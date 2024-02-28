Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Donkey basketball event coming to Forestburg

Published

4 hours ago

on

New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” at the Forestburg ISD school gym on March 2.
A meal of pulled pork sandwiches or all beef hot dogs will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the zany games will begin at 7 p.m.
It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you may know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It is a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball show.
This fun-filled event is sponsored by the Forestburg Independent School District Education Foundation. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors and grants to local teachers. There will be three donkey basketball games and pictures on the donkeys for kids up to age 12.
Advance tickets can be purchased from members of the Foundation, at the school, at the Forestburg Store or Tony’s Produce. Presale tickets are $7 for ages 6 and up. Tickets at the door are $10 for ages 6 and up.

Bowie News file photo for donkey basketball

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie High FFA tours American Hat during FFA Week

Published

4 days ago

on

02/24/2024

By

Members of the Bowie High School FFA Chapter Thursday celebrated National FFA Week with a tour of American Hat Company and a special lunch hosted by the company. The students were able to see how straw and felt hats are made. After a trivia contest the members each received their very own straw hat.

Workers were busy at America Hat Thursday as the Bowie FFA members toured the company during FFA Week. (News photos by Barbara Green)
Working on a felt American Hat.
Bowie FFA shows off their American Hats. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

New BISD trustees takes oath of office

Published

3 weeks ago

on

02/07/2024

By

Bowie School Trustee Guy Green read the oath of office to new member Nichole Maddox Monday night. She fills the vacancy in place two after Debbie Leonard resigned last month. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Band boosters to meet

Published

4 weeks ago

on

01/30/2024

By

The Bowie High School Band Booster Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the band hall. All parents of all band students are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending