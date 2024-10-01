EDIBLES
Solve dinnertime dilemmas with whole grains
(Family Features) Putting dinner on the table quickly seems to be a goal more often than not, particularly in today’s sped-up world. However, spending less time cooking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing nutrition or taste.
To enjoy better-for-you meals in the blink of an eye, lean into versatile ingredients prepared without the hassle like Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. In just 1 minute, you can savor a blend of two 100% whole grains with the crunchiness of red quinoa and chewy texture of brown rice that total 55 grams of whole grains and provide a good source of fiber in each serving.
Packed in single-serve portions, you can eat right out of the BPA-free cup or serve the whole grains as the base of this speedy Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa mixed with succulent shrimp, umami-like flavors from sweet chili sauce and the satisfying flavor and crunch of green onions and chopped peanuts. A delicious dish that’s filling without the fuss, this recipe is ready in less than 5 minutes to save time without relying on takeout.
Switch up your family’s stir-fry routine with this savory version of Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry made with rice, quinoa, vegetables, rotisserie chicken and a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil. This simple meal is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need to save time without skimping on taste.
Ready to complement the succulent chicken and sesame-infused veggies, Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa offers a blend of four whole-grain ingredients: brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa. Available in four convenient, pre-portioned, two-serving bags, it cooks in just 10 minutes for light, fluffy and delicious nutty flavor for recipe versatility from breakfast to dessert so you can rely on it as a family favorite for less time cooking and more time enjoying meals and moments together.
To find more quick, nutritious dinner solutions, visit MinuteRice.com.
Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cup
- 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup frozen Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
- 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts
- Heat rice and quinoa cup according to package directions. In small, microwave-safe bowl, combine shrimp and vegetables. Microwave on high 30 seconds.
- Stir in sweet chili sauce. Blend well.
- Serve shrimp mixture over rice topped with green onions and peanuts.
Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry
Prep time: 3 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Servings: 3-4
- 1 bag Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil, divided
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups rotisserie cooked chicken, shredded
- 2 cups frozen, Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions, substituting broth for water.
- In medium wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil. Add eggs and, using spatula, quickly soft scramble. Continue stirring eggs until light and fluffy. Remove from pan and reserve.
- Add remaining sesame oil to wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; stir-fry 2 minutes.
- Add chicken and vegetables; stir-fry 2 minutes, or until heated through. Fold in rice and quinoa, eggs and soy sauce.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
EDIBLES
Make every meal celebration worthy
(Family Features) Family reunions, birthday celebrations and holiday gatherings all bring loved ones together for special occasions that call for delicious meals and snacks. To help elevate entertaining in your household, make hosting a cinch with quick, shareable recipes.
Pizza, for example, is a nearly universally beloved dish ideal for sharing. This version is simple, fresh and perfect for entertaining guests or just for a night in with fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma and fresh basil.
For savory seasonal flavor, look no further than Sweet Potato Rounds topped with fried sage leaves, goat cheese and prosciutto. When guests arrive, greet them with easy hors d’oeuvres that balance wellness with indulgence like this Crudites Platter or Fresh Snack Board.
To help ensure the freshest of ingredients in these tasty appetizers, look for the “Parma Crown” on packages of Prosciutto di Parma, which you can find pre-packaged or available for slicing at many gourmet deli counters and specialty food stores. Containing no additives, preservatives or hormones, Parma ham contains no additives, preservatives or hormones and is 100% natural. Aged twice as long as many other options, it creates a depth of flavor that’s delicate and sweet-savory with a buttery texture.
Find more easy appetizers perfect for entertaining at parmacrown.com.
Fresh Snack Board
- 1/3 pound Prosciutto di Parma
- 1 apple, sliced
- 1 handful pecans, walnuts or almonds
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/2 cup fig jam
- 1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, sliced
crackers
- On charcuterie board or platter, arrange prosciutto, apple slices, nuts, pomegranate seeds, fig jam and cheddar cheese slices. Serve with crackers.
Prosciutto Pizza
Yield: 8 slices
- Olive oil
- flour
- 1 container (16 ounces) store-bought pizza dough
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed
- 5 slices Prosciutto di Parma
- 6 fresh basil leaves
- Remove dough from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 500 F. Grease baking sheet with olive oil.
- Roll out pizza dough onto floured work surface to form oblong shape about 16 inches long and 12 inches wide. Remove to oiled baking sheet and stretch out edges to fill length of baking sheet.
- Bake 4 minutes. Remove from oven and evenly spread tomato sauce over surface, leaving 1/2 inch from edges bare. Dot with mozzarella. Bake until edges are golden and mozzarella is bubbling, about 12 minutes.
- Drape prosciutto over mozzarella. Garnish with fresh basil.
Sweet Potato Rounds
Yield: 16-20 rounds
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 bunch fresh sage, stems removed
- 4 ounces goat cheese
- 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved
- Preheat oven to 425 F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch rounds. In medium bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil and lightly season with salt, to taste. Arrange rounds in single layer on prepared pan; bake until sweet potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- In small skillet over medium heat, bring butter to simmer. Add half the sage leaves. Cook until crispy, 2-3 minutes. Remove to paper towel and season lightly with salt, to taste. Repeat with remaining sage leaves. Reserve 2 teaspoons butter. In small food processor, combine goat cheese and reserved butter; whirl until smooth.
- To make rounds, remove goat cheese to plastic zip-top bag. Cut off one corner and pipe small dollops of cheese onto each round. Top with half slice prosciutto and one crispy sage leaf.
Crudites Platter
Platter:
- 8 asparagus
- water
- 2 soft-boiled eggs
- 5 baby carrots, halved lengthwise
- 4 radishes with tops, halved lengthwise
- 1 head little gem lettuce, quartered
- 6-8 slices Prosciutto di Parma
Dip:
- 2 teaspoons white miso
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons chopped herbs (dill, tarragon or parsley)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- fresh black pepper, to taste
- To make platter: Trim asparagus. To blanch, bring pot of water to boil and place asparagus in pot 2-3 minutes. While asparagus is cooking, fill large bowl with ice water. After 3 minutes, plunge asparagus in ice bath and let cool.
- To soft-boil eggs, bring pot of water to boil. Gently place room temperature eggs in water and simmer 3-4 minutes. Remove eggs with slotted spoon and cool under running water.
- Serve asparagus and eggs alongside baby carrots, radishes and little gem lettuce. Drape prosciutto slices over some vegetables and between others.
- To make dip: In small bowl, whisk miso, lemon juice and water until smooth. Add yogurt, herbs and salt. Season generously with cracked pepper, to taste; mix and serve with platter.
SOURCE:
Prosciutto di Parma
EDIBLES
Create a menu full of festive flavor
(Family Features) Cooking up a successful holiday gathering calls for everyone’s favorite recipes. From the centerpiece main dish to fresh salads and appetizers, roasted sides and baked sweets, you can take seasonal get-togethers up a notch by mixing traditional classics with newfound favorites.
Consider this full-fledged menu of flavor to give guests a memorable holiday experience from beginning to end and find more festive recipe ideas at Culinary.net.
Fresh Flavors for Holiday Festivities
With the festive season arriving, bring together family and friends for a delicious feast you can feel good about serving. One standout recipe is this Cornish Game Hen with Kale Sweet Potato Salad that pairs fresh, leafy kale with roasted sweet potatoes and tender Cornish game hens for a truly elegant meal.
Elevate your cooking during the holidays with inspiration from Fresh Express and its more than 100 varieties of fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat salads like the Sweet Kale Chopped Kit. It’s a perfect blend of a nutrient-dense salad mix of leafy kale, green cabbage, shredded broccoli and Brussels sprouts, as well as crunchy pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries, topped with a tasty poppyseed dressing.
Visit FreshExpress.com to discover more fresh, easy and healthy recipes for the holiday season.
Cornish Game Hen with Kale Sweet Potato Salad
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 package (6 ounces) stovetop stuffing
- 2 cups chopped apples, divided
- 4 Cornish game hens (20 ounces each)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 package (10.9 ounces) Fresh Express Sweet Kale Chopped Kit
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Add 1 cup apples and fluff stuffing with fork; cool 15 minutes.
- Remove anything inside hens, rinse cavity with cold water and pat dry.
- In small saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder and pepper; mix well. Remove from heat.
- Fill cavity of each hen with apple stuffing.
- Place hens in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Tie legs together and tuck wings under. Baste with butter mixture.
- Bake 50-60 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 165 F and stuffing temperature reads 165 F. Baste with butter mixture every 15-20 minutes.
- In bowl, toss sweet potatoes with remaining Italian seasoning and olive oil. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt, to taste.
- Bake with hens 25 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and cool. Tent hens with foil and let rest 10 minutes.
- Place greens from salad kit in large bowl. Add remaining apples and sweet potatoes; mix well. Toss with salad dressing. Add toppings; toss to combine.
- Serve Cornish game hens with sweet potato kale salad.
A Festive, Everyday Side Dish
While the busy holiday season can be loads of fun, you still need to get dinner on the table between parties. When you find yourself in a pinch this holiday season, squeezed for time and searching for a quick solution for dinner, turn to an easy side dish that can appease everyone. Potatoes are a nearly unanimous favorite.
Make putting dinner on the table a breeze with a solution like little potatoes from The Little Potato Company, which can help bring holiday happiness to mealtime. Ready in as little as 5 minutes, they come pre-washed and require no peeling or cutting, making them the perfect time-saving solution for the holiday season.
Ideal for this Perfect Roasted Little Potatoes recipe, these little potatoes are a tasty, fresh whole food that you can feel good about serving. Ready in half an hour with minimal prep and a few simple ingredients, it’s a perfect side dish for any occasion.
Visit littlepotatoes.com for more information and holiday inspiration.
Perfect Roasted Little Potatoes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 1/2 pounds The Little Potato Company Little Potatoes
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In large bowl, toss little potatoes with oil, salt and pepper until coated.
- Spread potatoes in single layer on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 30 minutes, or until tender.
- Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Tip: For extra holiday flavor, add paprika, garlic and fresh herbs.
Get Creative with Delicious, Decorative Cookies
A decadent holiday meal isn’t complete without a sweet dessert to cap off the evening. When in doubt, go with a traditional treat that’s perfect for sharing: cookies.
These Ornament Cookies can be shaped any way you like to celebrate the holidays. The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch.
For more than 120 years, Domino Sugar has helped millions bake special recipes like these cookies made with non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free Golden Sugar that’s free flowing and easy to scoop, spoon and pour. The sugar retains a hint of molasses flavor, giving it a golden color and providing a perfect way to add less processed sweetness to your loved ones’ favorite desserts.
Find holiday recipes, baking tips and more at dominosugar.com.
Ornament Cookies
Prep time: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to decorate
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 2 dozen cookies
Cookies:
- 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup Domino Golden Sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Royal Icing:
- 4 cups Domino Powdered Sugar
- 3 tablespoons meringue powder
- 1/3 cup, plus 2-3 tablespoons, warm water, divided
- desired food coloring
- To prepare cookies: In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg; beat until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and salt; beat until just combined.
- Dump mixture onto lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into disks and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thick. Cut cookies using ornament-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies on prepared pans and bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature.
- To make royal icing: In large mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder and 1/3 cup water. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 8-10 minutes, adding 2-3 tablespoons warm water, as necessary. Icing should be stiff enough to hold peak when tested.
- Color royal icing with food coloring and decorate cookies.
EDIBLES
Festive peppermint snacks with flavorful pop
(Family Features) Among the many enchanting elements of the holiday season, the family traditions and familiar flavors of favorite foods enjoyed year after year bring loved ones together better than perhaps any other occasion. From decorating wreaths and trees to crafting ornaments and preparing classic recipes, it’s a season of cherishing memories and creating new ones.
While there are countless ingredients that harken to the taste of holidays past, there’s one sweet favorite that truly symbolizes the season: peppermint. Whether enjoyed in the familiar shape of a candy cane – the original kid-favorite – or added to recipes from beverages to desserts and everything in between, it’s a delicious way to connect generations.
For example, these Jingle Balls provide a perfect kid-friendly project to keep them busy rolling popcorn balls in sparkling colored sugar for bite-size bits of holiday magic. They’re equal parts holiday spirit and sweet appetizer, snack or dessert. Just be sure to have an adult melt together the butter, marshmallows and peppermint extract before letting little ones show off their creativity.
White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark offers another way for everyone to get in on the fun. The taste of peppermint and white chocolate make this a perfect holiday treat for sharing with a crowd. Plus, the easy prep means less time in the kitchen and more time savoring the classic flavors.
Better yet, it makes for a delicious gift to send off with guests as another festive celebration comes to a close. Simply package in a small, clear bag tied off with a colorful bow so loved ones can enjoy the tastes of the season in the days to follow.
These favorites are made possible by the versatility of popcorn, one of America’s most beloved snack foods. Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn’s smell, taste and versatility mean it can enhance any occasion as a budget-friendly solution for family gatherings.
Discover more delicious holiday snacks at popcorn.org.
Jingle Balls
Yield: 12 cups
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- 6 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 3 cups mini marshmallows
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- assorted colored sugars
- Lightly spray large mixing bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Add popcorn.
- Spread plastic wrap on cookie sheet; set aside.
- In medium saucepan, melt butter and marshmallows; stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in peppermint extract. Pour over popcorn, mixing until well coated. Let cool 2 minutes.
- Spray hands with cooking spray and form popcorn mixture into 3-inch balls. Gently press colored sugar onto balls. Let sit on prepared cookie sheet until cool and set.
White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark
Yield: 1 pound
- 5 cups popped popcorn
- 12 ounces white chocolate baking chips, chopped white chocolate or white candy coating
- 1 cup crushed hard candy peppermints
- Cover baking pan with foil or wax paper; set aside.
- Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.
- In double boiler over barely simmering water, melt chocolate, stirring until smooth, or melt according to package directions. Stir in crushed peppermints.
- Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir to coat. Spread onto prepared pan; cool completely.
- When chocolate is cooled and set, break into chunks for serving.
- Store in airtight container at room temperature.
SOURCE:
Popcorn Board
