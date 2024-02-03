HEALTHY LIVING
3 health reasons men’s travel plans take a back seat
(Family Features) Taking a road trip is an enjoyable pastime for many. However, if you are making too many pit stops along the way, it might be time to talk to a doctor.
Men over the age of 45 who frequently experience urinary symptoms may be facing challenges that extend beyond the restroom.
Urinary symptoms such as a frequent or urgent need to urinate may be indicators of an enlarged prostate, commonly known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).1,2 BPH symptoms can contribute to interrupted sleep, reduced productivity and feelings of depression.3 BPH affects 42 million men in the United States,4 including more than 40% of men in their 50s.
Delaying travel due to restroom access may be more common than you think. In fact, Teleflex, maker of the UroLift™ System, conducted a survey of approximately 1,000 men in the United States ages 45 and older, all of whom have experienced at least one urinary symptom associated with BPH.5
Consider these findings:
Men are bothered by having to stop while traveling. Among respondents, 41% reported they have to stop to urinate more than they would like during road trips, and 15% shared they can only travel for an hour or less before having to stop to urinate.
The frequent need to urinate impacts enjoyment of road trips. Among the men surveyed, 33% strongly agreed or agreed they “used to enjoy road trips, but the frequent need to urinate makes them less enjoyable.”
Some men choose routes based on public restroom availability. Nearly one-quarter (23%) of men responded they “usually” or “always” choose certain routes on road trips due to more or better bathroom facilities.
Men experiencing urinary symptoms should consider contacting a urologist. If left untreated, BPH can lead to permanent bladder damage.6 Medications are often prescribed for BPH, but they may cause unwanted side effects.7-8
Consider the UroLift™ System, a unique treatment for an enlarged prostate with more than 450,000 men treated worldwide.9 The minimally invasive procedure lifts and holds enlarged prostate tissue out of the way to unblock the urethra. It does not require heating, cutting or destruction of prostate tissue, and it provides rapid symptom relief and recovery.10-11 It has a low rate of complications12 and is the only leading BPH procedure shown not to cause sexual dysfunction.13-15
To learn more about treatment options, contact your doctor and visit UroLift.com.
Indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cubic centimeters in men 45 years or older. Most common side effects are temporary and can include discomfort when urinating, urgency, inability to control the urge, pelvic pain and some blood in the urine.1 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Speak with your doctor to determine if you may be a candidate.
SOURCE:
Teleflex
Understanding the impacts of LDL cholesterol
(Family Features) About 38% of American adults have high cholesterol, which can be caused by poor lifestyle habits or genetics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Having a high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol number – considered “bad” cholesterol – can contribute to fatty buildups (plaque) and narrowing of the arteries.
LDL cholesterol is also the type of total cholesterol most closely associated with an increased risk for a heart attack or stroke. In fact, 75% of heart attack and stroke survivors reported having high cholesterol, according to a Harris Poll survey conducted on behalf of the American Heart Association, yet less than half (49%) prioritize lowering their cholesterol.
“There’s a pervasive lack of public awareness and understanding around bad cholesterol and its impact on your cardiovascular health,” said Joseph C. Wu, MD, PHD, FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer president and director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and Simon H. Stertzer, MD, professor of medicine and radiology at Stanford School of Medicine. “As bad cholesterol usually has no symptoms, we often find that many patients are walking around without knowing they’re at risk or how to mitigate it.”
To learn about LDL cholesterol, its impact on heart health and the steps you can take to maintain a healthy number, consider this information from the Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Nowinitiative, nationally sponsored by Amgen.
Get to Know Your LDL Number
According to the survey, nearly half (47%) of heart attack and stroke survivors are unaware of their LDL numbers. While cholesterol levels can vary by race and ethnicity, with higher levels of LDL seen most often among Asian men and Hispanic women, various research studies on LDL have shown “lower is better.”
For healthy adults an LDL at or below 100 mg/dL is ideal for good health. If you have a history of heart attack or stroke and are already on a cholesterol-lowering medication, your doctor may aim for 70 mg/dL or lower. In addition to race and ethnicity, family history, age, sex, tobacco use or exposure to secondhand smoke, eating habits, lack of physical activity, heavy alcohol usage and obesity can impact LDL numbers.
Understand How Often to Check Your Numbers
Because high LDL does not typically cause symptoms, it’s important to have your number checked by your health care professional. Ask your doctor for the right frequency for you. Generally, healthy adults ages 20-39 should have their cholesterol checked every 4-6 years. Adults over age 40, or those who have heart disease (including prior heart attack) or other risk factors, may need their number checked more often.
Learn Risks Associated with LDL
Too much LDL cholesterol can lead to a buildup of fatty deposits inside your arteries – a condition known as atherosclerosis – which can narrow arteries and reduce blood flow. If a piece of the plaque breaks free, it might travel into the bloodstream and block a blood vessel to the heart or brain, causing a heart attack or stroke. This narrowing also elevates the risk of peripheral artery disease.
