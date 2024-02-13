OBITUARIES
Melvin Warren “Mel” Gilbert
October 11, 1937 – February 7, 2024
SAINT JO – Melvin Warren “Mel” Gilbert, 86, died on Feb. 7, 2024.
Visitations were from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 9 and from noon-1:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 with Minister Frank Johnson officiating at Starkey Cemetery in Montague County.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1937 in Point, TX to Lola Bell Anderson and Willie Warren Gilbert.
Gilbert was as an installer for Lone Star Gas, a Dallas police officer and a 3M Salesman. Covering four states, he also sold diamonds and solid jewelry for Town and Country Jewelry.
In 1968, he met the love of his life, Lois Doshier. They were married on May 3, 1969 in Lone Oak.
Gilbert created Gilbert Enterprises in Dallas where he and his family operated a wholesale warehouse selling to other salvage dealers from all over the area for nearly 50 years. They operated retail locations in Loan Oak, Point, Balch Springs, Garland and Saint Jo. He dedicated 35 years to Gilbert’s Freight Outlet off Highway 82 in Saint Jo. Due to age and health issues, he downsized by operating Mel’s Knife Shop, where he sold knives, sharpeners, and custom hand tooled leather works.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola Anderson and Willie Gilbert; sister, Arnice Earnhart and grandson, Brady Watson.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Gilbert; sons, Todd Gilbert and Wayne Gilbert; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Marion “Bennie” Bennett Matlock
October 31, 1948 – February 8, 2024
FORESTBURG – Marion “Bennie” Bennett Matlock, 75, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2024 while at his home in Forestburg.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset with Joe Mayo as the officiant. Burial followed at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.
Ben was born Oct. 31, 1948 to Elvert Lee Matlock and Myrtle Marie Hadaway in Corsicana. He was one of seven children, Lee, Wayne, Dan, Gary, Eugene and Felicia. In 1967 he graduated from Northside High School. From 1968 to 1970 Ben served his country in the United States Army and was certified as a radio relay and carrier attendant. Ben was stationed in Germany and received an honorable discharge.
He valued a good education and in 1990 earned an associate of science from the Cooke County College, followed by an associate of arts at North Central Texas College in 2015, and then a bachelor of science degree from the Texas Women’s University with a major in mathematics in 2016.
He worked as a tradesman in various industries and had a passion for “junking” and spending time with family. Marion was a lifelong learner who loved to challenge those around him to expand their knowledge. His hobbies included writing and collecting coins. He encouraged everyone to pray and love the Lord. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply and often ended phone calls with “Love you, pray!”
Ben will be remembered as a loving father, Pawpaw, great-grandfather and brother. He was a witty, smart, contemplative, Jesus loving, truth seeking man who lived his life on his own terms. He was always up for a good debate or meaningful discussion. You can truly say Marion Bennett Matlock was one of a kind. He formed his own opinions and set his own trends, never conforming to the status quo. He will be so missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dale Stoner; former wife, Betty Hunt-Matlock; former wife, Cheryl Johnson and brothers, Eugene, Lee, Dan and Gary Matlock.
Ben is survived by his four daughters, Prudy Bayer and spouse Curt Bayer, Muenster, Mistey Patterson and spouse Craig Patterson, Alvord, Cheryl Purser and spouse Tommy Purser, Krum and Paige Matlock and spouse Steve Oliver, Saginaw; daughter-in-law, Sue Stoner, Krum; grandchildren, Cassidy Patterson, San Antonio, Connor Patterson and spouse Caitlynn, Alvord, Nicole Hill and spouse Michael Hill, Krum, Logan Matlock, North Carolina, Andrew Timms, Saginaw, Shelia Kennedy and spouse Mark, Christie Hendricks and spouse Tad, James Stoner, Thomas Stoner and Joshua Stoner and spouse Angela, all of Krum; multiple great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Felicia Seefeldt; brother, Johnny Wayne Matlock and spouse Glenda, Azle and countless nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Gloria J. LeBeau
July 9, 1937 – Februrary 7, 2024
ARLINGTON – Gloria J. LeBeau Oster, 86, died on Feb. 7, 2024 in Arlington.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Nocona Cemetery.
She was born on July 9, 1937 in Ryan, OK to Paul LeBeau and Jewell Snow LeBeau. She worked mostly in income tax preparations and also income tax filing either for a firm or personally from her house. She married Charles Oster on Dec. 17, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Oster, Arlington; children, Chris Oster and Kathy Cagle, both of Arlington, and Carol Pusateri, Memphis, TN; brother, Jimmy Vance LeBeau,Cumby; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mission in Arlington, livethemission.org or charity of choice.
Edward “E.S” Baker
January 1, 1926 – February 5, 2024
MCKINNEY – Edward “E.S.” Baker, 98, died on Feb. 5, 2024 in McKinney, TX.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Montague Catholic Cemetery officiated by Father Albert Francis.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1926 in Fort Worth to Marguerite Armstrong Baker and William S. Baker. He served in the U.S. Air Corps during World War II which later became the U.S. Air Force. He later worked as an aeronautical engineer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Fenoglio Baker; his parents; five sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Hobbs, Larry Baker, Brenda Lacey, Melinda Nordbo, Gary Baker, Sheila Williams, Tom Baker, Melissa Fiorillo and Jennifer Baker; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Tunnels for Towers, or Wounded Warrior Project.
