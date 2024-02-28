97th District courtroom at Montague to get kevlar panels

The final week of party primary early voting ends Friday with election day arriving on March 5.

During the weekend the first ever early balloting on Saturday and Sunday took place. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the numbers were low at 102 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday, across all four locations.

Through March 1 early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all four locations.

As of closing Monday night there were 1,160 total early ballots cast across both the Republican and Democratic Party tickets.

The four locations in the county for early voting in person are Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters are reminded they can cast ballots at any of these locations thanks to county-wide voting.

In the party primaries a voter must select a party in which to cast a ballot. In a runoff, the voter can only vote in that party’s runoffs.

In Montague County all local races were Republican candidates with only two contested races for precinct one commissioner and 97th District Attorney.

