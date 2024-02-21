BISD approves administrator contracts, hears about budget error

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Bowie School trustees approved new contracts for all its primary administrators and discussed a hit to the budget thanks to an error in value calculation software.

After an executive session that lasted about an hour the board approved all the contracts presented that included the assistant superintendent, finance director, support services, athletic director, technology director and all the principals. Superintendent Blake Enlow said everyone on the list was approved and no one was left off the list.

School safety also was a topic listed in executive session, but no action was taken or discussed back in open session.

