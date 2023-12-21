Bowie Elementary second graders celebration holiday with music (short video)

The Celebration Musical at Gold-Burg High School has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the high school gym.

Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door. The musical theme of the show is Celebration presents “A Beary Magical Musical Under the Big Top.” Students from pre-kindergarten to seniors will be participating.

There will be a silent auction at intermission and a wonderful themed snack bar. Linda Fitzner, theater arts teacher at Gold-Burg is the director of the show, and she thanks all the teachers, parents, students and volunteers for their participation after the show faced scheduling changes.

The music in the show is circus-themed, but Fitzner stated there will be a surprise ending, along with a surprise guest. This is a fundraiser for Gold-Burg’s Theater Department and Gold-Burg school.