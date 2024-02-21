NEWS
BISD approves administrator contracts, hears about budget error
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie School trustees approved new contracts for all its primary administrators and discussed a hit to the budget thanks to an error in value calculation software.
After an executive session that lasted about an hour the board approved all the contracts presented that included the assistant superintendent, finance director, support services, athletic director, technology director and all the principals. Superintendent Blake Enlow said everyone on the list was approved and no one was left off the list.
School safety also was a topic listed in executive session, but no action was taken or discussed back in open session.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Early voting opens today
Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections began Tuesday and runs through March 1.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters are reminded they can cast ballots at any of these locations thanks to county-wide voting.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
NEWS
Bowie sends demand letter to Nelson Street contractor
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It appears a letter from the City of Bowie demanding MX Construction return to work immediately on the Nelson and Mill Street drainage projects may be working as the contractor crew returned to the site on Wednesday.
In a Feb. 7 letter to Chris Delgado, project manager, Mike Tibbetts of Hayter Engineering, also representing the city, urged the crew to resume work and resolve problems discovered a month earlier in the inlet/junction box at the intersection.
The box had been constructed on soil that had not been tested – soil that the on-site superintendent for MX said would not pass the required compaction tests.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said Thursday MX was back at work Wednesday laying water lines and doing other tasks, but the city has not received a final response to how they will move forward on the inlet box. He added the full crew with the supervisor was not yet back.
Read the full story on the demand letter in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
BISD administrator contracts up on agenda for annual review
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 for a lengthy agenda of business that includes an executive session to consider administrator contracts and the school safety plan.
February is usually the month where principal, assistant superintendent, finance director and related administrative contracts are reviewed and offered.
In action item the board activity calendar for 2024 will be examined, along with the operating procedures. Trustees will consider a resolution related to volunteer/employment of chaplains and the monthly transfer list.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will review options for the instructional calendar for 2024-25, possibly examining how the four-day week plan ran so far this year.
He will discuss board training dates, bring an attendance update and set the March board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will give the middle of the year assessment/board goals update, followed by the monthly reports of the principals, athletic director and finance director.
