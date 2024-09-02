May 8, 1940 – February 1, 2024

BOWIE – Bobby “Bob” Ray Vinyard, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2024.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

“Granddaddy” was born May 8, 1940 in Levelland, TX to Charlie Edward and Myrtle Mae (New) Vinyard. On March 29, 1959, Bob married Elsie Connor in Levelland and together they enjoyed raising three girls. In 1974 the family moved to Irving and Granddaddy owned and operated Vinyard Backhoe Service for many years.

In 2001 the couple made their home in Bowie where he managed all the car washes for 12 years. In his free time, Granddaddy could be found tinkering in his shop or sitting by the fire pit. Together Bob and Elsie loved camping and traveling, and were members of the Cracker Town Camping Group. He was a longtime member of the Southside Baptist Church in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie Vinyard; daughter, Cozette Vinyard; four brothers and four sisters.

Granddaddy is survived by his daughters, Chantel Housour and husband D.J, Bowie and Tracy Harlow and husband Joel, Mabank, TX; grandchildren, Dusty Buchanan and husband John, Fort Worth, Trey Pierce, Fort Worth, Coy Cooley and wife Candice, Lewisville, Justin Housour and wife Maddison, Melissa, TX, Jerrod Housour and wife Allison, Argyle, Conor Cooley, Bowie, B.J. Harlow, Mabank, Ryan Harlow, Philadelphia, Katy Montoya and husband Ricardo, Oklahoma City and Elodie Housour, Bowie; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Lyon, Bowie, Martha Turnbow, Gatesville, TX and Patsy Salter, Lubbock and numerous nieces and nephews.

