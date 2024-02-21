Girl powerlifters compete in final meet before regionals

Both Bowie and Nocona girl’s powerlifting teams competed last week in the final meet before the regional meet.

The Lady Rabbits finished third at Paradise while the Lady Indians finished second at Chico.

Bowie had six lifters medal and earn points toward the team total. Three of the lifters finished first in their weight classes.

Haley Henry won the 114 class as she lifted a total of 605 pounds. Kinley Russell won the 148 class as she lifted 765 total pounds. Mira Anderson won the 165 class with a total of 645 pounds.

Despite missing all three of her attempts on squat, Jordan Vaught still finished second in the 242 class. Trently Brewer missed all three of her attempts on bench, but still finished third in the 123 class. Alleson Aguirre was third in the 148 class.

Nocona had four girls medal and earn team points, with two finishing first in their weight classes.

Savannah Wade won the 123 class as she lifted a total of 620 pounds. Caris Johnson won the 132 class as she lifted 580 total pounds.

Jacie Pirkey finished second in the 148 class while Yazmin Ibarra was third in the 132 class.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of mid-week edition of the Bowie News.