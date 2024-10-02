Travel trailer destroyed by fire, under investigation

The Bowie City Council will have a lengthy agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The city manager will provide updates on multiple city projects along with a discussion tabled from last month for a “compressed” work schedule for the city staff.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer updates for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage project, plus the sewer line installation, substation planning, water leaks, solid waste grant, highway department scoring, community block grant water line and its bid opening and downtown revitalization proposal.

Concerning a possible four-day work week for city employees, this topic was postponed from the Jan. 8 meeting. A possible proposal would be a compressed work week with four 10-hour days and Friday off.

Cunningham was slated to present information he obtained while surveying other cities that use this schedule, and Pamela Woods, finance director, was set to present information on behalf of the employees.

A possible schedule could be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 hour lunch and closed Friday stated Woods in her letter to the council.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.