Gloria J. LeBeau

October 31, 1948 – February 8, 2024

FORESTBURG – Marion “Bennie” Bennett Matlock, 75, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2024 while at his home in Forestburg.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset with Joe Mayo as the officiant. Burial followed at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.

Ben was born Oct. 31, 1948 to Elvert Lee Matlock and Myrtle Marie Hadaway in Corsicana. He was one of seven children, Lee, Wayne, Dan, Gary, Eugene and Felicia. In 1967 he graduated from Northside High School. From 1968 to 1970 Ben served his country in the United States Army and was certified as a radio relay and carrier attendant. Ben was stationed in Germany and received an honorable discharge.

He valued a good education and in 1990 earned an associate of science from the Cooke County College, followed by an associate of arts at North Central Texas College in 2015, and then a bachelor of science degree from the Texas Women’s University with a major in mathematics in 2016.

He worked as a tradesman in various industries and had a passion for “junking” and spending time with family. Marion was a lifelong learner who loved to challenge those around him to expand their knowledge. His hobbies included writing and collecting coins. He encouraged everyone to pray and love the Lord. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply and often ended phone calls with “Love you, pray!”

Ben will be remembered as a loving father, Pawpaw, great-grandfather and brother. He was a witty, smart, contemplative, Jesus loving, truth seeking man who lived his life on his own terms. He was always up for a good debate or meaningful discussion. You can truly say Marion Bennett Matlock was one of a kind. He formed his own opinions and set his own trends, never conforming to the status quo. He will be so missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dale Stoner; former wife, Betty Hunt-Matlock; former wife, Cheryl Johnson and brothers, Eugene, Lee, Dan and Gary Matlock.

Ben is survived by his four daughters, Prudy Bayer and spouse Curt Bayer, Muenster, Mistey Patterson and spouse Craig Patterson, Alvord, Cheryl Purser and spouse Tommy Purser, Krum and Paige Matlock and spouse Steve Oliver, Saginaw; daughter-in-law, Sue Stoner, Krum; grandchildren, Cassidy Patterson, San Antonio, Connor Patterson and spouse Caitlynn, Alvord, Nicole Hill and spouse Michael Hill, Krum, Logan Matlock, North Carolina, Andrew Timms, Saginaw, Shelia Kennedy and spouse Mark, Christie Hendricks and spouse Tad, James Stoner, Thomas Stoner and Joshua Stoner and spouse Angela, all of Krum; multiple great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Felicia Seefeldt; brother, Johnny Wayne Matlock and spouse Glenda, Azle and countless nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

