SPORTS
Bowie tennis starts spring season
The Bowie tennis team competed at tournaments at Lake Dallas on Jan. 26 at Denton Ryan on Jan. 30.
At Lake Dallas, the mixed doubles team of Elias Jagoda and Caysen Latham finished in first place while the team of Alex Castro and Emerson Parr finished second to them.
At the same tournament, the girl’s doubles team of Alyssa Airington and Gentry Gray finished third overall.
At Denton Ryan and playing in the JV field, Heidi Siebert finished first in girl’s singles while teammate Lily Hodges finished third overall.
Super Bowie 58 for dummies
In case you haven’t already been invited to a get-together, Super Bowl Sunday is coming up.
This column is not for the person who has spent every weekend gorging on football since late August to the point they didn’t know what to do with themselves last weekend with whatever the Pro Bowl is now.
It’s for the person whose only exposure to football on television is it being the cause of other people’s extreme mood in your house. That annoying show which runs over its time slot more often than should be allowed when you just want to watch “60 Minutes.”
The all-encompassing sport that everyone around you is so obsessed with and you feel left out at this point in your life.
If this is the only football game you watch any minute of this year and would like to know a bit more than just which team is the underdog so you can root for them, then this is for you.
The two teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs competing in Super Bowl LVIII or number 58 because roman numerals are cool.
If you are feeling a little deja-vu when you see these team names, you are not going crazy. Yes, these two teams played each other four years ago. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl four of the last five years while winning three of them, including that first game against the 49ers.
Despite that, they are not some juggernaut team or even the favorites heading into this game. This is arguably the worst Chiefs’ team of all of the most recent ones, but somehow through sports magic, some all-time great players and maybe some magic from Taylor Swift, they have clawed their way back.
Yes, a huge storyline is the fact that one of Kansas City’s best players, tight end Travis Kelce, is dating Swift. It has been going on all season and every game there are at least a few cuts to a luxury box of her reacting to the game. Some people are sick of this by now. Even as not a proclaimed Swifty, I think it is massively overblown, but we can deal with the 10-20 cuts we’ll get in-between plays.
Still, the main reason the Chiefs are riding their little dynasty now is because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Texas-born and Texas Tech graduate has been the best quarterback in the league since he emerged six years ago and is already on pace to be among the greatest quarterbacks in league history. A win will tie him with all of the greats not named Tom Brady and he is only 28 years-old. We need to enjoy him even if it feels like we are living in a time loop with all of his winning. He’s still likeable at this point and has no scandals to speak of outside of being caught with a “dad bod” with his shirt off in the locker room. He took it in stride since he is in fact a dad.
The only big name to know on defense for the Chiefs is the plainly named Chris Jones, a big pass rushing defensive lineman who has been along for the ride.
Coach Andy Reid is putting the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career, after being called one of the best offensive coaches who could never win the big one up until this recent run. His Santa Claus energy is being rewarded.
With all of this recent success, maybe you still don’t want to root for a potential dynasty that despite being the technical underdogs, have championship experience to carry them through. Just remember the Chiefs have already lost one of their recent Super Bowl appearances, so they have suffered a little.
Also take into account, Kansas City had no Super Bowl appearances since 1970 up until this recent run started. The fans had almost 50 years of barely being relevant outside of a couple of fun offensive eras.
Maybe I am trying to influence you because the favorite 49ers have cost my sad Dallas Cowboys both in recent years and historically in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
San Francisco was the team of the ‘80s in the NFL, racking up four Super Bowl wins with the at the time quarterback “GOAT” Joe Montana before getting one more in 1995 to ruin the Cowboys chance to three-peat.
While the 49ers haven’t won since and lost their most two recent appearances in 2013 and 2020, that type of 15-year run means they can never garner any sympathy. Heck, the Cowboys never even had that type of run and people hate them much more, though for various other reasons.
Beyond my bias, this San Francisco team has been the front-runner almost all season. The 49ers are stacked with so many weapons on offense I don’t want to bore you by naming them all.
The person getting the ball to all of these guys is possibly one of the great underdog stories if you want to get sappy. Quarterback Brock Purdy was not expected to be relevant when he was drafted as the very last pick in the 2022 draft.
The last pick in every draft gets called “Mr. Irrelevant” and gets a celebration in their honor amongst other stuff. Only two players, a guard and a kicker, have ever had any type of long-term career in the NFL so the ironic nickname has been true until recently.
Purdy has been so good since taking over midway through last year and all of this season, that people still aren’t sure if he is actually this good. There is just no way this physically unimpressive, baby-faced guy who has been average at best in both high school and college at Iowa State University can just walk into the NFL and be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
It’s mostly because of his stacked skill players on offense and a head coach named Kyle Shanahan, who has been one of the most influential offensive coaches in the last 10 years. He is only missing a Super Bowl ring to cement his legacy. He is also the son of two-time Super Bowl winning Coach Mike Shanahan.