Take Steps to Manage High LDL
Managing high cholesterol is not one size fits all. Talk with your health care professional to map out the right treatment plan for you. According to American Heart Association guidelines, lifestyle habits can help control your cholesterol, including:
- Eating a healthy and balanced diet (emphasizing fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, lean protein and fish)
- Staying active and aiming to get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week (such as brisk walking)
- Managing stress
- Eliminating tobacco use
However, some individuals, especially heart attack and stroke survivors, should have a conversation with their doctor about cholesterol-lowering medications.
Talk to your doctor about getting your cholesterol tested and visit heart.org/LDL for more information.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Family-friendly fun to beat winter blahs
(Family Features) Cool winter days may have you tempted to burrow under a blanket and wait out the weather, but there are plenty of entertaining and affordable ways to enjoy quality family time together despite chilly temperatures.
Kids who are cooped up indoors during the winter often get restless, but you can make the most of that boredom by gathering everyone and discovering new ways to create memories together.
Get Your Game On
Forget about screen play and instead show the younger generation how much fun it can be to take on family rivals with classic board games or work in teams to complete age-appropriate puzzles. These activities allow everyone to participate and practice skills like problem solving while having fun.
Make a Meal Together
You likely know it’s a good idea to gather the family around the table for a meal, but there’s no need to wait until the food is done. Not only does cooking together give you something fun to do as a family, but it also helps kids develop important life skills and healthy habits, exposes them to new food options and allows them to practice reading and math when they follow recipes.
Get everyone in on the prep work with kid-friendly foods such as these flavorful frozen waffles that can be used as the base for simple and delicious recipes. A fun, easy way to enjoy a favorite cereal in waffle form, PEBBLES Waffles are available in beloved Fruity and Cocoa flavors. Start the day by making breakfast a family affair or mix things up and prepare a breakfast menu for dinner. Try one of these easy recipes for a sure way to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces.
Explore What Surrounds You
Resist the temptation to huddle indoors and instead explore how your community transforms with the seasons. Look for the best sledding hills or check out seasonal attractions like ice rinks and festivals. Even taking a family drive to see the holiday lights or marvel at the way snow transforms your surroundings gives you a way to break out of the house and enjoy some entertaining fun.
Encourage Artistic Expression
Once kids are bundled up properly, there’s little that tops good old-fashioned snow days. Snow angels, snow forts and snowmen are just the beginning. Inviting kids to create and design lets their imaginations run wild and, with a little luck, they’ll run off some of that pent-up energy, too. If you’re stuck inside, encourage creativity through arts and crafts, or make mealtimes a chance for children to explore their artistic sides by allowing them to customize toppings on favorites such as waffles.
Give Back to Others
It’s never too early to learn the intrinsic good of giving back, and cold winter months are an ideal time to instill a giving mindset. As a family, you could volunteer time at a local food bank or work together to assemble care kits with warm blankets and socks for the homeless. You could write letters to soldiers or make seasonal greeting cards for seniors at a local nursing home. Big or small, they’re gestures that make a lasting impression on young minds.
Find more family-friendly ideas for a winter to remember at postpebblescereal.com.
Fruity Smiley Face Waffle
- 2 Fruity PEBBLES Waffles
- 1 container whipped cream
- 1 cup Fruity PEBBLES cereal
- blueberries (optional)
- rainbow sprinkles (optional)
- maple syrup (optional)
- Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.
- Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add blueberries, rainbow sprinkles and syrup, if desired.
Cocoa Smiley Face Waffle
- 2 Cocoa PEBBLES waffles
- 1 cup Cocoa PEBBLES cereal
- 1 container whipped cream
- chocolate chips (optional)
- chocolate sprinkles (optional)
- strawberries (optional)
- chocolate syrup (optional)
- Heat waffles until golden brown and place on plate. Use whipped cream to make smiley face eyes, nose and mouth.
- Place cereal on top of whipped cream to make eyes, nose and mouth colorful. Add chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, strawberries and chocolate syrup, if desired.
SOURCE:
Post Cereals
How to make your own all-purpose cleaner
(eLivingtoday.com) Making your own all-purpose household cleaner is an easy alternative to store-bought chemicals. This version of a homemade cleaner is environmentally friendly and less likely to cause irritation.
You can also control the strength of the cleaner by rationing the ingredients while knowing exactly what’s in your DIY concoction. Adding essential oils provides natural fragrance and helps deodorize. For example, the tea tree oil in this Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antiseptic qualities, making it a versatile and safe solution for cleaning around the house.
Find more DIY household solutions at eLivingtoday.com.
Watch video to find out how!
Homemade All-Purpose Cleaner
- 1 empty spray bottle (1 quart)
- 2 cups distilled water
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 12-20 drops tea tree essential oil
- 1 teaspoon castile or phosphorous-free dish soap or washing soda
- Fill cleaning spray bottle with distilled water.
- Add vinegar, tea tree essential oil and soap or washing soda. Shake well.
SOURCE:
eLivingToday.com
