SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview on March 4
Bowie High School’s Jackrabbit Preview is at 5:30 p.m. on March 4 in the BHS Cafeteria.
This will be for all incoming freshman for the 24-25 school year.
Donkey basketball event coming to Forestburg
New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” at the Forestburg ISD school gym on March 2.
A meal of pulled pork sandwiches or all beef hot dogs will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the zany games will begin at 7 p.m.
It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you may know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It is a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball show.
This fun-filled event is sponsored by the Forestburg Independent School District Education Foundation. All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local high school seniors and grants to local teachers. There will be three donkey basketball games and pictures on the donkeys for kids up to age 12.
Advance tickets can be purchased from members of the Foundation, at the school, at the Forestburg Store or Tony’s Produce. Presale tickets are $7 for ages 6 and up. Tickets at the door are $10 for ages 6 and up.
Bowie News file photo for donkey basketball
Bowie High FFA tours American Hat during FFA Week
Members of the Bowie High School FFA Chapter Thursday celebrated National FFA Week with a tour of American Hat Company and a special lunch hosted by the company. The students were able to see how straw and felt hats are made. After a trivia contest the members each received their very own straw hat.
New BISD trustees takes oath of office
