NEWS
Battery storage facility may come to Montague County
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Information on the creation of an energy storage facility in Montague County lead the agenda for the commissioner’s court Monday, and while no action was taken the developers expect to return to the court to discuss possible “incentives” that could assist the project.
Troy Reed of Ernst and Young, and Cameron LaBott of Samsung C&T America discussed the Fortissimo Battery Energy Storage System.
This project is being developed for 10 acres of a 101.7 acre tract southeast of Montague at 6204 Catholic Cemetery Road. The timeline is projected to receive a motion to proceed at the end of the year or early 2025 with possible operations in place by late 2025. Reed said the project investment would add $140 million to the county tax rolls.
The batteries, interconnected lithium-ion batteries using the same technology typical to cell phones or laptops, would be located in self-contained units similar in size to metal shipping or storage containers.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie City Council votes to have four-day week trial run
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors Monday night approved a six-month trial for a compressed work schedule for city employees starting March 1.
Pamela Woods, city finance and human resources director, made a presentation to the council on behalf of the employees. She explained in recent months she was looking into ways to improve morale and that lead to pay, benefits and work hours.
Woods said they settled on work hours as a potential avenue to explore and she began researching other cities, along with talking to department heads and employees. Six members of the city staff were in the audience and raised their hand in support of the proposal.
It pointed out the extended four-day work week will not work for all employees such as emergency personnel, the library, but it can work for a large number.
“We are trying to improve morale not just for the city employees, but for the city in general as well. You might hear occasionally to raise morale you need extra pay, better benefits and more accommodating work hours. I would like to focus on work hours which in general would be four days a week 10 hours a day, Monday-Thursday,” stated Woods.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Travel trailer destroyed by fire, under investigation
This small travel trailer at 1079 W. Clay Street in Bowie was destroyed by fire early Wednesday. The fire call came shortly before 6 a.m. Feb. 7 for a structure fire. Bowie Rural Fire Department responded at 5:35 a.m. and found the small, older style trailer fully involved. No one was at the home, but officials believe someone lived in the trailer due to the debris. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Units from Bowie Rural, Sunset and City of Bowie responded. (courtesy photo)
NEWS
Bowie City Council to receive 4-day work week proposal
The Bowie City Council will have a lengthy agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
The city manager will provide updates on multiple city projects along with a discussion tabled from last month for a “compressed” work schedule for the city staff.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer updates for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage project, plus the sewer line installation, substation planning, water leaks, solid waste grant, highway department scoring, community block grant water line and its bid opening and downtown revitalization proposal.
Concerning a possible four-day work week for city employees, this topic was postponed from the Jan. 8 meeting. A possible proposal would be a compressed work week with four 10-hour days and Friday off.
Cunningham was slated to present information he obtained while surveying other cities that use this schedule, and Pamela Woods, finance director, was set to present information on behalf of the employees.
A possible schedule could be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 hour lunch and closed Friday stated Woods in her letter to the council.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint