Saint Jo cheerleaders compete at UIL

Published

4 hours ago

Saint Jo High School cheerleaders competed in the University Interscholastic League State Spirit Championships on Jan. 4 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Coach Shanda Stewart said this was the first time that Saint Jo has ever competed in UIL Cheer.

“We were super excited to take 10 girls this year. Out of 28 1A teams to compete, Saint Jo finished 12th. They only take 10 teams to finals so we barely missed the cut off for that. But we came off the mat feeling excited and satisfied. We learned a lot. Overall, it was a fun experience and we look forward to competing next year,” said Stewart.

UIL Cheerleaders were (starting back row, left to right) 

Presley Deweese, Cara Vogel, Autumn Buckman

Jordyn O’Neal, Jayedin Tatum, Layla Polk, Macklyn Pittman,

Abby Carter, Kaycee Clark, and Kimber Simmons

Coaches were Shanda Stewart and Shawna Parker.
Courtesy photo

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie Elementary second graders celebration holiday with music (short video)

Published

3 weeks ago

12/21/2023

Bowie elementary second grade christmas program 2023
SCHOOL NEWS

Super-size elf visits Forestburg to share cheer

Published

3 weeks ago

12/20/2023

A super-sized “Elf on a Shelf,” (aka Forestburg School superintendent James Briles) took on the Elf persona to spread holiday cheer around the campus this past weekend. He visited the ag barn, gym, bus barn and his favorite spot the science lab where he was using a microscope. Briles has great Christmas spirit. (Courtesy photo)

The Big Elf has a visit with a rabbit in the ag. barn. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS

Walker honored with retirement reception

Published

4 weeks ago

12/16/2023

Retiring educator and administrator Christie Walker, former assistant superintendent, was celebrated with a retirement reception Thursday. Lots of colleagues, friends and family attended. Terry Dunlap and his wife Nancy were greeted as they arrived for the party. Dunlap was Walker’s principal when she first started teaching at Prairie Valley.

Christie Walker gets a hug from Superintendent Blake Enlow at her retirement reception.

