Saint Jo cheerleaders compete at UIL
Saint Jo High School cheerleaders competed in the University Interscholastic League State Spirit Championships on Jan. 4 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Coach Shanda Stewart said this was the first time that Saint Jo has ever competed in UIL Cheer.
“We were super excited to take 10 girls this year. Out of 28 1A teams to compete, Saint Jo finished 12th. They only take 10 teams to finals so we barely missed the cut off for that. But we came off the mat feeling excited and satisfied. We learned a lot. Overall, it was a fun experience and we look forward to competing next year,” said Stewart.
UIL Cheerleaders were (starting back row, left to right)
Presley Deweese, Cara Vogel, Autumn Buckman
Jordyn O’Neal, Jayedin Tatum, Layla Polk, Macklyn Pittman,
Abby Carter, Kaycee Clark, and Kimber Simmons
Coaches were Shanda Stewart and Shawna Parker.
Courtesy photo
Bowie Elementary second graders celebration holiday with music (short video)
Super-size elf visits Forestburg to share cheer
A super-sized “Elf on a Shelf,” (aka Forestburg School superintendent James Briles) took on the Elf persona to spread holiday cheer around the campus this past weekend. He visited the ag barn, gym, bus barn and his favorite spot the science lab where he was using a microscope. Briles has great Christmas spirit. (Courtesy photo)
Walker honored with retirement reception
Retiring educator and administrator Christie Walker, former assistant superintendent, was celebrated with a retirement reception Thursday. Lots of colleagues, friends and family attended. Terry Dunlap and his wife Nancy were greeted as they arrived for the party. Dunlap was Walker’s principal when she first started teaching at Prairie Valley.
