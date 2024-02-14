Battery storage facility may come to Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

Information on the creation of an energy storage facility in Montague County lead the agenda for the commissioner’s court Monday, and while no action was taken the developers expect to return to the court to discuss possible “incentives” that could assist the project.

Troy Reed of Ernst and Young, and Cameron LaBott of Samsung C&T America discussed the Fortissimo Battery Energy Storage System.

This project is being developed for 10 acres of a 101.7 acre tract southeast of Montague at 6204 Catholic Cemetery Road. The timeline is projected to receive a motion to proceed at the end of the year or early 2025 with possible operations in place by late 2025. Reed said the project investment would add $140 million to the county tax rolls.

The batteries, interconnected lithium-ion batteries using the same technology typical to cell phones or laptops, would be located in self-contained units similar in size to metal shipping or storage containers.

