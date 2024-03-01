Make every meal celebration worthy

(Family Features) Family reunions, birthday celebrations and holiday gatherings all bring loved ones together for special occasions that call for delicious meals and snacks. To help elevate entertaining in your household, make hosting a cinch with quick, shareable recipes.
Pizza, for example, is a nearly universally beloved dish ideal for sharing. This version is simple, fresh and perfect for entertaining guests or just for a night in with fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma and fresh basil.
For savory seasonal flavor, look no further than Sweet Potato Rounds topped with fried sage leaves, goat cheese and prosciutto. When guests arrive, greet them with easy hors d’oeuvres that balance wellness with indulgence like this Crudites Platter or Fresh Snack Board.
To help ensure the freshest of ingredients in these tasty appetizers, look for the “Parma Crown” on packages of Prosciutto di Parma, which you can find pre-packaged or available for slicing at many gourmet deli counters and specialty food stores. Containing no additives, preservatives or hormones, Parma ham contains no additives, preservatives or hormones and is 100% natural. Aged twice as long as many other options, it creates a depth of flavor that’s delicate and sweet-savory with a buttery texture.
On charcuterie board or platter, arrange prosciutto, apple slices, nuts, pomegranate seeds, fig jam and cheddar cheese slices. Serve with crackers.
Prosciutto Pizza
Yield: 8 slices
Olive oil
flour
1 container (16 ounces) store-bought pizza dough
1/4 cup tomato sauce
4 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed
5 slices Prosciutto di Parma
6 fresh basil leaves
Remove dough from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 500 F. Grease baking sheet with olive oil.
Roll out pizza dough onto floured work surface to form oblong shape about 16 inches long and 12 inches wide. Remove to oiled baking sheet and stretch out edges to fill length of baking sheet.
Bake 4 minutes. Remove from oven and evenly spread tomato sauce over surface, leaving 1/2 inch from edges bare. Dot with mozzarella. Bake until edges are golden and mozzarella is bubbling, about 12 minutes.
Drape prosciutto over mozzarella. Garnish with fresh basil.
Sweet Potato Rounds
Yield: 16-20 rounds
2 medium sweet potatoes
2 teaspoons olive oil
salt, to taste
2 tablespoons butter
1 bunch fresh sage, stems removed
4 ounces goat cheese
8 slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved
Preheat oven to 425 F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch rounds. In medium bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil and lightly season with salt, to taste. Arrange rounds in single layer on prepared pan; bake until sweet potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
In small skillet over medium heat, bring butter to simmer. Add half the sage leaves. Cook until crispy, 2-3 minutes. Remove to paper towel and season lightly with salt, to taste. Repeat with remaining sage leaves. Reserve 2 teaspoons butter. In small food processor, combine goat cheese and reserved butter; whirl until smooth.
To make rounds, remove goat cheese to plastic zip-top bag. Cut off one corner and pipe small dollops of cheese onto each round. Top with half slice prosciutto and one crispy sage leaf.
Crudites Platter
Platter:
8 asparagus
water
2 soft-boiled eggs
5 baby carrots, halved lengthwise
4 radishes with tops, halved lengthwise
1 head little gem lettuce, quartered
6-8 slices Prosciutto di Parma
Dip:
2 teaspoons white miso
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon water
1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped herbs (dill, tarragon or parsley)
1/4 teaspoon salt
fresh black pepper, to taste
To make platter: Trim asparagus. To blanch, bring pot of water to boil and place asparagus in pot 2-3 minutes. While asparagus is cooking, fill large bowl with ice water. After 3 minutes, plunge asparagus in ice bath and let cool.
To soft-boil eggs, bring pot of water to boil. Gently place room temperature eggs in water and simmer 3-4 minutes. Remove eggs with slotted spoon and cool under running water.
Serve asparagus and eggs alongside baby carrots, radishes and little gem lettuce. Drape prosciutto slices over some vegetables and between others.
To make dip: In small bowl, whisk miso, lemon juice and water until smooth. Add yogurt, herbs and salt. Season generously with cracked pepper, to taste; mix and serve with platter.
(Family Features) Cooking up a successful holiday gathering calls for everyone’s favorite recipes. From the centerpiece main dish to fresh salads and appetizers, roasted sides and baked sweets, you can take seasonal get-togethers up a notch by mixing traditional classics with newfound favorites.
Consider this full-fledged menu of flavor to give guests a memorable holiday experience from beginning to end and find more festive recipe ideas at Culinary.net.
Fresh Flavors for Holiday Festivities
With the festive season arriving, bring together family and friends for a delicious feast you can feel good about serving. One standout recipe is this Cornish Game Hen with Kale Sweet Potato Salad that pairs fresh, leafy kale with roasted sweet potatoes and tender Cornish game hens for a truly elegant meal.
Elevate your cooking during the holidays with inspiration from Fresh Express and its more than 100 varieties of fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat salads like the Sweet Kale Chopped Kit. It’s a perfect blend of a nutrient-dense salad mix of leafy kale, green cabbage, shredded broccoli and Brussels sprouts, as well as crunchy pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries, topped with a tasty poppyseed dressing.
Visit FreshExpress.com to discover more fresh, easy and healthy recipes for the holiday season.
1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 package (10.9 ounces) Fresh Express Sweet Kale Chopped Kit
Heat oven to 350 F.
Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Add 1 cup apples and fluff stuffing with fork; cool 15 minutes.
Remove anything inside hens, rinse cavity with cold water and pat dry.
In small saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder and pepper; mix well. Remove from heat.
Fill cavity of each hen with apple stuffing.
Place hens in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Tie legs together and tuck wings under. Baste with butter mixture.
Bake 50-60 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 165 F and stuffing temperature reads 165 F. Baste with butter mixture every 15-20 minutes.
In bowl, toss sweet potatoes with remaining Italian seasoning and olive oil. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt, to taste.
Bake with hens 25 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and cool. Tent hens with foil and let rest 10 minutes.
Place greens from salad kit in large bowl. Add remaining apples and sweet potatoes; mix well. Toss with salad dressing. Add toppings; toss to combine.
Serve Cornish game hens with sweet potato kale salad.
A Festive, Everyday Side Dish
While the busy holiday season can be loads of fun, you still need to get dinner on the table between parties. When you find yourself in a pinch this holiday season, squeezed for time and searching for a quick solution for dinner, turn to an easy side dish that can appease everyone. Potatoes are a nearly unanimous favorite.
Make putting dinner on the table a breeze with a solution like little potatoes from The Little Potato Company, which can help bring holiday happiness to mealtime. Ready in as little as 5 minutes, they come pre-washed and require no peeling or cutting, making them the perfect time-saving solution for the holiday season.
Ideal for this Perfect Roasted Little Potatoes recipe, these little potatoes are a tasty, fresh whole food that you can feel good about serving. Ready in half an hour with minimal prep and a few simple ingredients, it’s a perfect side dish for any occasion.
1 1/2 pounds The Little Potato Company Little Potatoes
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 F.
In large bowl, toss little potatoes with oil, salt and pepper until coated.
Spread potatoes in single layer on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 30 minutes, or until tender.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Tip: For extra holiday flavor, add paprika, garlic and fresh herbs.
Get Creative with Delicious, Decorative Cookies
A decadent holiday meal isn’t complete without a sweet dessert to cap off the evening. When in doubt, go with a traditional treat that’s perfect for sharing: cookies.
These Ornament Cookies can be shaped any way you like to celebrate the holidays. The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch.
For more than 120 years, Domino Sugar has helped millions bake special recipes like these cookies made with non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free Golden Sugar that’s free flowing and easy to scoop, spoon and pour. The sugar retains a hint of molasses flavor, giving it a golden color and providing a perfect way to add less processed sweetness to your loved ones’ favorite desserts.
Prep time: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to decorate Cook time: 20 minutes Yield: 2 dozen cookies
Cookies:
1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup Domino Golden Sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 large egg
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
Royal Icing:
4 cups Domino Powdered Sugar
3 tablespoons meringue powder
1/3 cup, plus 2-3 tablespoons, warm water, divided
desired food coloring
To prepare cookies: In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg; beat until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and salt; beat until just combined.
Dump mixture onto lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into disks and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thick. Cut cookies using ornament-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies on prepared pans and bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature.
To make royal icing: In large mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder and 1/3 cup water. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 8-10 minutes, adding 2-3 tablespoons warm water, as necessary. Icing should be stiff enough to hold peak when tested.
Color royal icing with food coloring and decorate cookies.
(Family Features) Among the many enchanting elements of the holiday season, the family traditions and familiar flavors of favorite foods enjoyed year after year bring loved ones together better than perhaps any other occasion. From decorating wreaths and trees to crafting ornaments and preparing classic recipes, it’s a season of cherishing memories and creating new ones.
While there are countless ingredients that harken to the taste of holidays past, there’s one sweet favorite that truly symbolizes the season: peppermint. Whether enjoyed in the familiar shape of a candy cane – the original kid-favorite – or added to recipes from beverages to desserts and everything in between, it’s a delicious way to connect generations.
For example, these Jingle Balls provide a perfect kid-friendly project to keep them busy rolling popcorn balls in sparkling colored sugar for bite-size bits of holiday magic. They’re equal parts holiday spirit and sweet appetizer, snack or dessert. Just be sure to have an adult melt together the butter, marshmallows and peppermint extract before letting little ones show off their creativity.
White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark offers another way for everyone to get in on the fun. The taste of peppermint and white chocolate make this a perfect holiday treat for sharing with a crowd. Plus, the easy prep means less time in the kitchen and more time savoring the classic flavors.
Better yet, it makes for a delicious gift to send off with guests as another festive celebration comes to a close. Simply package in a small, clear bag tied off with a colorful bow so loved ones can enjoy the tastes of the season in the days to follow.
These favorites are made possible by the versatility of popcorn, one of America’s most beloved snack foods. Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn’s smell, taste and versatility mean it can enhance any occasion as a budget-friendly solution for family gatherings.
Christmas isn’t just about candy, of course – the holiday season is so much more. Yet, the presence of candy is undeniable, from baking and decorating to crafting with kids. All these activities often involve a sweet treat or two.
Do candy canes dangle from your Christmas tree? Are candy bars a staple in your stockings? Perhaps you enjoy adorning snowman cookies with colorful sprinkles and peppermint candies? Well, you’re not alone in these festive traditions. 🙂
So, what are the most popular Christmas candies in your area? It’s an interesting mix that differs from state to state.
As an online bulk candy retailer, we’ve tapped into the insights of our CandyStore.com customers to uncover these sweet preferences. This year, we gathered opinions from over 16,000 respondents. Additionally, we consulted with major candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure our findings reflect broader market trends.
The results, showcased in the candy map above, are intriguing.
The latest NRF survey puts food and candy as a top item on consumers’ shopping lists, ranking significantly at 29% (toys came in at 37%). This indicates a strong inclination towards gifting candy and edible treats, reflecting a broader trend in holiday spending.
And now on to the results of our interactive map. Here are a few interesting insights we can gather.
Peppermint Bark Bounces Back
Peppermint bark has rebounded. It dropped a whopping six #1 spots last year after a strong 2021. This year it regained 3, flexing its strength throughout the midwest. Why do the midwesterners love Peppermint bark so much??
And don’t forget, we are not even taking into account the homemade bark made in your own kitchens. You know how midwestern moms love to bake (bake bark?).
Now, the bark has not regained their biggest previous conquests: California and Texas. If they can manage that next year, they will be the clear kings of Christmas candy.
Candy Canes Also Bounce
Candy canes fell last year, and similarly to peppermint bark, they have rebounded this year. Thanks mostly to two New England states, candy canes have made a respectable improvement. Candy canes are newly #1 New Hampshire and Vermont and looking strong going into the holidays.
But candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don’t like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous.
But a lot of people still love them. Me included.
Starburst Keeps Rising
Starbursts don’t seem like a particularly traditional holiday candy, but who knows what those crazy kids are up to nowadays. Starburst didn’t gain any new #1 spots this year, but they did pick up five new overall top 3 spots. This may not seem all that spectacular, but remember we’re talking about Starburst. At Christmas.
Christmas Candy Quick Facts
93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays
29% of gift givers plan to give candy.
LEGOs are a top 3 Christmas gift for both boys (#1) and girls (#3).
43% of Holiday shoppers started by the beginning of November.
72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end. Weird.
Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.
1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.
The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.
December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.
59% of holiday sales are expected to be online.
Which Christmas holiday candy does your state loves the most?