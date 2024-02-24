COUNTY LIFE
Nocona girls move forward, game today
Good luck to Montague County’s Lady Indians as they take on Lipan in the regional finals today at 1 p.m.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie receives $450,000 downtown revitalization grant
By Cindy Roller,
Bowie Community
Development
After four years of work and preparation, the City of Bowie has officially been approved for a $450,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant.
The primary objective of the Community Development Block Grant program is developing viable communities and expanding economic opportunities issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The first of many planning meetings was on Feb. 9 via zoom including City Manager Bert Cunningham, Bowie Economic Development Executive Director Janis Crawley, Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller, Public Management Senior Project Manager Lisette Howard, and Tyler Creamer and Brandon Dusenberry with Hayter Engineering.
The grant will focus on one of the oldest streets in Bowie, Smythe Street starting at Montague Street near the railroad tracks. This work also includes portions of Tarrant and Smythe for brick and ramp repairs.
Repairing deteriorated sidewalks, handicap-accessible ramps, pedestrian lights, brick repairs will be most of the construction which has a completion timeline by 2026. The total grant awarded is $450,000 with a 15% match of $67,000.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Spring book sale opens Wednesday at Bowie library
It’s time to stock up on books to enjoy on those lazy spring afternoons. The Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host its annual Spring book sale starting March 7 at the library located at 301 Walnut.
The three-day sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9.
The Friends take pride in offering its community the opportunity to purchase used books at a highly discounted price, therefore, no book scanning will be allowed.
Proceeds from the book sale help the library provide programming to the community. Bring a bag or a box to fill your shelves.
COUNTY LIFE
Train historian, book author to attend signing
Volunteers of the Saint Jo Public Library invite you to attend a book signing for “Trains of Texas Montague County” with author Steve Allen Goen at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24.
The signing will be at The Real Estate Station at the corner of U.S. Highway 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 677. Goen is a longtime train historian and collector of train memorabilia. The public is invited to attend this free event.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint