City of Bowie receives strong audit

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

The Bowie City Council received a strong audit for fiscal 2022-23 at this week’s council meeting, along with updates on various projects.

Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West Huffines Group presented the outside audit report at this week’s council session finding no issues during the process. She said all the general accounting principals had been met and the audit went well with the city’s finance team.

The accountant went through the balance sheets and explanatory statements in the report. The city’s total revenues were $19,870,226. Some 75% of city revenue comes from charges for services. Sales, property and franchise taxes make up 7%, 11% and 3% of the total revenues. Grants and contributions and other minor categories make up the remaining 4%.

