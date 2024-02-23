OBITUARIES
Richard Charles Bowling
November 28, 1945 – February 16, 2024
BOWIE – Richard Charles Bowling, 78, went to be with the Lord Feb. 16, 2024 after 16 years of battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia cancer.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on March 1 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Glenn Neff and Lanny Hunt officiating.
Richard was born Nov. 28, 1945 in Fort Worth to Charles and Katherine (Pickren) Bowling. As a young man he married Robin McShan and the couple were together 51 years before his passing. Together they had two daughters, Stephanie and Tiffany.
The family enjoyed camping, water and snow skiing. After Richard’s retirement, he and Robin enjoyed time spent with the Cracker Town Camping Group, and many travels to Colorado, New Mexico and Arkansas, especially his family home in Salem, AR. Richard was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his uncles and aunts.
Richard is survived by his wife, Robin Bowling; daughters, Stephanie B. Pate, Mineral Wells and Tiffany Bowling, Bowie; granddaughters, Rachel Pate, Mineral Wells and Deliliha (Ash) Bowling, Bowie; son-in-law, James Pate; brothers, Roger Bowling and wife Peggy and David Bowling and wife Cindy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Robert “Bob” Darryl Hamric
March 28, 1963 ~ January 21, 2024
BRIDGEPORT – Robert Darryl Hamric, 60, died Jan. 21, 2024 at his home after a two year battle fighting Glioblastoma.
A celebration of life will be on March 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 403 N. Oak in Muenster. Please drop by in casual, concert, camouflage or Caribbean dress anytime from 2 – 5 p.m.
He was born March 28, 1963 in El Paso to Dan and Fay Hamric. Dan, Fay and Bob moved back to Muenster and started Muenster Public Schools for Kindergarten in 1967. He spent his afternoons at Hamric’s store with Grammy and Pop. He graduated in 1981 from Muenster High School and moved back to El Paso to attend college at The University of Texas at El Paso. That did not last long, so another quick move back to Muenster occurred. Dan told him he could pay rent or live in a tent, take your pick. So he paid a little rent and went to work in the oil field.
He eventually enrolled in Cooke County College and enjoyed field trips to the coast and being a science major. This is where his love for the ocean began. He then moved to Wichita Falls, working for Miller Distributing while finishing his degree in education at Midwestern State University. In that time, he had his children, Casey and Katy Fay, and moved them to Saint Jo in 1993 where he started his teaching career. He was an elementary science teacher, golf coach and bus driver for Saint Jo Independent School District for 16 years.
During his single dad years, his friends set him up with the love of his life, Rhonda Bell, in 1998. They began their life together, full of mystery dates, cruises and beach trips in June of 2001. He retired early from teaching in 2005 to take a job for Ronnie Hess managing the Alvord Building Center. He, Rhonda and the kids packed up and moved to Bridgeport, where the kids graduated and eventually started their own families. Bob and Rhonda’s newest favorite job was the job of being grandparents, affectionately termed Marmee and Pop.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Hamric.
Bob is survived by his soulmate, Rhonda; children,
Casey and Morgan Hamric and Katy and Jaron Kunkel and their children, Axel and Knox. He also is survived by his mother, Fay Hamric, Muenster; sisters and their families, Danna and Brian Hess and Lisa and Marcus Sadler; nieces and nephews, Erin and Halle Hess and Dayne Sadler; mother in law, Barbara Atteberry, Nocona; in laws, Lisa Bell, Cristi Bell, John Howard, Curtis Atteberry and Angie Atteberry; nephews, Stevie and Colby Brewer, Matthew and Brandon Blevins, Brien Atteberry and Amir Wisema and niece, Kaylee Sanders.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Helen “Joyce” Garrett
January 7, 1936 – February 19, 2024
BOWIE – Helen “Joyce” Garrett, 88, left this earth for her eternal home in heaven with Jesus on Feb. 19, 2024.
A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Bro. Mike Henson officiating.
Joyce was born on Jan. 7, 1936 in Newport to Willie and Estelline (Brown) Williams. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Garrett, on Aug. 17, 1952. Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church Bowie for most of her life. She taught Sunday School classes and Precept Bible Study classes for many years.
She was the insurance clerk at Bowie Memorial Hospital for several years, before she decided to become a licensed realtor. She began her real estate career with Raborn Real Estate in Bowie. Eventually she started and ran Garrett Realty for many years until her retirement. Playing bridge with her bridge club lady friends was one of her favorite things to do in retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; twin infant boys, Keith and Kevin and sister, Betty Isaacs.
Joyce is survived by son, Chris Garrett, Sanger; daughter, Cindy Garrett and husband Bob, Bowie; grandson, Shae Garrett and wife, Taras, Merkel; granddaughter, Sasha Marak and husband Chad, Liberty Hill; granddaughter, Nicole Garrett, Houston; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls for the compassionate and loving care that they gave to their mom and family during the last days of her life. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bowie Building Fund or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Weldon Wade Kirby
January 20, 1942 – February 21, 2024
MONTAGUE – Weldon Wade Kirby, 82, died Feb. 21, 2024 in Nocona.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at the First Baptist Church of Montague, with the Rev. Micky Miller officiating.
He was born Jan. 20, 1942 in Bowie to Bailey Weldon and Lera Norvell. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1960. As a young man he moved to Wichita Falls. He started his career as firefighter in 1965. In 1967 he and his family moved to Richardson where he continued his firefighting career until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 he went to work for Walmart and retired after 20 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Monty Kirby; brothers, C.H. Kirby and Harold Kirby; sister, Mildred Pettit and one aunt.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Kirby, Montague; daughter, Kristi Stover, Lipan, TX; two grandchildren; sister, Nora Faye Sherwood, Tyler; two brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
