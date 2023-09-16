TxDOT seeking public input on U.S. 82

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to shape the future of one of the most important highways in the Wichita Falls area, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow.

TxDOT is conducting an online survey Sept. 11 – Oct. 18, asking the public for their input and perspective on U.S. Highway 82, which stretches across Texas for more than 570 miles from Arkansas to New Mexico. It crosses all of Montague County east to west.

The survey, part of TxDOT’s U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Study, will give the public an important voice in shaping the future of US 82 and the many communities it serves.

https://www.txdot.gov/projects/projects-studies/statewide/us82-corridor-study.html.