Donkey basketball event coming to Forestburg

New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” at the Forestburg ISD school gym on March 2.

A meal of pulled pork sandwiches or all beef hot dogs will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the zany games will begin at 7 p.m.

It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you may know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It is a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball show.

This fun-filled event is sponsored by the Forestburg Independent School District Education Foundation. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors and grants to local teachers. There will be three donkey basketball games and pictures on the donkeys for kids up to age 12.

Advance tickets can be purchased from members of the Foundation, at the school, at the Forestburg Store or Tony’s Produce. Presale tickets are $7 for ages 6 and up. Tickets at the door are $10 for ages 6 and up.

Bowie News file photo for donkey basketball