectives that includes providing tornado shelters for all students and staff, no students crossing roads to go to classes and eliminating students leaving secure areas during the instructional day, ending the use of portable buildings for instruction and providing adequate space for current programs on all three campuses.

