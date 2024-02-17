Head-on collision injures four

Distraction in the vehicle and roving on the wrong side of the road are cited by law officer as the possible cause of a head-on accident near Sunday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1749 at 6:51 p.m. Sunday. The Department of Public Safety reports David Matheny, 53, was driving a Taurus southwest on FM 1749 on the wrong side of the road.

The second driver, Deshea Woods, 30, was driving a GMC Yukon north east of FM 1749 and was struck head-on by the vehicle driven by Matheny reports the DPS.

Both drivers and two, seven-year-old passengers in the Yukon were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The DPS reported mid-week all persons involved had been discharged from the hospital.

The preliminary report states contributing factors for the crash were driving on the wrong side of the road, not passing and distraction in the vehicle where the radio station was being changed. Matheny was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.