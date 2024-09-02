OBITUARIES
Catherine “Cathy” Ann Wills
April 22, 1956 – February 2, 2024
BOWIE – Catherine “Cathy” Ann Wills, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2024.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.
Cathy was born April 22, 1956 in El Paso to Paul Sr. and Norma Jean (Killian) Wills. She graduated from Burkburnett High School and attended college in Amarillo. Cathy started a family and went to work for AT&T as a directory assistance operator in Wichita Falls and Fort Worth. She stayed with the company for more than three decades until her retirement.
In her free time she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband Terry. She loved getting Starbucks, listening to music and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buzz Wills; grandson, Austin Cox and daughter, Winter Dougherty.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Terry Greenroy, Bowie; sons, John Cody Smith and wife Kaylee, Nampa, ID, Joseph Henry Smith, Boise, ID and Joshua Paul Smith, Pleasanton, TX; grandchildren, Cody Lee Smith, Mason Alexander Smith and Jaylyn Dwayne Smith; daughter, Shonda Tucker and husband Martin Garcia, Fort Worth; grandson, Blake Tucker; daughter, Autumn Greenroy, Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Caleb Cox, Caysen Latham, T.J. Latham, Damien Greenroy and wife Denice, Shannon Dougherty and Melissa Dougherty and great-grandson, Austin Beau Greenroy.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Edward “E.S” Baker
January 1, 1926 – February 5, 2024
MCKINNEY – Edward “E.S.” Baker, 98, died on Feb. 5, 2024 in McKinney, TX.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Montague Catholic Cemetery officiated by Father Albert Francis.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1926 in Fort Worth to Marguerite Armstrong Baker and William S. Baker. He served in the U.S. Air Corps during World War II which later became the U.S. Air Force. He later worked as an aeronautical engineer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Fenoglio Baker; his parents; five sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Hobbs, Larry Baker, Brenda Lacey, Melinda Nordbo, Gary Baker, Sheila Williams, Tom Baker, Melissa Fiorillo and Jennifer Baker; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Tunnels for Towers, or Wounded Warrior Project.
OBITUARIES
Bobby “Bob” Ray Vinyard
May 8, 1940 – February 1, 2024
BOWIE – Bobby “Bob” Ray Vinyard, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
“Granddaddy” was born May 8, 1940 in Levelland, TX to Charlie Edward and Myrtle Mae (New) Vinyard. On March 29, 1959, Bob married Elsie Connor in Levelland and together they enjoyed raising three girls. In 1974 the family moved to Irving and Granddaddy owned and operated Vinyard Backhoe Service for many years.
In 2001 the couple made their home in Bowie where he managed all the car washes for 12 years. In his free time, Granddaddy could be found tinkering in his shop or sitting by the fire pit. Together Bob and Elsie loved camping and traveling, and were members of the Cracker Town Camping Group. He was a longtime member of the Southside Baptist Church in Bowie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie Vinyard; daughter, Cozette Vinyard; four brothers and four sisters.
Granddaddy is survived by his daughters, Chantel Housour and husband D.J, Bowie and Tracy Harlow and husband Joel, Mabank, TX; grandchildren, Dusty Buchanan and husband John, Fort Worth, Trey Pierce, Fort Worth, Coy Cooley and wife Candice, Lewisville, Justin Housour and wife Maddison, Melissa, TX, Jerrod Housour and wife Allison, Argyle, Conor Cooley, Bowie, B.J. Harlow, Mabank, Ryan Harlow, Philadelphia, Katy Montoya and husband Ricardo, Oklahoma City and Elodie Housour, Bowie; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Lyon, Bowie, Martha Turnbow, Gatesville, TX and Patsy Salter, Lubbock and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Henry Edward “Hank” Starke
March 8, 1947 – January 30, 2024
NOCONA – Henry Edward “Hank” Starke, 76, died Jan. 30, 2024 at his home in Nocona Hills.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Nocona Hills Community Church with Pastor Paul Coronado officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.
Starke was born on March 8, 1947 in Catskill, NY to Charles McClellan Starke Sr. and Helen Ida Campbell Starke. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and retired in 1988 after 22 years of service. He fought in the Vietnam War from which he earned several awards and honors. He then worked in the army as a drill instructor. He also got his degree and became a logistical and retired 1st Sgt. E 8.
After he retired from the army, he worked as a realtor for Connie Boyle Real Estate where he met his wife, Laura Stone. The couple married on July 23, 2005 in Flagler Beach, FL. Starke was an elder at Palm Coast Bible Church. Later he became a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church where he became involved with Operation Christmas Child and many other programs within the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles Francis Starke, Norman “Butch” Starke, Charles McClellan Starke Jr., Donna Campbell Starke and Arlene Starke.
He is survived by his children, Dean Joseph Starke, Kentucky, Inez Renee Stevens, North Carolina and Adam Quinten Starke, Virginia; one step-son; siblings, Mary A. Olivett, Daytona Beach, FL, Joyce Pavlin, Catskill, NY and Floyd Starke, Leeds, NY; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Hills Community Church, Stanley Fulton Memorial Fund, 104 Nocona Dr., Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint