SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie Elementary second graders celebration holiday with music (short video)

Published

10 hours ago

on

Bowie elementary second grade christmas program 2023
SCHOOL NEWS

Super-size elf visits Forestburg to share cheer

Published

2 days ago

on

12/20/2023

By

A super-sized “Elf on a Shelf,” (aka Forestburg School superintendent James Briles) took on the Elf persona to spread holiday cheer around the campus this past weekend. He visited the ag barn, gym, bus barn and his favorite spot the science lab where he was using a microscope. Briles has great Christmas spirit. (Courtesy photo)

The Big Elf has a visit with a rabbit in the ag. barn. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS

Walker honored with retirement reception

Published

6 days ago

on

12/16/2023

By

Retiring educator and administrator Christie Walker, former assistant superintendent, was celebrated with a retirement reception Thursday. Lots of colleagues, friends and family attended. Terry Dunlap and his wife Nancy were greeted as they arrived for the party. Dunlap was Walker’s principal when she first started teaching at Prairie Valley.

Christie Walker gets a hug from Superintendent Blake Enlow at her retirement reception.

SCHOOL NEWS

Celebration musical reset to Dec. 16 at Gold-Burg School

Published

1 week ago

on

12/13/2023

By

The Celebration Musical at Gold-Burg High School has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the high school gym.
Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door. The musical theme of the show is Celebration presents “A Beary Magical Musical Under the Big Top.” Students from pre-kindergarten to seniors will be participating.
There will be a silent auction at intermission and a wonderful themed snack bar. Linda Fitzner, theater arts teacher at Gold-Burg is the director of the show, and she thanks all the teachers, parents, students and volunteers for their participation after the show faced scheduling changes.
The music in the show is circus-themed, but Fitzner stated there will be a surprise ending, along with a surprise guest. This is a fundraiser for Gold-Burg’s Theater Department and Gold-Burg school.

