Nocona girls move forward, game today

By Cindy Roller,

Bowie Community

Development

After four years of work and preparation, the City of Bowie has officially been approved for a $450,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant.

The primary objective of the Community Development Block Grant program is developing viable communities and expanding economic opportunities issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The first of many planning meetings was on Feb. 9 via zoom including City Manager Bert Cunningham, Bowie Economic Development Executive Director Janis Crawley, Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller, Public Management Senior Project Manager Lisette Howard, and Tyler Creamer and Brandon Dusenberry with Hayter Engineering.

The grant will focus on one of the oldest streets in Bowie, Smythe Street starting at Montague Street near the railroad tracks. This work also includes portions of Tarrant and Smythe for brick and ramp repairs.

Repairing deteriorated sidewalks, handicap-accessible ramps, pedestrian lights, brick repairs will be most of the construction which has a completion timeline by 2026. The total grant awarded is $450,000 with a 15% match of $67,000.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.