The thing that puts the 49ers over the top is their defense that also has many big names like recent defensive player of the year Nick Bosa along with linebacker Fred Warner.
Despite being stacked, San Francisco has just barely survived both of its playoff games against opponents many thought it had a huge talent advantage.
Root for the front runners at your discretion.
Some last second reminders about the game. It starts early at 5:30 p.m. and is on CBS or Paramount+ if you are a cord cutter.
Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem and Usher is the millennial act for the halftime show. My junior high self will probably identify with his 20 year old biggest hits, but you have probably heard them as well at any dance during the past 14 years.
Bowie, Nocona lifters compete at Breckenridge and Valley View
The Bowie boys and Nocona powerlifting teams competed at recent meets and did well while getting some work in improving totals.
The Jackrabbits competed at Breckenridge back on Feb. 1 and finished third overall. Nocona competed at Valley View on Thursday and the Lady Indians got second and the Indians placed in fifth place.
Bowie had eight lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes and scored points for the team. Two of the lifters won their weight class.
Noah Brown won the 275 class while lifting 1,280 total pounds. Jacobi McGregor won the super heavy weight class by lifting 1,260 pounds.
Tripp Brewer finished second in the 198 class. Patel Shiv, Gavyn Brown and Cooper McShan all finished third in the 123, 132 and 148 classes. Noah Metzler and Jett Black both finished fifth in the 181 and 198 classes.
The Lady Indians had six lifters finish in the top five in their weight class. Three of them were in first place in their weight class.
Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 97 class by lifting a total of 445. Savannah Wade won the 114 class as she lifted 585 pounds. Kylea Wallace won the 123 class as she totaled 520 pounds.
Yazmin Ibarra and Caris Johnson both finished second in the 123 and 132 classes. Jacie Pirkey finished third in the 148 class, only five pounds behind second place.
The Indians team had four lifters earn points by finishing among the top five in their weight class. There was one lifter who won his weight class.
Mitchell Gaston finished first in the 123 class as he lifted a total of 580 pounds.
Kaden Wallace and Hayden Matthews both finished second in the 114 and 242 classes. Josiah Messer rounded out the team by finishing fifth in the 198 class.
To see totals for all lifters from Bowie and Nocona who completed all three lifts,
Basketball Roundup
Nocona
Both Nocona teams definitively wrapped up district titles for the second straight year at Olney on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won unthinkably by the score of 73-2 while the Indians won 54-30.
The Nocona girls had already wrapped up the district title no matter if it lost on Tuesday. Still, the Lady Indians wanted to keep playing well with playoffs on the horizon.
While already winning in dominant fashion in every district game, including holding the Lady Cubs to single-digits the first game, Nocona took it one step closer.
Through three quarters Olney had not scored a point. The Lady Cubs had two free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but missed both.
With the final seconds ticking away, Olney avoided the shut out on its final possession of the game where it made one basket.
Nocona won 73-2.
The Lady Indians start their playoff journey at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Mineral Wells against Anson.
The Nocona Indians knew a win at sixth place Olney should not be too much trouble, though they wanted to avoid any on-court dust ups like the first game.
The Indians limited the Cubs to only 10 points in the first half while scoring well and leading 29-10.
Olney bounced back in the third quarter, more than doubling its first half total and outscoring Nocona, though only by three points.
The Indians took care of the ball better in the fourth quarter and picked up their energy again to finish well in the final period. Nocona outscored the Cubs 14-6 as it won 54-30.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley girls
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a win at Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 68-27 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Saint Jo had guaranteed a district title its previous game against Forestburg. For Prairie Valley, it was the last game no matter the outcome.
The swarming Lady Panther press defense was everywhere against the young and low depth Lady Bulldogs.
Saint Jo executed like it wanted to in almost every way, working the ball inside against Prairie Valley’s zone instead of just settling for 3-pointers and scoring more efficiently than average.
The Lady Panthers were able to get a lot of younger players some varsity time in the second half and Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought they did a great job.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Linzie Priddy led the team with 14 points. Senior Makaylee Gomez, in her last game, scored nine points. Natalee Young grabbed a team high nine rebounds.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley boys
The Saint Jo Panthers beat Prairie Valley on the road Tuesday night to stay in third place in the district standings.
The Panthers won 61-43 against the Bulldogs.
Saint Jo was coming off a disappointing loss to second place Forestburg, but bounced back.
It was a high-scoring first quarter as Prairie Valley scored 19 points. The Panthers full-court press picked up the intensity and it limited the Bulldogs for the rest of the game to only single-digit point totals in the final three quarters.
Saint Jo slowly started to pull way, especially in the second half as it won.
Missing scores
The Forestburg teams had a bye-game.
The Gold-Burg girls team had to cancel its season for having too few players. The Bellevue Lady Eagles were scheduled to play them on Tuesday.
To read the full story,
