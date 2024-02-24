Unseasonably warm weather expected this week

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and receive its annual financial report from the outside auditor.

Staff from Mathis, West and Huffines will present the report that reviews the 2022-23 fiscal year for the City of Bowie.

The council will consider a resolution authorizing a grant application to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to purchase a emergency management trailer. This trailer at an estimated $23,187.98 would house the portable communications equipment the department has purchased.

