SPORTS
Nocona Indians win 60-38 in bi-district game
The Nocona Indians easily won their bi-district playoff game against Haskell on Monday night in Olney.
Nocona won 60-38, starting out hot and never looking back despite cooling off as the game went along.
Nocona came into the game as favorites after going through district undefeated for its second straight district title and ranked ninth in the state in 2A according to the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Haskell was a fourth seed who came into the game and both wanted to play fast but also tried to post up its big, but not tall, post players on the block.
With Nocona not having elite height or size on its roster, it was the biggest defensive concern.
Haskell came out with a full-court press and played in a 3-2 zone on defense, trying to pressure the ball and force the action since the team did not have great height at the rim either.
Nocona was able to handle the press with little trouble all night, with few turnovers coming from overwhelming pressure. The team early on made several 3-pointers, dicing up Haskell’s zone defense with sharp passes that created open looks.
Nocona led 12-2 after four minutes and Haskell was never able to make it any closer. Nocona continued on and extended the lead to 21-6 at the end of the first quarter as the team made five 3-pointers.
Nocona was playing straight man-to-man defense, but had players sagged off into the paint to try and prevent clean passes into the player or ready to rotate when passes did get through. Haskell was not able to make many 3-pointers on the night, finishing with only three, to make Nocona pay for sagging off its players off the ball on defense.
Haskell was able to get the ball inside enough and played with energy to grab offensive rebounds, especially early on, to score better in the final three quarters.
Nocona’s hot 3-point shooting cooled off as the team made only one more for the rest of the game. However, Nocona was still able to score a bit more points than Haskell almost every quarter by driving into the lane and hitting cutters at the basket for uncontested layups.
Nocona led 34-16 at halftime and 49-27 after three quarters before eventually winning 60-38.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Forestburg Boys Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Boys Interview
SPORTS
Saint Jo beats Bellevue in play-in game for 3rd place
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to bounce back and beat Bellevue on Friday night in Bowie to earn the third seed in district play.
The Panthers won 69-51 against a hot Eagles team coming into the game.
Bellevue had won the last four district games heading into the game, including a dominant win against Saint Jo just the previous week.
The Eagles comeback win against second seed Forestburg earlier in the week clutched at least a playoff spot, with a play-in game against the Panthers for the third seed.
The first quarter was competitive as Bellevue led 15-12 as the Eagles had five different players score at least one point.
The Panthers answered back in the second quarter, scoring 22 points as the team got a big lift from Devin Stewart who scored nine points during that period.
Bellevue kept up, scoring 16 points even as it fell behind a little bit.
Saint Jo led 35-31 at halftime.
The Panthers defense stepped up in the third quarter, limiting the Eagles to only one basket and some free throw attempts as Bellevue scored seven points.
Saint Jo got a big boost from Barrett Johnson, who scored 10 of his team’s 14 points as the Panthers lead extended.
Saint Jo led 49-38 heading into the final period.
While the Eagles scored a bit better in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points, it was not enough to keep up with the Panthers. Saint Jo went 12-16 from the free throw line in the final period alone, which helped the team score 20 points and pull further ahead.
The Panthers won 69-51.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint