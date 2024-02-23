NEWS
Spring weather to shine this weekend
[Friday, February 23rd] A pleasant afternoon is unfolding across the region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s today under sunny skies. A cool night is expected tonight, with a warming trend beginning on Saturday. Enjoy the nice weather.
Commissioners meeting on Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the courthouse annex.
There will be a discussion on security measures in the 97th district courtroom.
The county may apply for two statewide emergency radio infrastructure grants.
Offered for fiscal 2025, one grant would replace the dispatch console in the sheriff’s office and one would replace the hand-held and in-unit radios for the sheriff’s office.
Other topics will be the disposition of used telephones after the system was recently replaced; addendum to Justice Solutions contract to implement the Ebonds interface; and an interlocal agreement with the City of Nocona.
BISD approves administrator contracts, hears about budget error
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie School trustees approved new contracts for all its primary administrators and discussed a hit to the budget thanks to an error in value calculation software.
After an executive session that lasted about an hour the board approved all the contracts presented that included the assistant superintendent, finance director, support services, athletic director, technology director and all the principals. Superintendent Blake Enlow said everyone on the list was approved and no one was left off the list.
School safety also was a topic listed in executive session, but no action was taken or discussed back in open session.
Early voting opens today
Early voting for the March 5 party primary elections began Tuesday and runs through March 1.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie. Voters are reminded they can cast ballots at any of these locations thanks to county-wide voting.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at those four locations starting Feb. 20 and going through Feb. 23. Extended early voting hours at all locations will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
