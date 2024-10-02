NEWS
Travel trailer destroyed by fire, under investigation
This small travel trailer at 1079 W. Clay Street in Bowie was destroyed by fire early Wednesday. The fire call came shortly before 6 a.m. Feb. 7 for a structure fire. Bowie Rural Fire Department responded at 5:35 a.m. and found the small, older style trailer fully involved. No one was at the home, but officials believe someone lived in the trailer due to the debris. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Units from Bowie Rural, Sunset and City of Bowie responded. (courtesy photo)
NEWS
Bowie City Council to receive 4-day work week proposal
The Bowie City Council will have a lengthy agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
The city manager will provide updates on multiple city projects along with a discussion tabled from last month for a “compressed” work schedule for the city staff.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer updates for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage project, plus the sewer line installation, substation planning, water leaks, solid waste grant, highway department scoring, community block grant water line and its bid opening and downtown revitalization proposal.
Concerning a possible four-day work week for city employees, this topic was postponed from the Jan. 8 meeting. A possible proposal would be a compressed work week with four 10-hour days and Friday off.
Cunningham was slated to present information he obtained while surveying other cities that use this schedule, and Pamela Woods, finance director, was set to present information on behalf of the employees.
A possible schedule could be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 hour lunch and closed Friday stated Woods in her letter to the council.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
BISD sticks with original $65.8 million bond proposal
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will ask voters once more to consider a $65.8 million bond proposal in a new election in May.
In a called meeting of the board Monday night, Daniel Deweber, chairman of the facilities committee, offered its recommendation that had been reduced by $4 million from that original amount to $61.8 million. Van Baize, also a member of the committee, was present along with C.W. Farris, architect Harper Perkins Architects and Tom Sage, bond counsel.
Back in November voters said no to the $65.8 million proposal 1,079 to 855, a shortfall of 224 voters. If the bond had passed it would have built a new intermediate school, renovated the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved from their present building, built a new weight room at the high school and a restroom at the baseball/softball fields and expanded parking at the elementary and a new bus route flow around the building.
After the election the board members asked the committee to come back with a new recommendation that may be more palatable to the voters. In the new $61.8 million bond recommendation Monday night, the committee members debated said Deweber because they felt there was not “a lot of fat,” to cut noting the new intermediate was tied to a move of junior high students to a renovated building.
The board later voted to call a May election for a new bond with the same $65.8 million proposal.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Three county residents killed in two separate car crashes
Three Montague County residents were killed in separate accidents in Cooke County and in the Saint Jo area during the weekend.
Cooke County
The first accident occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Cooke County at Farm-to-Market Road 1630, west of FM 1198. The second fatality accident happened at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on FM 677 South at the Saint Jo city limits.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
