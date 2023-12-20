SCHOOL NEWS
Super-size elf visits Forestburg to share cheer
A super-sized “Elf on a Shelf,” (aka Forestburg School superintendent James Briles) took on the Elf persona to spread holiday cheer around the campus this past weekend. He visited the ag barn, gym, bus barn and his favorite spot the science lab where he was using a microscope. Briles has great Christmas spirit. (Courtesy photo)
Walker honored with retirement reception
Retiring educator and administrator Christie Walker, former assistant superintendent, was celebrated with a retirement reception Thursday. Lots of colleagues, friends and family attended. Terry Dunlap and his wife Nancy were greeted as they arrived for the party. Dunlap was Walker’s principal when she first started teaching at Prairie Valley.
Celebration musical reset to Dec. 16 at Gold-Burg School
The Celebration Musical at Gold-Burg High School has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the high school gym.
Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door. The musical theme of the show is Celebration presents “A Beary Magical Musical Under the Big Top.” Students from pre-kindergarten to seniors will be participating.
There will be a silent auction at intermission and a wonderful themed snack bar. Linda Fitzner, theater arts teacher at Gold-Burg is the director of the show, and she thanks all the teachers, parents, students and volunteers for their participation after the show faced scheduling changes.
The music in the show is circus-themed, but Fitzner stated there will be a surprise ending, along with a surprise guest. This is a fundraiser for Gold-Burg’s Theater Department and Gold-Burg school.
Christie Walker retirement party Dec. 13
Christie Walker will be honored with a retirement celebration from 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Bowie High School library.
Walker, who recently stepped down as assistant superintendent and moved into handling grant programs, has spent 28 years in education as a teacher and administrator. She came to BISD in July 2014 as curriculum director and her duties expanded into grants. She was named assistant superintendent in May 2018 and was interim superintendent prior to the selection of Blake Enlow as superintendent.
Walker was instrumental in juggling and documenting all the bells and whistles required to utilize the extensive COVID federal and state funding the district received in recent years putting the money where it will be most effective for the long-term.
