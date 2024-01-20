Senior Next Steps set for Bowie High

Saint Jo High School cheerleaders competed in the University Interscholastic League State Spirit Championships on Jan. 4 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Coach Shanda Stewart said this was the first time that Saint Jo has ever competed in UIL Cheer.

“We were super excited to take 10 girls this year. Out of 28 1A teams to compete, Saint Jo finished 12th. They only take 10 teams to finals so we barely missed the cut off for that. But we came off the mat feeling excited and satisfied. We learned a lot. Overall, it was a fun experience and we look forward to competing next year,” said Stewart.

UIL Cheerleaders were (starting back row, left to right)

Presley Deweese, Cara Vogel, Autumn Buckman

Jordyn O’Neal, Jayedin Tatum, Layla Polk, Macklyn Pittman,

Abby Carter, Kaycee Clark, and Kimber Simmons

Coaches were Shanda Stewart and Shawna Parker.

