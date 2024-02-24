NEWS
Financial report readied by outside auditor
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and receive its annual financial report from the outside auditor.
Staff from Mathis, West and Huffines will present the report that reviews the 2022-23 fiscal year for the City of Bowie.
The council will consider a resolution authorizing a grant application to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to purchase a emergency management trailer. This trailer at an estimated $23,187.98 would house the portable communications equipment the department has purchased.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Unseasonably warm weather expected this week
Hot, dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated threat for grass fires along and west of I-35 Monday and Tuesday. Monday will likely be the warmest, when near-record high temperatures are expected. (National Weather Service Fort Worth)
Weekend early voting arrives for party primary
Early voting for the March 5 party primaries opened strong this week with more than 450 ballots being cast as of Thursday across both the Republican and Democratic tickets.
The voting began Feb. 20 and will through Feb. 23.
Ginger Wall, elections administrator, reminds county voters they will have extended hours for early voting this weekend and all next week.
The voting locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1.
This weekend early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.
There are four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie.
Voters may cast ballots at any of these locations.
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners meeting on Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the courthouse annex.
There will be a discussion on security measures in the 97th district courtroom.
The county may apply for two statewide emergency radio infrastructure grants.
Offered for fiscal 2025, one grant would replace the dispatch console in the sheriff’s office and one would replace the hand-held and in-unit radios for the sheriff’s office.
Other topics will be the disposition of used telephones after the system was recently replaced; addendum to Justice Solutions contract to implement the Ebonds interface; and an interlocal agreement with the City of Nocona.
