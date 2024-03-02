NEWS
Bowie electric substation receives a big repair
Courtesy photo
During maintenance and repair at the City of Bowie Electrical Substation, 1 of 6 Support Insulators that connect the main Motor Operating Mechanism to the 138 kv Circuit Interrupter for transformer control and protection. This individual Support Insulator began leaking fluid and needed to be replaced. (courtesy photo)
NEWS
Facilities committee to make recommendation to BISD Board
Members of the Bowie Independent School District Facility Committee will submit recommendations to the school trustees when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Following the defeat of the $65.8 million bond election last November, the committee was asked to review the needs s and see what could be changed or revised for a new bond proposal. Daniel Deweber, chairman, will speak.
Also expected to talk with the board is Lewis Wilks, district financial advisor and Tom Sage, bond council. If the district wants to have a May bond election for a new plan the election would have to be called by Feb. 16. The agenda includes an action item if the board wants to call a new vote.
Other items on Monday’s called meeting agenda include the oath of office to Nichole Maddox, named to fill the vacancy in place two after Debbie Leonard resigned in December.
NEWS
Ratliff given six months for animal cruelty livestock
A Bowie area attorney was sentenced to six months in the Clay County jail on cruelty to animal charges after a trial where he was found guilty Wednesday.
Edward Michael Ratliff, 67, was arrested in Oct. 26, 2022 after Clay County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of malnourished animals on property owned by Ratliff in southern Clay County. Deputies said they found deceased and malnourished animals.
After a guilty verdict was given in the trial for multiple animal cruelty charges, Ratliff was given six months in county jail.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Father killed, daughter injured in Alvord area crash
A Bowie man was killed and his daughter seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Wise County Thursday morning.
Department of Public Safety officials report the wreck occurred at 6:25 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 287 near County Road 2798, about 15 minutes south of Bowie.
Chantel Housour, 57, was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup southbound driving with her father Bobby Ray Vinyard, 83, Bowie, to a dialysis appointment in Fort Worth.
The preliminary DPS investigation indicated the driver lost control on the wet highway, drove off the roadway and rolled over. This investigation is ongoing by Trooper D. Thompson, Decatur. Both truck occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Vinyard was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jan Marrow. Housour was transported by air to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with stable injuries.
Housour owns and operates Sister Act Connection in downtown Bowie, and is active in the Bowie Chamber of Commerce and the Bowie Community Development Board.
Her family on Friday reported she had five broken ribs and a mild vertebrae fracture in a vertebrae. She was expecting to be in the hospital for several days
