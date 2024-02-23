Helen “Joyce” Garrett

March 28, 1963 ~ January 21, 2024

BRIDGEPORT – Robert Darryl Hamric, 60, died Jan. 21, 2024 at his home after a two year battle fighting Glioblastoma.

A celebration of life will be on March 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 403 N. Oak in Muenster. Please drop by in casual, concert, camouflage or Caribbean dress anytime from 2 – 5 p.m.

He was born March 28, 1963 in El Paso to Dan and Fay Hamric. Dan, Fay and Bob moved back to Muenster and started Muenster Public Schools for Kindergarten in 1967. He spent his afternoons at Hamric’s store with Grammy and Pop. He graduated in 1981 from Muenster High School and moved back to El Paso to attend college at The University of Texas at El Paso. That did not last long, so another quick move back to Muenster occurred. Dan told him he could pay rent or live in a tent, take your pick. So he paid a little rent and went to work in the oil field.

He eventually enrolled in Cooke County College and enjoyed field trips to the coast and being a science major. This is where his love for the ocean began. He then moved to Wichita Falls, working for Miller Distributing while finishing his degree in education at Midwestern State University. In that time, he had his children, Casey and Katy Fay, and moved them to Saint Jo in 1993 where he started his teaching career. He was an elementary science teacher, golf coach and bus driver for Saint Jo Independent School District for 16 years.

During his single dad years, his friends set him up with the love of his life, Rhonda Bell, in 1998. They began their life together, full of mystery dates, cruises and beach trips in June of 2001. He retired early from teaching in 2005 to take a job for Ronnie Hess managing the Alvord Building Center. He, Rhonda and the kids packed up and moved to Bridgeport, where the kids graduated and eventually started their own families. Bob and Rhonda’s newest favorite job was the job of being grandparents, affectionately termed Marmee and Pop.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Hamric.

Bob is survived by his soulmate, Rhonda; children,

Casey and Morgan Hamric and Katy and Jaron Kunkel and their children, Axel and Knox. He also is survived by his mother, Fay Hamric, Muenster; sisters and their families, Danna and Brian Hess and Lisa and Marcus Sadler; nieces and nephews, Erin and Halle Hess and Dayne Sadler; mother in law, Barbara Atteberry, Nocona; in laws, Lisa Bell, Cristi Bell, John Howard, Curtis Atteberry and Angie Atteberry; nephews, Stevie and Colby Brewer, Matthew and Brandon Blevins, Brien Atteberry and Amir Wisema and niece, Kaylee Sanders.

