Facilities committee to make recommendation to BISD Board

Members of the Bowie Independent School District Facility Committee will submit recommendations to the school trustees when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Following the defeat of the $65.8 million bond election last November, the committee was asked to review the needs s and see what could be changed or revised for a new bond proposal. Daniel Deweber, chairman, will speak.

Also expected to talk with the board is Lewis Wilks, district financial advisor and Tom Sage, bond council. If the district wants to have a May bond election for a new plan the election would have to be called by Feb. 16. The agenda includes an action item if the board wants to call a new vote.

Other items on Monday’s called meeting agenda include the oath of office to Nichole Maddox, named to fill the vacancy in place two after Debbie Leonard resigned in December.