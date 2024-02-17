COUNTY LIFE
Big crowd attends Bowie political forum
The Amity Club of Bowie hosted a political forum Thursday night welcoming about 150 people. (Below photo) Contested race candidates faced questions including the 97th District Attorney’s race where DA Casey Hall (Right) is challenged by Katie Boggeman of Henrietta. Extensive questions and rebuttal lead to some tense moments in the DA’s race. The audience enjoyed the soup dinner prepared by the Amity members prior to the forum and there also was a cake auction to raise funds for Amity scholarships and activities. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Head-on collision injures four
Distraction in the vehicle and roving on the wrong side of the road are cited by law officer as the possible cause of a head-on accident near Sunday evening.
Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1749 at 6:51 p.m. Sunday. The Department of Public Safety reports David Matheny, 53, was driving a Taurus southwest on FM 1749 on the wrong side of the road.
The second driver, Deshea Woods, 30, was driving a GMC Yukon north east of FM 1749 and was struck head-on by the vehicle driven by Matheny reports the DPS.
Both drivers and two, seven-year-old passengers in the Yukon were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The DPS reported mid-week all persons involved had been discharged from the hospital.
The preliminary report states contributing factors for the crash were driving on the wrong side of the road, not passing and distraction in the vehicle where the radio station was being changed. Matheny was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.
COUNTY LIFE
Early voting for primaries opens Tuesday
Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and turns through March 1 and will include extended hours.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters may cast ballots at any of these locations.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
For the party primaries a voter will select their party when they sign in at the poll book, and that specific ballot will be printed out for the voter. If there is a runoff a voter can only vote in that specific party’s primary runoff.
Read more one early in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Growing subdivisions concern local longtime citizens
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Citizens concerned about the development of subdivisions in rural Montague County brought their concerns to the commissioner’s court during public comments Monday.
The courtroom was filled with a variety of people and it was unclear exactly how many were present for the property discussion. Jennifer Tellef requested time to speak during comments and was directed by County Judge Kevin Benton to stick with the three-minute limit and noted members of the court cannot discuss it.
Tellef said she is a home school mom of eight who lives on 28 acres at Montague, and she recently found out a Florida developer has purchased 239 acres at 605 Haney Road site of the Stonebridge Venue with plans to develop housing and a homeowner’s association.
“We have neighbors that raise goats near there and others who have lived here all their lives. When they learned about it they said ‘Guess we don’t live in the country any more,’” she stated.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint