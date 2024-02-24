Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie receives $450,000 downtown revitalization grant

Published

9 hours ago

on

By Cindy Roller,
Bowie Community
Development
After four years of work and preparation, the City of Bowie has officially been approved for a $450,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant.
The primary objective of the Community Development Block Grant program is developing viable communities and expanding economic opportunities issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The first of many planning meetings was on Feb. 9 via zoom including City Manager Bert Cunningham, Bowie Economic Development Executive Director Janis Crawley, Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller, Public Management Senior Project Manager Lisette Howard, and Tyler Creamer and Brandon Dusenberry with Hayter Engineering.
The grant will focus on one of the oldest streets in Bowie, Smythe Street starting at Montague Street near the railroad tracks. This work also includes portions of Tarrant and Smythe for brick and ramp repairs.
Repairing deteriorated sidewalks, handicap-accessible ramps, pedestrian lights, brick repairs will be most of the construction which has a completion timeline by 2026. The total grant awarded is $450,000 with a 15% match of $67,000.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona girls move forward, game today

Published

3 hours ago

on

02/24/2024

By

Good luck to Montague County’s Lady Indians as they take on Lipan in the regional finals today at 1 p.m.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Spring book sale opens Wednesday at Bowie library

Published

9 hours ago

on

02/24/2024

By

It’s time to stock up on books to enjoy on those lazy spring afternoons. The Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host its annual Spring book sale starting March 7 at the library located at 301 Walnut.
The three-day sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9.
The Friends take pride in offering its community the opportunity to purchase used books at a highly discounted price, therefore, no book scanning will be allowed.
Proceeds from the book sale help the library provide programming to the community. Bring a bag or a box to fill your shelves.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Train historian, book author to attend signing

Published

9 hours ago

on

02/24/2024

By

Volunteers of the Saint Jo Public Library invite you to attend a book signing for “Trains of Texas Montague County” with author Steve Allen Goen at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24.
The signing will be at The Real Estate Station at the corner of U.S. Highway 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 677. Goen is a longtime train historian and collector of train memorabilia. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending